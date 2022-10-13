ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hetty Green: The Billionaire ‘Witch’ Who Once Lived in Hoboken

During the Gilded Age, when men dominated the financial sector and women were relegated to domesticity, one woman regularly bailed New York City out from financial ruin. Henrietta Robinson, who later became known as Hetty Green, was once the richest woman in the world in the 1800s — but she was far from a reckless spender. In fact, her famous frugality actually won her the title of the “greatest miser” by the Guinness Book of World Records. Quirky as she was wealthy, her all-black outfit and her presence in the NYC financial sector earned her the nickname, ‘The Witch of Wall Street.’ What’s more, of all the places Hetty could have lived in the world, she chose to make Hoboken home. Read on to learn all about Hetty Green, the world’s richest woman and former Hoboken resident.
HOBOKEN, NJ
International Business Times

'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet The 7 New Cast Members

Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City," which is set to be unveiled next year features new cast members for its 14th season. The reality series' new members appeared onstage at Sunday's BravoCon 2022 in New York during a live taping of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." The lineup includes a former executive of a huge retail brand in the U.S., a British Indian housewife, and a Somalian model.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

elevator: Jersey City Art Studios for Local Creatives

As the most diverse city in the country, Jersey City is known for its ever-growing art community. Ranging from galleries to exhibitions, residents and visitors have a variety of options to choose from when seeking local art. And elevator, a grouping of studios located in downtown Jersey City, provides artists with an opportunity to display their work and help expand the flourishing creative space in our city. The Hoboken Girl spoke with Shamona Stokes, Director of elevator, about the concept behind the studios, the art community in Jersey City, and how readers who would like to showcase their work can reach out. Read on to learn more about elevator, located at 135 Erie Street in Jersey, to see why you should give the spaces a visit.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

26 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

We know you’re busy — which is why we take care of the leg work when it comes to local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Paris Baguette to open cafe in Hudson County; Johnny Depp spotted in Hoboken; State of Liberty’s crown to reopen; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Diwali Events + Traditions Near Hudson County

Beautifully-lit oil lamps, a cheerful exchange of gifts, lavish desserts from ghee-soaked laddoos to nut-studded rice puddings — happy Diwali! The annual five-day festival, Diwali, is one of the most extravagantly celebrated festivals in South Asia. Diwali is widely observed by members of the Hindu, Sikh, and Jain faiths. It usually falls in late October or early November, around the time of the harvest, and coincides with the new moon between the lunar months of Ashwin and Kartika. Oil lamps are lit to symbolize light driving away from the darkness, and people meet each other to exchange gifts and good wishes.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Mastani Holistic Center Opens in Hoboken

For all local yoga lovers and fans of holistic wellness: we have good news for you. A new holistic wellness center has opened up in downtown Hoboken. Located at 2 Marine View Plaza Office #5 in Hoboken, Mastani Holistic Center has both in-person and virtual classes, workshops, trainings, and even a crystals and incense store in the studio. Visitors can expect to see ancient practices such as yoga, ayurveda, reiki, pranayama, meditation, crystal healing, herbalism, and more — each area designed with a mission to help everyone achieve their ideal mental, physical, and emotional health. The studio’s official opening day is October 17th, and there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate at 3PM on the 17th. Read on to learn more about Mastani Holistic Center in Hoboken.
HOBOKEN, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.

THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
CLIFTON, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Aura, Hackensack, NJ

Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has opened in Hackensack. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Outsider.com

NYC Condo’s Glass Facade Is Killing Migratory Birds by the Dozen

Birds in New York City are meeting a devastating fate due to one building. The glass condo has inadvertently killed many birds that have flown into it. The 11-story Circa Central Park is curved and made of glass. This has been confusing migratory birds, which fly directly into the glass and die on impact. In fact, the building was the cause of 28 bird deaths in one single day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Peter Luger lost its Michelin star while no Staten Island restaurants have yet to earn one | Pamela’s Food Service Diary

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two weeks ago, the Michelin Guide administrators hosted a party on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards at Peak Restaurant for the New York City Michelin Star Reveal. That on its own was a dizzying experience. But for those of us brought up in the restaurant world, the night launched itself into another stratosphere with real life kitchen rock stars in the room like (pant, pant) Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert.
STATEN ISLAND, NY

