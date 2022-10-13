Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox29.com
Video: Masked shooter fires gunshots into moving car on North Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are searching for information regarding a shooting in North Philadelphia. Police released surveillance video of a shooting they say occurred on October 8 at 5:08 p.m. Authorities say a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times in his left shoulder...
Roxborough HS Shooting: 15-year-old suspect surrenders to Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say the 15-year-old wanted in connection to the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School surrendered on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore announced Troy Fletcher was taken into custody on Twitter. Fletcher is charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting that left 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured following a football scrimmage last month. Police identified Fletcher as the 4th suspect wanted in the shooting last week. Two suspects, 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and 17-year-old Zyheid Jones have been arrested. They are both charged with murder and other related charges. Police said last week that a receipt for ammunition was recovered from the SUV used to flee the area of the shooting and tied Bivins to the crime. He is a convicted felon and is ineligible to purchase ammunition. The getaway vehicle that was recovered also tied another teen to the crime. Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, is still wanted by police for his role in the deadly shooting. He has also been charged with murder and other related offenses.You can help police by calling with information. The number is 215-686-TIPS. A $45,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
fox29.com
Roxborough shooting: US Marshals offering $5K cash reward in search for teenage murder suspect
PHILADELPHIA - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a teen wanted for murder in a deadly ambush shooting near a high school in September. According to the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crime Fugitive Taskforce, a $5,000 cash reward...
Suspect arrested in SEPTA El platform shooting
Philadelphia police say they have arrested a 34-year-old woman after a shooting on a SEPTA Market-Frankford El platform that left a man in the hospital.
Priest carjacked in Philadelphia while removing wheelchair from car
A priest from the area is the latest Philadelphia carjacking victim. The carjacking happened Sunday night in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, near the border of Port Richmond. Officials said police in New Jersey have found the car.
fox29.com
Officials: 2 charged in Chester County stabbing that injured 6
COATESVILLE, Pa. - Two young men are facing charges after authorities say at least six people suffered stab wounds during a late night fight over the weekend in Coatesville. Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to the 300 block of South First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fore reports of a fight and stabbing.
fox29.com
Video: Man shot three times during attempted robbery in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating an attempted robbery that ended in gunshots in Kensington. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. on the 3200 block of North Front Street. Officials say a 30-year-old man was shot three times in his lower back and hip during an...
fox29.com
Roxborough shooting: 15-year-old suspect linked to deadly shooting turns himself in, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say a teenage suspect wanted in connection to the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School surrendered to police on Monday. Troy Fletcher, 15, had a lawyer present when he turned himself into homicide detectives on multiple charges, according to police. Fletcher is facing several charges,...
3 Men, 1 Juvenile Charged With First-degree Murder for Camden, NJ, Shooting
Three men and one juvenile have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in Camden this past summer. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on the evening of July 27th, Camden County Police officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter activation in the 100 block of North 25th Street.
3 men, 1 minor charged with murder in Camden, NJ summertime shooting
CAMDEN — An investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in July has resulted in murder charges for four city residents, including a juvenile. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrests and charges on Monday. All four were charged on Oct. 3. Responding to a ShotSpotter alert, police...
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Police attacked with bricks, bottles by suspects on ATVs, dirt bikes in Old City
PHILADELPHIA - Chaos on wheels took over a gas station in Old City this weekend as Philadelphia police say their officers became the targets. The attack began when police responded to a large gathering of dirt bikes and ATVs at a Lukoil gas station on Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street around 8 p.m. Sunday.
fox29.com
Police: Woman arrested after man shot on SEPTA platform in Frankford
FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
fox29.com
Police release photo of suspected vehicle after man, 62, killed in Fox Chase hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA - A driver is wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section, and now police say they have the vehicle on camera. The 62-year-old victim was crossing Verree Road near Rhawn Street when he was hit by a speeding vehicle Friday night, according to police. Police say...
fox29.com
Arrests made after priest carjacked while unloading wheelchair in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A 64-year-old became the victim of a brazen carjacking on the streets of Kensington Sunday night, and now police say an investigation has led to arrests. The man was trying to get his wheelchair out of his trunk when four suspects rushed him on the 2100 block of East Somerset Street.
Video: Philadelphia police searching for 2 suspects that carjacked man at gunpoint in Logan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and then taking off with his car. It happened on Oct. 3rd at a store at 5015 North Broad Street.Police say the men were masked, pulled out a gun and then took the victim's money and car keys.If you recognize these suspects, please call the police.
Man shot multiple times on SEPTA El platform in Frankford
A man is in the hospital after being shot on a SEPTA El platform Sunday night in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.
1 dead, 2 wounded after North Philly triple shooting
A shooting in North Philadelphia has left one person dead and two others injured. An 18-year-old was shot multiple times on 11th Street near Dauphin Street. He was later pronounced dead.
fox29.com
Police: Woman strikes 3 teenage girls while trying to flee fight at New Jersey apartment complex
GLASSBORO, N.J. - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she hopped a curb and struck three teen girls while trying to flee a large fight near a New Jersey apartment complex. Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
Man Wanted In Connection With Bucks County Walmart Theft: Police
Authorities in Bucks County are searching for a man in connection with a retail theft investigation. Warminster Township Police are asking the public to help identify the man pictured, the department said in a public release. The man is sought in connection to a theft at the Walmart on East...
fox29.com
South Street shooting: Security officer shot as ATVs, dirt bikes bring festival to chaotic end
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A night of celebration and family fun on South Street came to an abrupt end Saturday as chaos quickly unfolded and shots rang just out moments later. Police say it all began when a group of dirt bikes, ATVs and a "Slingshot" three-wheeled motorcycle started removing barricades that had been put up for the South Street Festival.
