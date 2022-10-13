Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Netflix Announces Episode Lineup
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.
Collider
Ted White, ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’s Jason Voorhees, Dead at 96
Ted White, an actor and stuntman in Hollywood, best known to horror fans as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. He was 96 years old. While originally uncredited for his role in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,...
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Collider
‘Poker Face’ Movie: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything We Know So Far About the Russell Crowe Film
Not to be confused with Rian Johnson’s eponymous upcoming series (or Lady Gaga’s hit single), Poker Face is a thriller movie directed by Russell Crowe. The Gladiator star co-writes the script for the film and stars in it as well, further upping the ante. Poker Face follows a tech billionaire, played by Crowe himself, who invites his friends to his plush estate for a high-stakes poker game. But a thrilling gambling game turns deadly when a killer is found lurking around the house.
Collider
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
Collider
Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' Sets New 2023 Release Date
Fresh off his performances in Elvis and Pinocchio, Tom Hanks has continued to be one of America’s favorite actors. But, it seems we will all have to wait a few extra weeks to see him on the big screen again. Hanks’ next film, A Man Called Otto, has had its release date pushed back, from early December to a wide release on January 13, 2023.
Collider
10 'Les Misérables' Movie Adaptations, Ranked According to IMDb
It might surprise you to learn just how many Les Misérables films there are. Victor Hugo's epic novel about the law, crime, social inequality, and revolution is a timeless one, and certainly one that filmmakers continually return to again and again. There are quite simply too many adaptations to count, with some existing as early as the 1910s (though these are generally lost films now, due to their age.)
Collider
Dermot Mulroney to Star in 'Ruthless' Action Thriller
Deadline reports that Dermot Mulroney has been announced to star in the upcoming action-thriller Ruthless. The film will star the actor as a high school coach on a mission to save one of his students, and is set to start filming later this month. Mulroney is an actor known largely...
Collider
'Wonder Woman 3' Script Treatment Expected Soon from Patty Jenkins
Finally, some good news is coming out of Warner Bros. Discovery studio about the future of the DC universe. A detailed report published by The Hollywood Reporter has pointed fans in the direction that the studio wants to go in. Among several confirmations, like the return of Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel 2 and The Flash 2 script already being finished, there’s good news for fans of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman franchise as well. Per the report, a “scriptment” of Wonder Woman 3 is expected “imminently” from Patty Jenkins.
Collider
From 'The Shining' to 'Rocky Horror Picture Show': 10 Best Halloween Movie Soundtracks, Ranked From Blood-Curdling to Bops
A soundtrack makes any movie memorable, even ones full of guts, gore, and all manner of supernatural creatures. While a good score can be used to make the viewer laugh or cry along with the characters, it can also be used to terrify them. From John Carpenter, to Benjamin Wallfisch,...
Collider
'She-Hulk' Post-Credits Scene Explained: Where Did the Abomination Go?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of She-Hulk. The finale of She-Hulk gave fans some major bombshells, from its insanely meta third act to introducing us to another major character in the Marvel universe. There’s so much jam-packed into this sitcom-sized show that you’d be forgiven if you forgot about the post-credit scene. While not nearly as Earth-shattering as the rest of the episode, it does hint at what’s to come next for two fan-favorite characters from this season.
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned for a final time(?) last week with its ninth episode. The finale, titled “Whose Show is This?” follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she seeks to answer that very question, though we all already know.
Collider
'Documentary Now!' Season 4 Review: More Precise and Hilarious Than Ever
For now four seasons, Documentary Now! has managed to take the most specific joke and give it a surprisingly broad sense of humor. Creators Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas certainly have experience with this, having all worked on Saturday Night Live, but Documentary Now! is a precise mixture of weirdness, as each episode crafts a parody of a different documentary—a genre in and of itself not necessarily known for its wider appeal. Yet in these four seasons, Documentary Now! has been one of the funniest and peculiar shows on television because of a clear love for these films, their makers, and the fascinating stories they tell.
Kid Cudi's "Entergalactic" Has Had Me In A Chokehold Since Its Release, And I Never Knew An Animated Movie Could Make Me Feel Like This
Kid Cudi's first animated special has people falling in love all over again.
Collider
Julia Roberts and George Clooney on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ & the First Thing You Should Watch If You’ve Never Seen Their Work
With director Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise now playing in select countries and opening in North America this weekend, a few days ago I got to sit down with Julia Roberts and George Clooney to talk about their new romantic comedy. In the film, they play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter from marrying someone she just met. As you might expect, things do not go according to plan.
Collider
Joe Wright's 'M. Son of the Century' Casts Luca Marinelli as Italian Dictator Mussolini
Casting a historical figure is a tough move to make, but we’re thinking that Joe Wright has made the perfect call in tapping The Old Guard star Luca Marinelli to take on the role of Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini in the upcoming Sky series, M. Son of the Century. Today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the Italian star would be stepping into the role of the dictator in a project that will pull its story from Antonio Scurati’s best-selling novel of the same name.
Collider
How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'
Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Paddy Considine Deserves An Emmy For These 10 Scenes
Recently, George R. R. Martin has lauded Paddy Considine for his outstanding portrayal of King Viserys I in House of the Dragon, which is superior to the one in his original book. Fans of the show and critics cannot agree more since his final appearance in the show's eighth episode, "The Lord of the Tides," was the topic of the internet's attention.
Collider
Charles Edwards Talks ‘The Rings of Power’ Finale, Filming the Creation of the [Spoiler], and Celebrimbor’s Storyline
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Rings of PowerWith The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season finale now streaming on Prime Video, I recently spoke with Charles Edwards (Celebrimbor) about the spoilers of the first season. During the interview, he talked about filming the creation of the rings in the finale, his reaction seeing the Balrog as a viewer, Celebrimbor’s storyline, the fan speculation on who Sauron and The Stranger are, Tolkien’s writings, Season 2, favorite moments from the first season, and why he couldn’t take home any mithril from set.
Collider
'V/H/S/99' Review: The Found-Footage Anthology Climbs to New Horror Heights
The first V/H/S was released in 2012 as an exciting new horror experiment. While horror is not strange to anthologies, the idea of giving talented writers and directors free rein to explore their passion for found footage and VHS culture is nothing short of brilliant. Even so, the first V/H/S was uneven at best, working more as a showcase of weird ideas than as a collection of gripping stories. The problem became more evident with 2013’s V/H/S/2 and 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, each making the franchise's problems more apparent. Fortunately, producer Bloody Disgusting took a step back and decided to revamp the franchise with 2021’s V/H/S/94, by far the best movie in the series. Or at least it was because V/H/S/99 seems to have finally perfected the formula.
Comments / 0