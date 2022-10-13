During the Gilded Age, when men dominated the financial sector and women were relegated to domesticity, one woman regularly bailed New York City out from financial ruin. Henrietta Robinson, who later became known as Hetty Green, was once the richest woman in the world in the 1800s — but she was far from a reckless spender. In fact, her famous frugality actually won her the title of the “greatest miser” by the Guinness Book of World Records. Quirky as she was wealthy, her all-black outfit and her presence in the NYC financial sector earned her the nickname, ‘The Witch of Wall Street.’ What’s more, of all the places Hetty could have lived in the world, she chose to make Hoboken home. Read on to learn all about Hetty Green, the world’s richest woman and former Hoboken resident.

