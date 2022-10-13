Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Emma D’Arcy Discusses Matt Smith's "Extraordinary Aura" & Learning From Him
It’s all happening in Westeros at the moment, scheming, family feuds, epic throne room scenes, and fighting for what one loves. At the epicenter of all this drama emanating from HBO’s House of the Dragon are two of the series’ most beloved characters, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). The pair of characters have shared a special connection since the beginning of the show when Rhaenyra was played by Milly Alcock. That chemistry has seamlessly transitioned with the introduction of D’Arcy to the role. In a clip, the actor has spoken about the ease with which they have been able to work with Smith and just how easy he makes it.
Collider
Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Otto' Sets New 2023 Release Date
Fresh off his performances in Elvis and Pinocchio, Tom Hanks has continued to be one of America’s favorite actors. But, it seems we will all have to wait a few extra weeks to see him on the big screen again. Hanks’ next film, A Man Called Otto, has had its release date pushed back, from early December to a wide release on January 13, 2023.
Collider
'The Ring' Review: A Not-So-Scary But Perfect Horror Movie
Let's start with this. The Ring is not scary, or at least not to yours truly, but that does not mean it doesn't deserve its status as a horror classic. It's a haunting, psychological nightmare, a race against a personal doomsday clock, and a thought-provoking look at media, relationships, and assumptions. And it is fantastic.
Collider
Teyana Taylor's ‘A Thousand and One’ Sets 2023 Release Date
Focus Features has set the release date for A.V. Rockwell's feature-length directorial debut, A Thousand and One, according to a recent report from Deadline, with confirmation that the film will officially be released in theaters on March 31, 2023. The film will be based on a script written by Rockwell and produced under Sight Unseen, Makeready, and Hillman Grad Productions. Rockwell's previous writing and directing credits include short films such as Feathers from 2018, The Gospel from 2016, and an episode from Boomerang, a comedy series.
Collider
'The Watcher's Naomi Watts & Jennifer Coolidge Reveal What They’d Do If They Were in Same Situation as Netflix Series
From show creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, and based on the New York Magazine article “The Haunting of a Dream House,” the Netflix original series The Watcher follows the Brannock family as they move into a dream home in an idyllic suburb in New Jersey. Having put everything on the line to be a part of this new neighborhood, Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora (Naomi Watts), along with their two kids, realize that they may be in over their heads with their rather unusual new neighbors, and all of that is before the ominous letters start arriving, telling them that their every move is being tracked by “The Watcher.”
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 9 Ending Explained: Let's Talk About the Dragon in the Coronation Room
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of House of the Dragon. After the death of Viserys (Paddy Considine), Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, "The Green Council," kicks off with subterfuge and treason. Misinterpreting Viserys’ final words, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) tells her father Otto (Rhys Ifans) that with his dying breath Viserys wanted Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) to be king. Knowing that one single person hearing Viserys’ final words can be questioned and not wanting word to get out to Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) about her father’s death, Otto begins to shut down the palace. He replaces members of the Goldcloaks who are still loyal to Daemon (Matt Smith), Criston (Fabien Frankel) kills Lord Beesbury (Bill Paterson), the only member of the small council who is loyal to Rhaenyra still, servants who know the truth about Viserys’ death are locked up by Larys (Matthew Needham), and Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) is locked in her room until Aegon is crowned.
Collider
Ted White, ‘Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter’s Jason Voorhees, Dead at 96
Ted White, an actor and stuntman in Hollywood, best known to horror fans as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home. He was 96 years old. While originally uncredited for his role in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter,...
Collider
Zach Woods & Lenora Crichlow Reveal the Craziest Part of 'Avenue 5' Season 2
From show creator Armando Iannucci (Veep), the second season of the eight-episode HBO comedy series Avenue 5, that’s set 40 years in the future in a world where space travel is a booming business, finds Captain Ryan Clark (Hugh Laurie) avoiding telling the passengers of the luxury spacecraft that they’re about eight years from their return home. Growing into the leadership position that he was only faking at the start of this journey, Ryan has to keep everyone calm, even though there’s no shortage of wild and unbelievable things going on around him, at any given moment, that could send everything into a tailspin.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Director Clare Kilner Explains the Power Dynamics After Viserys' Death
The penultimate episode of House of the Dragon is here, and the Greens and the Blacks are finally divided. As Viserys (Paddy Considine) dies confusing his wife Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) with his final words, the realm will soon be in chaos as the dance of the dragons begins. This episode was Targaryen light but does a great deal in showing who stands where, and in a recent appearance on the Game of Thrones' official podcast, episode director Clare Kilner discusses the shifting power dynamics in the hours after King’s death.
Collider
From Annie Wilkes to Pamela Voorhees: Why We Need More Female Horror Villains
Horror is a genre notorious for its excessive use of sex and nudity, as well as its frequent disregard for its female characters. Sure, we have the final girl trope and through it have gained some of the best and most badass characters in horror history, but who's to say that badassery can't also be used in an evil way from time to time? Surely, if a woman is good enough to save the day they can also wreak some havoc on it. We’ve seen how brutal some final girls can be, doing anything they can to survive and sometimes wracking up a body count of their own such is the case in You’re Next. And it's a known fact that the best part of the final girl circuit is the final showdown between her and the villain, so what keeps films from switching the roles occasionally?
Collider
'Twister 2': Helen Hunt Might Return for Sequel Filming Next Year
A new Twister movie is on the way, with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment in meetings with potential directors. Twisters, the sequel to the 1996 film, will be produced by Frank Marshall with filming forecasted to start in spring. There is also hope that a main character will reprise their role in the new film.
Collider
‘The Rings of Power’ Showrunner Patrick McKay Teases Cirdan's Arrival in Season 2
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has aired its season finale, and it did not come without intrigue in its own right. The season finale came with tension-packed storytelling and a big reveal. For the first time, we get to see how some of the titular rings of power — Narya, Nenya, and Vilya – the three elven rings — were forged. But the episode’s biggest reveal, and the one most had been waiting for, was that of the identity of Sauron – our chief villain. Not to spoil anything here, but Sauron's reveal helps set up the series for Season 2.
Collider
‘Halloween’ Reboot Trilogy Director David Gordon Green Says “Karen Was Always Toast”
Following the release of writer and director David Gordon Green's third and final installment to his reboot trilogy, Halloween Ends, the internet is buzzing about Michael Myers. Collider's Perri Nemiroff was able to sit down with the director to discuss bringing these three films to the big screen, as well as the massive task of resurrecting a movie monster as mysterious as Myers. During their sit-down, like many of Green's Halloween fans, Nemiroff was curious if there was an alternate version of the film where Judy Greer's character Karen Nelson wasn't another of Michael's casualties. As if The Shape's evil had somehow been passed onto Green, the filmmaker shot down any theories or hopes we may have had that in an alternate timeline Karen may be mending things with her mom.
Collider
'Echo 3' Trailer: Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman Search for Their Kidnapped Family
Apple TV+ released today a trailer for their upcoming thriller series Echo 3. The show stars Luke Evans (The Fate of the Furious) and Michiel Huisman (The Flight Attendant), and centers around two Marines who decide to start their own search & rescue mission after a loved one is taken hostage in South America. The series is set to premiere in late November.
Collider
'SNL': Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang & Ego Nwodim Get Left Behind in 'We Got Brought' Sketch
Everyone's been there - your friend invites you to go and hang out with their group, where you know no one. It's this very scenario that is the subject of the Saturday Night Live musical skit "We Got Brought." In the sketch, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and host Megan Thee Stallion are unceremoniously forced to 'bond' when left at the bar table to 'hold the spot' for their friends.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Eve Best Explains Rhaenys' Act of Mercy
The Dance of the Dragons has begun with the penultimate episode of House of the Dragon, and Rhaenys turned out to be the MVP. The King (Paddy Considine) is dead, and the Greens have usurped the throne. And the warning of Alicent’s daughter Helaena (Phia Saban) that she has been murmuring since last two episodes, "the beast beneath the boards," finally came true. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Clare Kilner and actor Eve Best broke down the epic moment.
Collider
How ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Depicts Desire Through Nostalgia
When looking at Luca Guadagnino’s filmography, his most recent release, Bones and All is easy to deem his darkest romance yet, but Call Me by Your Name is brutal in its own right. While it lacks blood and gore, the film is an emotional stab to the heart, brimming with melancholy and tragedy beneath its dreamy pastels. The acclaimed 2017 romance follows Elio (Timothée Chalamet)’s during a life-changing summer when he experienced a magical, fleeting romance with his father’s older summer intern, the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). A bittersweet haze of nostalgia permeates every frame and casts a cloud of melancholy over moments that defined this pivotal summer.
Collider
Julia Roberts and George Clooney on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ & the First Thing You Should Watch If You’ve Never Seen Their Work
With director Ol Parker’s Ticket to Paradise now playing in select countries and opening in North America this weekend, a few days ago I got to sit down with Julia Roberts and George Clooney to talk about their new romantic comedy. In the film, they play a divorced couple who agree to put aside their differences to stop their lovestruck daughter from marrying someone she just met. As you might expect, things do not go according to plan.
Collider
How a Real-Life Housing Project Inspired 'Candyman'
Unlike what many would believe, Cabrini-Green was not immortalized by The Candyman (1992) as a dreadful place where all kinds of horrors co-existed. Rather it was the latter that capitalized on the realities of the dreadful neighborhood that provided the space for the myth of the Candyman to materialize. While the trend of widely seen movies popularizing real-world locations is a perennial one, in the case of Bernard Rose's horror classic The Candyman, it is the movie that should thank the location for the contribution it made. The real history of the Cabrini-Green housing project, which proved to be a breeding ground for crime and neglect, provided the perfect setting for the myth of the Candyman to evolve. The neighborhood that became a symbol of poorly developed housing projects across the United States had all the real-world horrors to contribute to the reel-world horror of The Candyman movies. At the 30th anniversary of The Candyman, if one is to understand the motifs used in the film that's now widely considered a classic, the investigation must take off from where all of it started — Cabrini-Green.
Collider
Guillermo del Toro's 'Cabinet of Curiosities': Netflix Announces Episode Lineup
Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is one of the industry's most fantastical craftsmen in the business, and this Halloween he's offering us a peak inside his mind with Netflix's anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities. As executive producer and co-showrunner, del Toro presents fans with a meticulously curated Pandora's Box of tales that toe the line of enchantment and terror, boasting a collection of writers and directors all personally selected by the creator himself. Premiering just in time for All Hallow's Eve, we now have the official lineup of episodes the way they're intended to be viewed, by cadence and theme.
Comments / 0