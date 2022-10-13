WAYCROSS — Ronnie Zittrauer, 58, of Waycross died Tuesday evening October 11, 2022, at Memorial Satilla Health after a sudden illness. Mr. Zittrauer was born in Lakeland, Ga., to the late Carl R. Zittrauer and Lois Giddens Zittrauer and made Waycross his home for most of his life. He was an exceptional carpenter for many years that would tinker with just about anything. He was a simple man who enjoyed good music and loved his grandchildren. He could always be found “gallivantin’ and livin’ the dream.”

WAYCROSS, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO