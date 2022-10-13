Read full article on original website
Johnstown man charged with shooting at onlooker after DUI crash
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is in jail after police say he shot at bystanders after a DUI-related crash at Prospect Homes in Johnstown. Police were sent to the area of Crouse Avenue and Gray Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:03 a.m. for a reported vehicle accident. While police were responding to […]
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR TODAY
Indiana County’s District Courts are expected to be busy with several preliminary hearings today, including one for a man charged in connection with a fatal crash last year. Court documents show that 58-year-old Matthew Robert Long of Indiana is due in the court of District Judge Susanne Steffee today on charges of homicide by vehicle and homicide by vehicle while DUI, along with two misdemeanor DUI charges and two summary traffic violations. This is connected with an investigation into an incident on October 22nd of 2020. His hearing is scheduled for 1:30 this afternoon.
Westmoreland man arrested for alleged Turner Dairy Farm tractor theft
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Salem man is facing theft charges for allegedly taking a tractor belonging to Turner Dairy Farm. Gary A. Lauffer, 54, was arrested Sunday after state police in Westmoreland County said they found a missing tractor worth $15,000 at his home, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Monroeville man pleads guilty to DUI-related crash that killed pedestrian
A Monroeville man whose car was filled with dozens of empty alcoholic drink containers when he was involved in a drunken-driving crash last year will serve at least two years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle. Braden Chetsko, 23, was ordered by Allegheny County Common...
VICTIM IN FATAL PITTSBURGH SHOOTING HAS HOMER CITY TIES
One of the people killed in a shooting over the weekend in Pittsburgh has ties to Homer City. Reports say that one of the three people shot during an incident on Pittsburgh’s North Side was 33-year-old Jacquelyn C. Mehalic. Her obituary announcement said that she has four young children living in Homer City and is the daughter of Bridgitte and John Mehalic, Jr, both also from Homer City.
Police investigating shots fired in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday. On Oct. 17 around 11:03 p.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2709 Fairway Drive near the Logan Hills Apartments. There were no injuries and no damage, but officers did […]
Police: Man accused of dealing drugs after trooper finds illegal gun, narcotics during traffic stop
A Penn Hills man was accused of being a drug dealer after a state police trooper pulled over his SUV in Armstrong County for speeding and having windows that were tinted too dark. Tyrone Linwood Freeman, 57, of the 300 block of Princeton Drive was charged with four felony counts...
Police: Beaver vehicle chase reaches 100 mph
The suspect vehicle in a police chase in Beaver County reached speeds of more than 100 mph, according to state police. Troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the driver of a red/burgundy Chevrolet Cruze in Beaver Falls around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a report from state police in Beaver. The driver fled onto I-76 PA Turnpike eastbound.
RELATIVELY QUIET DAY FOR INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS
Only two fire calls were reported yesterday by Indiana County 911. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched to 9626 Route 22 in Westmoreland County at 4:39 PM for a smoke investigation. No details have been provided yet on the incident. A brush fire was reported in Cambria County,...
Butler Twp. Police Release Details On Five Vehicle Crash
Police are releasing more information on a five vehicle crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. The accident happened on New Castle Road in front of the Alameda Plaza last Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Dreucci of Connoquenessing was driving east when she hit into...
Harmar police say pharmacy tech stole over 15K doses of prescription drugs
A pharmacy technician at an adult training facility admitted to stealing more than 15,000 doses of various prescription drugs used to treat anxiety, panic disorders and opioid addiction, Harmar police said. Stephanie L. Murphy, 44, of the 300 block of South Atlantic Avenue in Bloomfield was charged with felony counts...
State Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Brookville Woman
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Wednesday afternoon on Twin Church Road involving a Brookville woman. According to police, the crash happened at 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at the intersection of Twin Church Road...
Man Accused of Striking One State Trooper on Head, Spitting on Another Following Arrest
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 64-year-old is accused of assaulting one state trooper and spitting on a another after he was arrested in Gaskill Township on Saturday. Court documents indicate criminal charges were filed against 64-year-old Frank James Emmell, of Patton, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office.
PennDOT Issues Update on Windmill Superloads for Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to windmill superload movements in Clearfield County. The superloads are expected to travel this week through Thursday, October 20. Route details are: Interstate 80 from Falls Creek/On-ramp at Interchange 97 to Clearfield at Exit 120 Route 879 south to Route […]
INDIANA MAN CHARGED WITH SIMPLE ASSAULT, TERRORISTIC THREATS
Indiana Borough Police have charged an Indiana man with simple assault and making terroristic threats for an incident on Thursday morning. Police say the incident was reported at 4:00 AM at a home in the 600 block of Gompers Avenue. Officers were initially told that there was a man threatening multiple people with a handgun. When they got there, officers identified the suspect as 20-year-old Ahmad Evans of Indiana. Police executed a search warrant at his home and recovered several firearms in Evan’s home.
Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
Missing man from Westmoreland County found dead
HERMINIE, Pa. — A Westmoreland County man missing since Sept. 7 was found dead on Monday. A hunter found Aaron Ross' body Monday morning in a grassy area along Keystone Road near 8th Street in Sewickley Township. Ross, 43, was last seen at his apartment in Herminie. A cause...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
100mph chase in Altoona leads to jail for local man, police report
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase ended behind bars for a Hollidaysburg man after police said he led them on a chase exceeding 100 miles per hour before leading them on a foot chase. According to court papers, 32-year-old William Decrescio is facing more than 30 charges. While most are traffic offenses, he’s also […]
Police looking for suspects after vehicle shot up in Arnold
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police from multiple departments are searching for shooting suspects after a car was riddled with gunshots in Arnold. According to Westmoreland County 911, the call for shots fired came in at 11:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kenneth Avenue. Arnold police chief Eric Doutt told...
