Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Marvel Champions Adds Gambit as Next Playable X-Men
Gambit is coming to Marvel Champions: The Card Game. Gambit is perhaps the most obvious hero for Marvel Champions yet, given that he has a penchant for throwing charged cards. However, Gambit's core set of cards comes with two unique perks – the ability to generate charge tokens that provide extra bursts of damage and fuel his other card abilities, and an alter-ego thwart ability that showcases his thieving abilities. Gambit's pre-built Justice deck comes with additional cards built around thwarting schemes, many of which are designed around Gambit's thief background to bring down threats.
otakuusamagazine.com
Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
NME
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
Featured: The Growing Impact of Anime on the Gaming World
Anime has become one of the most popular genres in recent years, particularly among millennials who grew up watching shows like Pokémon and Sailor Moon as children. It’s also inspired some of the most innovative gaming experiences ever created. A new generation of anime-inspired games has emerged that...
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Game Announced
A new Mortal Kombat game called Mortal Kombat: Onslaught got announced this week amid the 30th anniversary of the franchise with this new game scheduled to be released in 2023. As Mortal Kombat fans might've guessed by its name, however, this isn't the next mainline fighting game in the long-running series which most recently gave players Mortal Kombat 11. Instead, Mortal Kombat: Onslaught is a mobile only "collection role-playing game," though details on the actual gameplay experience are slim at this time.
I Just Rewatched The Entire "The Lord Of The Rings" Trilogy To Determine The Top 40 Most Epic Lines
"There is some good in this world, Mr. Frodo, and it's worth fighting for."
The Rings of Power showrunners discuss, at length, that huge Sauron reveal
Warning! Spoilers for the Rings of Power season 1 finale ahead. Turn back now if you haven't seen episode 8
Polygon
Minecraft Legends looks like a different breed of RTS
After initially announcing its Minecraft RTS last year, Microsoft and Mojang finally gave players a real look at Minecraft Legends on Saturday at Minecraft Live 2022. A group of developers sat down to chat about what exactly the game is and even offered an in-depth gameplay demo for fans. During the showcase, Microsoft also revealed that players will be able to check out Minecraft Legends themselves in spring 2023.
The Best Anime Online Slots
Most gamblers recognize slots as games of fruit symbols, 7s, and BARs. But in recent years, the slots industry has taken a big turn towards anime-themed games. There are now dozens of different online slots that feature characters and settings from some of the most popular anime shows and movies.
ComicBook
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Says PlayStation 5 Sequel Still Coming in 2023
It's been a long time since Insomniac Games has provided any information on Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The PlayStation 5 sequel is among the console's most highly-anticipated games, but some fans are getting a little bit worried by the developer's silence. After two fans voiced concerns about the state of the next game in the series, the official Twitter account for Insomniac Games jumped in, reiterating that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still slated to release next year. The company also pointed out that it's not always easy to showcase more screens and footage from a game in development.
What The Critics Are Saying About A Plague Tale: Requiem
"A Plague Tale: Requiem" has finally arrived. The highly anticipated sequel to Asobo Studios' "A Plague Tale: Innocence," this entry continues the story of Amicia and Hugo de Rune, the children of two 14th century French nobles who must survive a journey across a plague-infested countryside after their home is destroyed, all while the Inquisitors committed to hunting them down. The first game received acclaim from critics and players alike for its heart-wrenching story, its unique blend of stealth and action mechanics, and its bone-chilling sound design, with many calling it one of the best games of 2019. Now, three years later, players are wondering if "Requiem" can live up to its predecessor.
ComicBook
Nier: Automata Anime Shares New Teaser and Voice Cast Additions
Nier: Automata will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own launching next year, and the series is continuing to stack on its cast with a new teaser showing off one of the key new additions from the game! The NieR video game franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years thanks to the release of NieR: Automata, so it was no surprise to find out that an anime series was in the works for the project. This new series will be bringing a new take to the characters from the game in many ways, and that includes the mainstays from the title too.
Dead Space remake preview: A new and familiar look at horror
Motive Studio is working to create a faithful remake of the original Dead Space, but there are some surprises in store.
Polygon
Behind Smile’s ‘overwhelming, mind-breaking’ monster
Parker Finn’s debut horror film, Smile, has been a significant theatrical hit for Paramount, even though it was never intended to play in theaters at all. The movie — an eerie metaphor for mental illness — was originally planned as a straight-to-streaming project for Paramount Plus. But test audiences responded so strongly that Paramount opted for a wide release, and the impact the movie’s horrifying villain had on audiences was likely a strong part of that decision.
NME
‘Guild Wars 2’ adds NPC based on real-life hero
Developer ArenaNet has announced that Guild Wars 2 will be introducing a brand new story event featuring an NPC based on a real-life hero. Supported by the charity organization Children Miracle Network, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game will see 10-year-old April Arellano join Guild Wars 2 during the Extra Life 2022 Game Day event on November 4.
NME
EA Motive says horror fans “missed out” on original ‘Dead Space’
Philippe Ducharme, senior producer at EA Motive, has shared that he believes “a lot of people” missed out on playing Dead Space, claiming the market for survival horror was smaller at the time. While chatting with NME, Ducharme said that part of the reason a game should be...
Polygon
Bayonetta voice actor urges fans to boycott third game over ‘insulting’ pay rate
Original Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor said that developer PlatinumGames’ “insulting” pay rate kept her from voicing the character in Bayonetta 3. Taylor published a series of videos via Twitter on Saturday, in which she detailed her reasons for turning down the role, claiming that PlatinumGames gave her a final offer of $4,000 to voice the iconic role.
Collider
'Lord of the Rings': The 10 Most Powerful Creatures in Middle-earth
Middle Earth is a rich world inhabited by many kinds of creatures. In The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, these creatures play their part in the events of Middle Earth, sometimes in a big way, as they come into contact with the main characters. Like most things in...
If You're Obsessed With "House Of The Dragon," You'll Want To Take These 5 Quizzes Immediately
Welcome, lords and fair ladies. Let's get down to quiz-ness!
IGN
Kabaret - Official Game Trailer
The story of dark fantasy folklore adventure game Kabaret unfolds through the eyes of Jebat, a cursed boy who is uprooted from his small town to a mystical, violent and unforgiving monster realm. Kabaret brings together beings from Southeast Asian folklore in a mystical realm.
Comments / 0