Ithaca, NY

The Ithaca Voice

With rising costs, Downtown proposal seeks modified, denser plans

ITHACA, N.Y.—The rather contentious saga of the “Gateway Apartments” proposal for 401 East State Street is adding another chapter. Citing rising costs, the developer is seeking to add another floor and a few dozen more apartments to already controversial plans for the east end of Downtown Ithaca.
The Ithaca Voice

Three finalists named for Ithaca Police Department Chief; forums announced starting Monday

ITHACA, N.Y.—After over a year without a permanent leader, the Ithaca Police Department’s (IPD) newest chief seems poised to be named in the coming weeks. Sources have confirmed to The Ithaca Voice the three finalists for the job: current Acting Chief John Joly, former IPD Lieutenant Scott Garin, and current Binghamton Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Bracco. The city has declined to confirm the names of finalists, but forums have been announced to meet the candidates (details below). Update, 11:20 a.m.: The city has now confirmed the names of the candidates.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Gallery: Latinx Heritage Month Fiesta in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y.—Saturday saw the inaugural Latinx Heritage Month Fiesta, hosted and organized by the Latino Civic Association, draw plenty of attendees to Press Bay Court. The event featured performances, food and resource connections to Family and Children’s Services. The fiesta marked the end of Latinx Heritage Month, which...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill

ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Bangs Ambulance workers begin unionization effort amid staffing, work condition concerns

ITHACA, N.Y.—Emergency medical services (EMS) workers at longtime Ithaca emergency response staple Bangs Ambulance have started the unionization process, the group announced Tuesday afternoon, under the banner of Bangs Ambulance Workers United. The announcement was made in joint press releases from the workers themselves and the Civil Service Employees...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Op-Ed: Ithaca needs a City Manager in November

This is an op-ed written by former City of Ithaca Alderperson Donna Fleming, who worked on the proposal idea during her time in office. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. An important referendum is on the ballot...
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Monday: Indigenous Peoples Day celebration being held in Dewitt Park

This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. This Monday, October 10th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., we have an opportunity to grow community, learn, and take action here on Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ’ (Cayuga) land. This event takes place at Shawn Greenwood Park, formerly known as Dewitt Park*, at the corner of Buffalo Street and Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Two housed at sanctuary church gain legal residency

ITHACA, N.Y.—The First Congregational Church of Ithaca (FCCI) recently celebrated the legal residency and move into permanent housing for its first sanctuary guests. Drucila Francisco Mateo and her young daughter, Guatemalan natives who fled to the United States to escape violence and poverty, came to the sanctuary church’s apartment in July 2020, where they resided until this past September, when Mateo’s residency was approved and the pair no longer had to fear deportation.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Midweek cool spell may result in a few snowflakes

ITHACA, N.Y. — Sorry, but you all knew that climatologically, it was coming sooner or later. A potent slug of cold air will slosh through Tompkins County during the middle of the week, and a few snow showers may be possible during the early morning hours as temperatures stay below normal. If it makes you feel any better, a substantial recovery to above normal temperatures is in the cards for next weekend.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca College investigating swastika found on campus

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca College is investigating anti-Semitic vandalism that was found on a storage room door on campus. In a message to the campus community, school president La Jerne Terry Cornish said she was “dismayed” over the incident. The swastika was reported on Oct. 6, found on a storage room door beneath Terrace Dining Hall, where supplies are kept for the school’s Kosher Kitchen—further amplifying the anti-Semitism of the gesture.
ITHACA, NY
Ithaca, NY
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

