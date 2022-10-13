PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say the 15-year-old wanted in connection to the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School surrendered on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore announced Troy Fletcher was taken into custody on Twitter. Fletcher is charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting that left 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured following a football scrimmage last month. Police identified Fletcher as the 4th suspect wanted in the shooting last week. Two suspects, 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and 17-year-old Zyheid Jones have been arrested. They are both charged with murder and other related charges. Police said last week that a receipt for ammunition was recovered from the SUV used to flee the area of the shooting and tied Bivins to the crime. He is a convicted felon and is ineligible to purchase ammunition. The getaway vehicle that was recovered also tied another teen to the crime. Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, is still wanted by police for his role in the deadly shooting. He has also been charged with murder and other related offenses.You can help police by calling with information. The number is 215-686-TIPS. A $45,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO