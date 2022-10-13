Dr. Peter “Pete” William Gano, 85, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. He died with his family by his side at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. He was born April 19, 1937 in Rochester, Mich., to Margaret (Hartz) (Ide) Maguire and William Phineas Gano. Peter fell in love at first sight 60 years ago with the love of his life, Patricia, and it was the sweetest of love affairs. Married on Dec. 29, 1962, they shared a love of faith, mentorship and devotion to the Lord that has impacted many people over the years.

WARSAW, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO