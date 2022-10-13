As much as it pains me to say this.... we were right. We officially saw a trace amount of snow in Cincinnati on Monday. And we are looking at a chance again today!. And the same pattern is still impacting the forecast today. It's going to be mostly cloudy, breezy and just downright cold. Temperatures only warm to 47 this afternoon. With our wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph considered, it will feel more like 40 this afternoon.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO