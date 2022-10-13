Read full article on original website
Related
arklatexweekend.com
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Awarded $1.8M Engineering Technology Program Grant
Nicholls State University will be awarded a $1.8 million grant to create a new degree program in the engineering field. As part of the South Louisiana H2theFuture Energy Transformation Coalition, Nicholls will offer students the Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology and provide career-ready training for students to join the emerging clean energy workforce in Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Block steps down as Governor Edwards’ Executive Counsel
Thibodaux attorney Matthew Block recently announced his resignation as Executive Counsel to Governor John Bel Edwards. In a statement to the Advocate, Block, 49, said that while it has been the “best job I have ever had” he “felt it was the right time” to step down and plans on resuming practicing law in Thibodaux. Block has served in his role with the Governor for seven years.
Parents furious after Louisiana teacher misdiagnosed entire class with ADHD
Parents want answers after their children were misdiagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
How Louisiana Amendments 2,6 & 8 could benefit veterans and disabled citizens
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – With midterm elections less than a month away – we’re taking a look at several of the constitutional amendments on the Louisiana November ballot. ULM political science professor, Joshua Stockly, breaks down amendments 2, 6 and 8. “The second amendment is asking voters to consider a tier for property tax exemptions […]
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Louisiana volunteers is headed home after spending weeks in Florida’s Hurricane Ian disaster zone. The group of more than 10 members has been in Florida since Thursday, Sept. 29, and includes volunteers from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Baton Rouge Fire Department, and the St. George Fire Department.
Officials give first walk-through of juvenile facility at Angola
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the state of Louisiana gave a firsthand look at the new renovated juvenile facility at Angola. The facility will hold dozens of juveniles in the coming weeks. The young offenders will temporarily move from the Bridge City in Jefferson Parish, a place that has...
an17.com
Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Aldi ups its store count with opening Thursday in Louisiana
No-frills German discount grocery chain Aldi is coming to Louisiana, again—bringing the store count in the state to five. As part of the grocer’s Gulf Coast expansion, Aldi will open its first store in LaPlace, Louisiana, on Thursday. The new store will be located at 1910 W. Airline Hwy., edging Aldi closer to its goal of becoming the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022, the discount grocer said. Aldi currently has 2,200 stores across 38 states.
$190,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Louisiana over the Weekend
Those who follow lottery games in Louisiana said this would be a big weekend for winners and those pundits, prognosticators, or soothsayers were spot on with their guesses of good luck for lottery players. We told you on Friday that Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5 were all "primed" to produce winning tickets and two of those games came through, and we've still got one more big drawing planned for tonight.
houmatimes.com
It’s time for caterpillars, butterflies, moths
If you’ve spent any time outside or in the garden here lately, you are sure to have noticed a frenzy of insect activity. Insects, including bees, butterflies, caterpillars and moths, are in full force this fall. Fall is especially busy for caterpillars. According to LSU AgCenter entomologist Nathan Lord,...
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
A Strong Cold Front Will Have South Louisiana Residents Grabbing Their Jackets This Week
You could see temperatures get as low as the upper 30s this week.
Louisiana’s Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here’s What to Expect
Many residents of Louisiana will be making joyful noise later today and certainly later this week. That noise is the sound of gumbo pots clanging against large metal spoons as Mother Nature is finally ushering in some bonafide, Grade-A, gumbo weather this week. If you're not from Louisiana or new...
How Unpopular is Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards?
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is not on the top 10 list of the most popular Governors in the U.S. In fact, Edwards shows up near the bottom of the list at #42 for most popular Governors. Edwards’ approval rating is at 49% with 44% of voters saying they don’t approve of how Edwards is doing his job.
westcentralsbest.com
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Louisiana using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players
By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
Comments / 0