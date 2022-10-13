EDWARDSVILLE – A Madison County woman has filed suit against a cosmetics company and Walmart claiming an eyelash curler caused her severe eye damage. Marbella Calderon has named Walmart, Inc., and Hard Candy of Hollywood, Florida, a cosmetics company. Calderon sad her eye was severely damaged when a tension bar in the Hard X Marilyn Monroe Lash Shape and Curl snapped and poked her eye.

MADISON COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO