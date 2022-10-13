ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humane Society cat shelter in Reno dealing with outbreak

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Humane Society facility in Reno is temporarily not taking any cats and kittens in the midst of a deadly virus outbreak. The Reno Gazette-Journal reported Friday that 11 cats have died in the past three weeks of panleukopenia. More than 50 cats have become symptomatic.
