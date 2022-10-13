Read full article on original website
Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine
KYIV, Ukriane (AP) — Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Watch Now: Ukraine police shoot down 'kamikaze' drone during attack on Kyiv
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This remarkable footage shows Kyiv Patrol Police shooting down a 'kamikaze' drone attacking the city on Monday morning.
Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Defense Ministry says 2 attackers open fire at military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11, wounding 15. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Belarusian political activist is sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian political activist is sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Russia targets Ukraine's power, water; Trump's 'exorbitant' Secret Service bills; '70s Show' actor on trial
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By PAUL WISEMAN, KELVIN CHAN, SAMY MAGDY and AYSE WIETING - Associated Press. Updated 3 hrs ago. AP. House panel: Trump's bills to Secret...
Belarus activist gets 25-year sentence for opposing regime
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A leading Belarusian political activist has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Mikalay Autukhovich was convicted and sentenced by a Belarusian court Monday on charges of plotting a terror attack, high treason and a conspiracy to seize power.
Swedish Parliament elects conservative prime minister
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish parliament on Monday elected Ulf Kristersson — the conservative Moderate Party leader — as prime minister at the head of a coalition that is being supported by a once radical far-right party. Kristersson, 59, was elected by 176-173 votes. His government is...
Senator's human rights objections block some US aid to Egypt
WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran senator's objections over Egypt's human rights record, including its holding of an estimated 60,000 political prisoners, have compelled the Biden administration to trim a symbolically significant $75 million off its planned annual military aid to that country. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy, the senator...
AP News Summary at 10:44 a.m. EDT
As Russia strikes power plants, Ukrainians brace for winter. KIVSHARIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As temperatures drop below freezing in eastern Ukraine, those who haven’t already fled from the heavy fighting and months of Russian occupation are now facing a brutal winter. Collecting firewood and pulling up water from wells, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are digging in for the cold months. Many residents of the Kharkiv region have been living without gas, water or electricity for weeks after Russian strikes cut off utilities in many cities and towns. Now bundling up at night and cooking outdoors is their only way to survive. Adding to the foreboding about the coming winter, Russian attacks in the past week have knocked out 30% of Ukraine's power plants causing massive blackouts across the country.
French cement company pleads guilty in NYC to supporting terrorism
A French cement company has pleaded guilty to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group so a plant in Syria could remain open
2 Indian laborers killed in Kashmir grenade attack
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Two Indian laborers in disputed Kashmir were killed in a grenade attack which police blamed on militants fighting Indian rule. Police said Tuesday that a suspect arrested in the attack was a “hybrid terrorist,” a term authorities use for alleged undercover militants who slip back into normal lives and lack police records.
