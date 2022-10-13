Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Beyond Monet exhibit opens Oct. 20 at Wisconsin Center
MILWAUKEE - Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience will open at the Wisconsin Center for a limited engagement beginning Oct. 20. The exhibition showcases more than 400 of Claude Monet’s most iconic works of impressionism—including the Water Lilies series, Impression: Sunrise and Poppies. Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha police at Extended Stay near Bluemound
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police were called to the Extended Stay on Plaza Court near Bluemound Road Monday night, Oct. 17. Police have only confirmed this was NOT an active shooter incident. FOX6's crews on scene reported around a dozen squads in front of the hotel. They saw one person...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Week 2 recap, emotional testimony, victims who died
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Witness testimony resumes Monday morning, Oct. 17 in the Darrell Brooks trial, charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. This, after the first full week of testimony during the second week of the trial, including emotional testimony about the six who were killed and the more than 60 others who were hurt during the Christmas parade attack.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
8 Milwaukee fires, 4 crashes in 3 days for MFD
MILWAUKEE - It was a busy weekend for the Milwaukee Fire Department, responding to eight fires and four crashes Friday, Oct. 14-Sunday, Oct. 16. Two of the incidents were fatal. MFD said on social media on Sunday evening, they responded to a fire at a home near 6th and Chambers....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Texas Roadhouse in Oak Creek; looking to fill 230 positions
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Texas Roadhouse is opening a restaurant in Oak Creek and is currently hiring for full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 8,400 square-foot restaurant, located at 1489 W. Broadwick Place, is scheduled to open in mid-December for dining and to-go. Oak Creek’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County in 'medium' COVID risk; MCTS reinstates masks
Milwaukee County is keeping a close eye on COVID-19 numbers. The community risk level went from low to medium – leading to new mandates in the county.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Strong Baby Sabbath: 'We want them to thrive'
MILWAUKEE - Sunday, Oct. 16 was Milwaukee's annual Strong Baby Sabbath – a day when 36 churches in the Milwaukee area promoted health and education for mothers and their babies. The mayor's office said around 100 babies that are born in Milwaukee each year do not see their first...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Healthy snacking ideas
MILWAUKEE - Making healthy food choices sounds like a great idea, and then life happens. It can be hard to make the right choices when you're constantly on the go. Parenting expert Carly Dorogi shares some healthy snacking ideas for the family. Related segment links:. Frooze Balls - use code...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia artisan's sought-after cowbells keep Latin music grooving
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Some of the most sought-after handcrafted cowbells in the country are made in a Caledonia garage by the hands of Ulisis Santiago – or "Uli," as he is known to his close friends. Without cowbells, Latin music would miss a beat. "I’m one of few that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
57th and Silver Spring fire; home a total loss
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to a two-story home near 57th and Silver Spring for a building fire on Sunday, Oct. 16. Officials said the house will be a total loss. It's not clear how many people will be displaced.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Book brings people and cultures together
MILWAUKEE - A local author pens a delicious story that celebrates the many different types of dumplings that exist in our world and how food brings people and cultures together. Francie Dekker shares her new book, ‘Our World of Dumplings.’
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Easter Sunday' released on video
MILWAUKEE - It was a hit in the theater, now ‘Easter Sunday’ is coming out on video. Gino Salomone chatted with Jo Koy when the movie first came out about how the film is more than meets the eye.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Auer shooting: Milwaukee woman wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 26th and Auer on Monday afternoon, Oct. 17. Police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday. The victim showed up at a nearby hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are seeking the shooter from this incident. Anyone with any...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, 1st service since crash brings 'profound sorrow'
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee pastor killed by a reckless driver was remembered Sunday, Oct. 16 at Grace Lutheran Church downtown, the first service since Pastor Aaron Strong's death. Healing and hope were the themes of the message at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday. "This is what church is about," said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 sisters turn dream into bakery and café
Two local sisters have turned a dream into a bakery and café, and it all started two years ago with a Bread Club. Brian Kramp is in West Allis at The Bread Pedalers where their donuts, bagels, muffins are selling out daily.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pregnancy, infant loss remembrance; Milwaukee moms come together
MILWAUKEE - Families in Milwaukee and around the country came together Saturday to heal – shining a light on babies gone too soon. Oct. 15 marked National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. In honor of that, the Hoan Bridge was lit blue and pink, and local moms broke the silence – sharing their stories.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
9th and Concordia house fire; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Tuesday morning, Oct. 18 responded to the scene of a house fire near 9th and Concordia in Milwaukee. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. Officials are still working to determine the cause. No injuries were reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Pumpkin Palooza' in Milwaukee, free pumpkins for kids
MILWAUKEE - A fall feeling was in the air Saturday, Oct. 15 – fitting for "Pumpkin Palooza" in Milwaukee. The free, family event is all about fall. Held at the St. Ann Center near 24th and North, free pumpkins were handed out to kids. "It's a – it's not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme
MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
