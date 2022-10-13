ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Roxborough HS Shooting: 15-year-old suspect surrenders to Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say the 15-year-old wanted in connection to the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School surrendered on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore announced Troy Fletcher was taken into custody on Twitter. Fletcher is charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting that left 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde dead and four other teens injured following a football scrimmage last month. Police identified Fletcher as the 4th suspect wanted in the shooting last week. Two suspects, 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and 17-year-old Zyheid Jones have been arrested. They are both charged with murder and other related charges. Police said last week that a receipt for ammunition was recovered from the SUV used to flee the area of the shooting and tied Bivins to the crime. He is a convicted felon and is ineligible to purchase ammunition. The getaway vehicle that was recovered also tied another teen to the crime. Dayron Burney-Thorn, 16, is still wanted by police for his role in the deadly shooting. He has also been charged with murder and other related offenses.You can help police by calling with information. The number is 215-686-TIPS. A $45,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.    
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Officials: 2 charged in Chester County stabbing that injured 6

COATESVILLE, Pa. - Two young men are facing charges after authorities say at least six people suffered stab wounds during a late night fight over the weekend in Coatesville. Officers from the Coatesville Police Department were called to the 300 block of South First Avenue around 10:30 p.m. fore reports of a fight and stabbing.
COATESVILLE, PA
fox29.com

Police: Woman arrested after man shot on SEPTA platform in Frankford

FRANKFORD - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting of a 41-year-old man on a SEPTA platform in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday night, just before 9 p.m., at the Frankford Avenue and Margaret Street SEPTA platform. The shooting was said to have been on the eastbound side of the platform.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

South Street shooting: Security officer shot as ATVs, dirt bikes bring festival to chaotic end

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A night of celebration and family fun on South Street came to an abrupt end Saturday as chaos quickly unfolded and shots rang just out moments later. Police say it all began when a group of dirt bikes, ATVs and a "Slingshot" three-wheeled motorcycle started removing barricades that had been put up for the South Street Festival.

