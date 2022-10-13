ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lebanon-Express

Belarus activist gets 25-year sentence for opposing regime

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A leading Belarusian political activist has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Mikalay Autukhovich was convicted and sentenced by a Belarusian court Monday on charges of plotting a terror attack, high treason and a conspiracy to seize power.
Swedish Parliament elects conservative prime minister

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Ulf Kristersson — the conservative Moderate Party leader — as prime minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party. Kristersson, 59, was elected by 176-173 votes. His government is...
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record, including its holding of an estimated 60,000 political prisoners, have compelled the Biden administration to trim a symbolically significant $75 million off its planned annual military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, the senator...
AP News Summary at 10:44 a.m. EDT

As Russia strikes power plants, Ukrainians brace for winter. KIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As temperatures drop below freezing in eastern Ukraine, those who haven’t already fled from the heavy fighting and months of Russian occupation are now facing a brutal winter. Collecting firewood and pulling up water from wells, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are digging in for the cold months. Many residents of the Kharkiv region have been living without gas, water or electricity for weeks after Russian strikes cut off utilities in many cities and towns. Now bundling up at night and cooking outdoors is their only way to survive. Adding to the foreboding about the coming winter, Russian attacks in the past week have knocked out 30% of Ukraine's power plants causing massive blackouts across the country.
2 Indian laborers killed in Kashmir grenade attack

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two Indian laborers in disputed Kashmir were killed in a grenade attack which police blamed on militants fighting Indian rule. Police said Tuesday that a suspect arrested in the attack was a “hybrid terrorist,” a term authorities use for alleged undercover militants who slip back into normal lives and lack police records.

