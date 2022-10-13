ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCPO

More snowflakes possible today as Canadian air holds on strong

As much as it pains me to say this.... we were right. We officially saw a trace amount of snow in Cincinnati on Monday. And we are looking at a chance again today!. And the same pattern is still impacting the forecast today. It's going to be mostly cloudy, breezy and just downright cold. Temperatures only warm to 47 this afternoon. With our wind from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph considered, it will feel more like 40 this afternoon.
WCPO

LaRosa's reopens first pizzeria after $1 million dining room renovation

CINCINNATI — The original LaRosa's Family Pizzeria in Cincinnati's west side reopened its dining room Monday morning. Buddy LaRosa and his family rededicated the Boudinot Avenue location with a ribbon cutting after its dining room was closed for three months for a $1 million renovation. As part of the changes, LaRosa's created bigger meeting rooms, added more "Buddy Tables" and turned the "Buddy Room" into "Buddy's Private Dining Room" for gatherings of up to 16 guests.
