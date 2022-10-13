Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Shot, Run Over by Gunman in Bronx - New Video of Gunman Running, Shooting at VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears DownBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rage in New York City Subways: Another Man Pushed into the Path of an Oncoming Train and Dies (Opinion)justpene50New York City, NY
Woman Sold Covid Vax Cards on Twitter - DA Says Teacher Charged with Submitting Phony Vax CardBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Billy Joel's 'Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" Began Here
New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. One of Billy Joel’s most requested songs is “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” from his 1977 album The Stranger. The medley of three individual pieces began as one, “The Ballad of Brenda and Eddie.”
hobokengirl.com
Hetty Green: The Billionaire ‘Witch’ Who Once Lived in Hoboken
During the Gilded Age, when men dominated the financial sector and women were relegated to domesticity, one woman regularly bailed New York City out from financial ruin. Henrietta Robinson, who later became known as Hetty Green, was once the richest woman in the world in the 1800s — but she was far from a reckless spender. In fact, her famous frugality actually won her the title of the “greatest miser” by the Guinness Book of World Records. Quirky as she was wealthy, her all-black outfit and her presence in the NYC financial sector earned her the nickname, ‘The Witch of Wall Street.’ What’s more, of all the places Hetty could have lived in the world, she chose to make Hoboken home. Read on to learn all about Hetty Green, the world’s richest woman and former Hoboken resident.
Star-Studded Movie Filming In Old Westbury, Glendale Seeks Extras For House Party Scene
A feature film starring household Hollywood names is filming on Long Island and seeking extras for a massive house party scene. The scene in "No Hard Feelings" will be filming Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 28 in Old Westbury in Nassau County and Glendale, Queens. The gig pays $165.
International Business Times
'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet The 7 New Cast Members
Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City," which is set to be unveiled next year features new cast members for its 14th season. The reality series' new members appeared onstage at Sunday's BravoCon 2022 in New York during a live taping of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." The lineup includes a former executive of a huge retail brand in the U.S., a British Indian housewife, and a Somalian model.
Westfield, NJ ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix: What’s true, what’s fiction
Among mega-producer Ryan Murphy’s newest projects is one “inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Watcher’ house in New Jersey.”. Naomi Watts and Union City native Bobby Cannavale lead a cast that includes Terry Kinney, Michael Nouri, Mia Farrow, Jennifer Coolidge, Richard Kind and Margot Martindale.
hobokengirl.com
elevator: Jersey City Art Studios for Local Creatives
As the most diverse city in the country, Jersey City is known for its ever-growing art community. Ranging from galleries to exhibitions, residents and visitors have a variety of options to choose from when seeking local art. And elevator, a grouping of studios located in downtown Jersey City, provides artists with an opportunity to display their work and help expand the flourishing creative space in our city. The Hoboken Girl spoke with Shamona Stokes, Director of elevator, about the concept behind the studios, the art community in Jersey City, and how readers who would like to showcase their work can reach out. Read on to learn more about elevator, located at 135 Erie Street in Jersey, to see why you should give the spaces a visit.
hobokengirl.com
26 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
We know you’re busy — which is why we take care of the leg work when it comes to local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Paris Baguette to open cafe in Hudson County; Johnny Depp spotted in Hoboken; State of Liberty’s crown to reopen; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Movie Shown in HV Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing movie goers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is acyually kind...
hobokengirl.com
Diwali Events + Traditions Near Hudson County
Beautifully-lit oil lamps, a cheerful exchange of gifts, lavish desserts from ghee-soaked laddoos to nut-studded rice puddings — happy Diwali! The annual five-day festival, Diwali, is one of the most extravagantly celebrated festivals in South Asia. Diwali is widely observed by members of the Hindu, Sikh, and Jain faiths. It usually falls in late October or early November, around the time of the harvest, and coincides with the new moon between the lunar months of Ashwin and Kartika. Oil lamps are lit to symbolize light driving away from the darkness, and people meet each other to exchange gifts and good wishes.
Dinosaur sculptures destroyed in New Jersey park
"It's given me a purpose when I had a hard time finding one," the artist said.
New Jersey high school will perform ‘The Prom’ despite backlash (Opinion)
You know what they say: the show must go on. That’s the case at Cedar Grove High School after they were met with backlash for their decision to stage a production of “The Prom” as their spring musical. “The Prom” is a Drama Desk Award-winning musical that,...
hobokengirl.com
Mastani Holistic Center Opens in Hoboken
For all local yoga lovers and fans of holistic wellness: we have good news for you. A new holistic wellness center has opened up in downtown Hoboken. Located at 2 Marine View Plaza Office #5 in Hoboken, Mastani Holistic Center has both in-person and virtual classes, workshops, trainings, and even a crystals and incense store in the studio. Visitors can expect to see ancient practices such as yoga, ayurveda, reiki, pranayama, meditation, crystal healing, herbalism, and more — each area designed with a mission to help everyone achieve their ideal mental, physical, and emotional health. The studio’s official opening day is October 17th, and there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate at 3PM on the 17th. Read on to learn more about Mastani Holistic Center in Hoboken.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.
THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Aura, Hackensack, NJ
Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has opened in Hackensack. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”.
NYC Condo’s Glass Facade Is Killing Migratory Birds by the Dozen
Birds in New York City are meeting a devastating fate due to one building. The glass condo has inadvertently killed many birds that have flown into it. The 11-story Circa Central Park is curved and made of glass. This has been confusing migratory birds, which fly directly into the glass and die on impact. In fact, the building was the cause of 28 bird deaths in one single day.
Peter Luger lost its Michelin star while no Staten Island restaurants have yet to earn one | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two weeks ago, the Michelin Guide administrators hosted a party on the 101st floor of Hudson Yards at Peak Restaurant for the New York City Michelin Star Reveal. That on its own was a dizzying experience. But for those of us brought up in the restaurant world, the night launched itself into another stratosphere with real life kitchen rock stars in the room like (pant, pant) Daniel Boulud and Eric Ripert.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Bandits rob Brooklyn smoke shop of CBD at gunpoint: NYPD
Police are looking for a group that robbed a Brooklyn smoke shop at gunpoint of a cellphone, about $1,000 and CBD items last Monday, police said.
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
murphysmultiverse.com
A New Rumor Points to Kingpin Running for Mayor of NYC in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
As Daredevil: Born Again begins casting ahead of a 2023 start of production, new information seems to corroborate an old rumor. According to insider Daniel RPK, casting has begun for a group of characters associated with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk as he runs for Mayor. Mayor Fisk may...
Comments / 2