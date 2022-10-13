ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

arklatexweekend.com

Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Awarded $1.8M Engineering Technology Program Grant

Nicholls State University will be awarded a $1.8 million grant to create a new degree program in the engineering field. As part of the South Louisiana H2theFuture Energy Transformation Coalition, Nicholls will offer students the Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology and provide career-ready training for students to join the emerging clean energy workforce in Louisiana.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Block steps down as Governor Edwards’ Executive Counsel

Thibodaux attorney Matthew Block recently announced his resignation as Executive Counsel to Governor John Bel Edwards. In a statement to the Advocate, Block, 49, said that while it has been the “best job I have ever had” he “felt it was the right time” to step down and plans on resuming practicing law in Thibodaux. Block has served in his role with the Governor for seven years.
THIBODAUX, LA
an17.com

Brown: Living and dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for...
LOUISIANA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Aldi ups its store count with opening Thursday in Louisiana

No-frills German discount grocery chain Aldi is coming to Louisiana, again—bringing the store count in the state to five. As part of the grocer’s Gulf Coast expansion, Aldi will open its first store in LaPlace, Louisiana, on Thursday. The new store will be located at 1910 W. Airline Hwy., edging Aldi closer to its goal of becoming the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022, the discount grocer said. Aldi currently has 2,200 stores across 38 states.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

$190,000 Lottery Winner Sold in Louisiana over the Weekend

Those who follow lottery games in Louisiana said this would be a big weekend for winners and those pundits, prognosticators, or soothsayers were spot on with their guesses of good luck for lottery players. We told you on Friday that Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5 were all "primed" to produce winning tickets and two of those games came through, and we've still got one more big drawing planned for tonight.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

It’s time for caterpillars, butterflies, moths

If you’ve spent any time outside or in the garden here lately, you are sure to have noticed a frenzy of insect activity. Insects, including bees, butterflies, caterpillars and moths, are in full force this fall. Fall is especially busy for caterpillars. According to LSU AgCenter entomologist Nathan Lord,...
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

How Unpopular is Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards?

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is not on the top 10 list of the most popular Governors in the U.S. In fact, Edwards shows up near the bottom of the list at #42 for most popular Governors. Edwards’ approval rating is at 49% with 44% of voters saying they don’t approve of how Edwards is doing his job.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Weekend Lottery Prizes Almost $1 Billion for Louisiana Players

By this time next Tuesday, October 18th I can almost guarantee you that a ticket sold in Louisiana for the Powerball Lottery game or the Mega Millions Lottery game will produce a winner of more than $10,000. No, I don't have a crystal ball but I do have math and statistics and both of those applied sciences tell me to tell you, this is the weekend to buy a lottery ticket if you don't normally buy them.
LOUISIANA STATE

