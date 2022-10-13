Read full article on original website
Region lingers below state for children receiving COVID vaccine; officials hope bivalent availability will change that
Illinois health officials are stepping up efforts to boost the number of children 5 or older who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Statewide, 68.85% of eligible children between 12 and 17 years old have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 63.42% in the age range are fully immunized, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
Colorado county to send out mislabeled election ballots
DENVER (AP) — Nearly 110,000 voters in a southern Colorado county will be receiving general election ballots that were mistakenly labeled as primary election ballots, a blunder that has led the state’s secretary of state to appoint a supervisor to oversee November’s vote in a county that also had issues with ballots in its primary election.
Kentucky test scores reveal struggles caused by pandemic
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Education in Kentucky faces its own difficult recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a grim fact revealed Tuesday by statewide test scores showing that many students from elementary to high school struggled across a span of core subjects. Fewer than half of students tested statewide were...
Virginia hires new police chief
VIRGINIA — A new police chief soon will be making the rounds in Virginia after the city council hired Eric Shumate. A start date for Shumate, former Thomasboro police chief and retired Champaign County Sheriff's Department deputy, hasn't been established. "I'm in the process of finding a house and...
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
Michigan AG warns of new cryptocurrency scam 'pig butchering' costing investors millions
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning Michiganders about scams involving cryptocurrency as financial products like bitcoin become popular. For instance, a new scam called "pig butchering" has "highlighted a need for fraud awareness," according to Nessel's office in a consumer alert sent to Michigan residents on Monday, Oct. 17.
Disappointment becomes excitement for Michigan man who won jackpot
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Michigan man went on an emotional rollercoaster after playing in a Michigan Lottery Fast Cash game recently. The lucky 52-year-old Ortonville man purchased two Fast Cash tickets and initially regretted the purchase. “I bought two Fast Cash tickets...
Mecosta County deputies arrest two on drug charges
MECOSTA COUNTY — A drug sting by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office last week netted two suspects. According to a news release from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office, an investigation targeting methamphetamine distribution led to the arrest of Benjamin Mosqueda, 60, of Sparta, and Velancia Ridley, 50, of Grand Rapids.
