Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Library Board Learns About Certification Changes
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Public Library’s Board of Trustees learned about recent changes by the state regarding required certifications for certain staff during an Oct. 17 meeting. According to WCPL Director Ann Zydek, staff working at Indiana public libraries must be certified through the Indiana State Library if...
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Maureen Haab Receives ‘The Difference Is You’ Award
MILFORD — The Milford Public Library is proud to announce that staff member Maureen Haab is this year’s recipient of “The Difference Is You” award. This honor is bestowed each year on one library staff member in Indiana who goes above and beyond for their library and their community.
inkfreenews.com
Claypool Alumni Donate To Claypool PTO
CLAYPOOL — The Claypool Alumni Association has donated $1,020.60 to the Claypool Elementary School PTO. On Friday, Oct. 14, Claypool Alumni Association Treasurer Ron Longyear presented a check to Claypool Elementary School Principal Melissa Rees during the The Echoes of the Past Fall Festival in Claypool. The PTO is to purchase books for the library with the funds.
inkfreenews.com
Myracle Jade Manns — UPDATED
Myracle Jade Manns, 7, Argos, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home in Argos. Myracle was born Aug. 18, 2015, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Melissa Wirsing and Matthew Manns. She was known to be the sweetest girl, and her heart’s desire was to be a cheerleader. She...
inkfreenews.com
Amy J. Gillespie
Amy J. Gillespie, 57, Wabash, died at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born July 2, 1965. She married Randy Gillespie on July 22, 1989; he survives in Wabash. Amy is survived by two sons, Robert Gillespie, Frisco, Texas and Adam Gillespie (Isabelle...
inkfreenews.com
Roger David Rice — UPDATED
Roger David Rice, 78, Osceola, formerly of Lakeville, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Elkhart Hospital, Elkhart. Roger was born Nov. 26, 1943. Roger married Pamela Sue on Nov. 26, 1988; she preceded him in death. He is survived by seven children, Cindi Michelle Rice, Osceola, Devan Levine, Kingsford Heights,...
inkfreenews.com
Dr. Peter ‘Pete’ W. Gano — UPDATED
Dr. Peter “Pete” William Gano, 85, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. He died with his family by his side at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. He was born April 19, 1937 in Rochester, Mich., to Margaret (Hartz) (Ide) Maguire and William Phineas Gano. Peter fell in love at first sight 60 years ago with the love of his life, Patricia, and it was the sweetest of love affairs. Married on Dec. 29, 1962, they shared a love of faith, mentorship and devotion to the Lord that has impacted many people over the years.
inkfreenews.com
Mark Allen Siple
Mark Allen Siple, 64, Warsaw, formerly of Logansport, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. He was born Sept. 3, 1958. Survivors include one daughter, Stephanie (Don) Radabaugh, Warsaw; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Gundrum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 5:21 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on Old Road 30 and CR 350W near Warsaw. Drivers: Keith Nickerson, 44, South Main Street, Etna Green; Julie Gaines, 57, Belmont Driver, Warsaw. Nickerson said he fell asleep at the wheel. Vehicle left the roadway and then returned to the road and struck a vehicle. Damages up to $25,000.
inkfreenews.com
Shirley Atkinson
Shirley Lee Atkinson, 85, Wabash, died at 8:39 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born Sept. 13, 1937. She married Harold L. Atkinson on June 24, 1956; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Kevin (Jeanne) Atkinson, Wabash and Melinda...
inkfreenews.com
William ‘Bill’ Gerding
William Roger “Bill” Gerding, 79, Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at Canterbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne. Bill is survived his daughter, Heidi (Jim) Spangle, Fort Wayne; son, William Braden “Brady” (Becky) Gerding, Fort Wayne; two grandsons; and three sisters, Jill Wiegman, New Albany, Jane Brass, Franklin and Elane Thomas, Fort Wayne.
inkfreenews.com
Phil Plikerd
Philip Austin Plikerd, 67, Syracuse, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in southern Indiana. He was born May 22, 1955. He married Pat Davis Plikerd; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Hunter Plikerd, Silver Lake and Christopher Story, Syracuse; stepdaughter, Angel Story, Fort Wayne; three siblings, Butch (Jackie) Plikerd, Kenny “K.G.” (Penny) Plikerd and Alan (Diane) Plikerd, all of Syracuse; and several foster children.
inkfreenews.com
Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Ann Moeller
Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Moeller, 75, Wabash, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Aug. 23, 1947. Libby married John P. Moeller on July 4, 1965; he survives in Wabash. She is also survived by her three children, Wendy (David) Myers, Kokomo, Dwight...
inkfreenews.com
O’Rian Devon Duck Haab
O’Rian Devon Duck Haab died at 7:42 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He is survived by his parents, Randie and Daniel Haab; sister, Leah Jackson; maternal grandparents, Denise Jackson, Warsaw; and paternal grandparents, Kay Zolman, Claypool and David Saint, Claypool. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is...
inkfreenews.com
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman — UPDATED
Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman, 86, Winona Lake, died Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
inkfreenews.com
Rusty E. Edwards
Rusty E. Edwards, 53, Millersburg, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at his home in Millersburg. He was born Sept. 13, 1969. He is survived by his mother, Cheryl (Edwards) Eash, Goshen; four children, Laramie (Tyler) James, Mishawaka, Noah Edwards, Goshen, Serena Edwards, Elkhart and Solomon Edwards, Nappanee; a granddaughter; and siblings, Chad Eash and Dawn Deal, both of Goshen.
inkfreenews.com
Chamber Celebrates New Warsaw Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
WARSAW — Michiana Area Council of Governments Senior Environmental Planner Leah Thill says electric vehicles are part of the present. “I say they’re clearly here and we just need to make sure that we plan practically for the infrastructure,” she said. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce celebrated...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 9:44 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 400 block South Main Street, Milford. Alan W. Coy reported the theft of two firearms. Value: $600. 12:02 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11100 block South County Farm Road, Silver Lake. Officers investigated a...
inkfreenews.com
Mary Bernice Wiggs — PENDING
Mary Bernice Wiggs, 101, formerly of North Webster, died Oct. 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster.
inkfreenews.com
Timeline From The Past: Traffic Issue At Lake Village Shopping Center On US 30
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. October 1969 — Warsaw Mayor Paul (Mike) Hodges has launched a one-man campaign to alleviate the serious traffic problem at the entrance to the new Lake Village Shopping Center on U.S. 30 east of the city.
Comments / 0