'The Ring' Review: A Not-So-Scary But Perfect Horror Movie
Let's start with this. The Ring is not scary, or at least not to yours truly, but that does not mean it doesn't deserve its status as a horror classic. It's a haunting, psychological nightmare, a race against a personal doomsday clock, and a thought-provoking look at media, relationships, and assumptions. And it is fantastic.
Teyana Taylor's ‘A Thousand and One’ Sets 2023 Release Date
Focus Features has set the release date for A.V. Rockwell's feature-length directorial debut, A Thousand and One, according to a recent report from Deadline, with confirmation that the film will officially be released in theaters on March 31, 2023. The film will be based on a script written by Rockwell and produced under Sight Unseen, Makeready, and Hillman Grad Productions. Rockwell's previous writing and directing credits include short films such as Feathers from 2018, The Gospel from 2016, and an episode from Boomerang, a comedy series.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Ted White, ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’s Jason Voorhees, Dead at 96
Ted White, an actor and stuntman in Hollywood, best known to horror fans as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. He was 96 years old. While originally uncredited for his role in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,...
Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' Sets New 2023 Release Date
Fresh off his performances in Elvis and Pinocchio, Tom Hanks has continued to be one of America’s favorite actors. But, it seems we will all have to wait a few extra weeks to see him on the big screen again. Hanks’ next film, A Man Called Otto, has had its release date pushed back, from early December to a wide release on January 13, 2023.
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
Ashley Nicole Black Exits A Black Lady Sketch Show After 3 Seasons
When A Black Lady Sketch Show returns with its fourth season next year on HBO, it will be without Ashley Nicole Black. The actress-writer’s departure was announced Tuesday by series creator/star Robin Thede. “We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history,” Thede said in a statement to Variety. “She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness.” Black,...
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Review: Anti-War Classic Gets New Life in Stunning Adaptation
Nearly one hundred years after Lewis Milestone adapted Erich Maria Remarque’s groundbreaking novel, German filmmaker Edward Berger has brought All Quiet on the Western Front to life with a fresh perspective—and the first German adaptation of a story deeply ingrained into the very DNA of the country. Set in the midst of World War I, the film’s focus narrows on Paul Bäumer (Felix Kammerer) and his small group of friends that get lured into war by the promise of heroism and patriotism. But there are no heroes in this war, a fact that Berger makes evident throughout the film. Paul might be the film’s protagonist—the heart and soul of the story that the audience sees the world through—but this is not a hero’s journey. All Quiet on the Western Front is a welcome departure from a long line of profound World War I films such as Sam Mendes’ 1917 or, more recently, Operation Mincemeat because there is no one to root for and there is no positive outcome on the horizon. It’s an interesting choice, but one that delivers a more honest and devastating story.
‘The Rings of Power’ Showrunner Patrick McKay Teases Cirdan's Arrival in Season 2
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has aired its season finale, and it did not come without intrigue in its own right. The season finale came with tension-packed storytelling and a big reveal. For the first time, we get to see how some of the titular rings of power — Narya, Nenya, and Vilya – the three elven rings — were forged. But the episode’s biggest reveal, and the one most had been waiting for, was that of the identity of Sauron – our chief villain. Not to spoil anything here, but Sauron's reveal helps set up the series for Season 2.
'Twister 2': Helen Hunt Might Return for Sequel Filming Next Year
A new Twister movie is on the way, with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment in meetings with potential directors. Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 film, will be produced by Frank Marshall with filming forecasted to start in spring. There is also hope that a main character will reprise their role in the new film.
Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Netflix Announces Episode Lineup
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.
'Echo 3' Trailer: Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman Search for Their Kidnapped Family
Apple TV+ released today a trailer for their upcoming thriller series Echo 3. The show stars Luke Evans (The Fate of the Furious) and Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant), and centers around two Marines who decide to start their own search & rescue mission after a loved one is taken hostage in South America. The series is set to premiere in late November.
How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'
Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
Experience 'Jurassic World' Like Never Before With New 'Camp Cretaceous' Interactive Special Trailer [Exclusive]
Ever wished you could go to Jurassic World yourself? Well, now you can — at least, in a sense. Netflix is transporting viewers to an all-new kind of prehistoric adventure with their upcoming Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous special, which will give audiences the power to interact with their favorite campers and influence their choices, and Collider is excited to premiere the trailer for the special, premiering next month.
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boyband, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
Who Are Hooded Figures in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for all of Season 1 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power presents many mysterious characters: Adar (Joseph Mawle), the Stranger (Daniel Weyman), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and the three mystics in white. Adar's story was revealed in Episode 6, "Doom," at least in part. The Stranger and Halbrand were the focus of many fan theories leading up to the finale, which provided some answers, though Season 2 will likely explain more. However, the mystics stumped audiences from the beginning. When first revealed in the trailer, some fans speculated that the white hooded figure may be Sauron. This character, now known as the Dweller (Bridie Sisson), was never the most likely option for the Dark Lord, but it has always been clear that she is connected to Sauron. Along with the other reveals saved for the season finale came the explanation for the Dweller and her companions, the Nomad (Edith Poor) and the Ascetic (Kali Kopae).
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned for a final time(?) last week with its ninth episode. The finale, titled “Whose Show is This?” follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she seeks to answer that very question, though we all already know.
'Signs' Is a Paranoid Post-9/11 Fever Dream That Inspires Hope
The deplorable events that occurred on the fateful day of September 11, 2001, have left not only a country, but the entire world in an enduring state of sorrow and paranoia. The cinematic medium, in response to the attacks' pervasiveness and its inherent characteristic of visually presenting life, has given filmmakers an avenue to express the unexplainable emotions they have felt. At a time when the world was barely over 9/11, M. Night Shyamalan released a film that on the surface, seems to portray an already tired trope: the typical arrival of hostile aliens on Earth looking to enslave the human race. However, his alien-invasion flick Signs is much more than that. It is a suspenseful picture that encapsulates the fearful state of mankind, barely making its way out of an intensely traumatic situation. While containing signature Shyamalan trademarks, Signs uses the imagery of these alien invaders to paint a picture about the specter of terrorism, and the lingering fear of something that might come from the sky.
Horror's Most Loyal Animal Sidekicks: From Jones to D'Artagnan
We've all seen our fair share of animal horrors — Jaws, Pet Semetary, Cujo – most of which instilled an unhealthy fear in some of our own pets. Or made our next visit to any sort of body of water a little unnerving. But not all animals in horror are raring to sink their teeth into something, or someone. What about the animals in horror that were on the protagonist’s team? Some were there to fight back against evil, others to provide emotional support, and some were just too cute to forget. Below is a list of our favorite animals in horror who in one way or another fought on the protagonist’s side.
