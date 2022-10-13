Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Latino Civic Association of Tompkins County supports Dr. Aguirre-Torres
This is a letter to the editor from the Latino Civic Association of Tompkins County regarding the departure of Dr. Luis Aguirre-Torres from his position with the City of Ithaca. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com.
With rising costs, Downtown proposal seeks modified, denser plans
ITHACA, N.Y.—The rather contentious saga of the “Gateway Apartments” proposal for 401 East State Street is adding another chapter. Citing rising costs, the developer is seeking to add another floor and a few dozen more apartments to already controversial plans for the east end of Downtown Ithaca.
Letter to the Editor: In ethics investigation responses, the best path is transparency
This is a letter to the editor written by Trumansburg resident Brian Liberatore. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Few things fuel suspicion like flouting an ethics investigation. The City of Ithaca did itself...
Three finalists named for Ithaca Police Department Chief; forums announced starting Monday
ITHACA, N.Y.—After over a year without a permanent leader, the Ithaca Police Department’s (IPD) newest chief seems poised to be named in the coming weeks. Sources have confirmed to The Ithaca Voice the three finalists for the job: current Acting Chief John Joly, former IPD Lieutenant Scott Garin, and current Binghamton Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Bracco. The city has declined to confirm the names of finalists, but forums have been announced to meet the candidates (details below). Update, 11:20 a.m.: The city has now confirmed the names of the candidates.
Op-Ed: An open letter to the City of Ithaca concerning social justice and the Green New Deal
This is an op-ed written by 53 people, all of whom have signed the letter at the bottom. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The undersigned Tompkins County social justice and renewable energy leaders are concerned to...
Sigler chosen to lead Tompkins County Republicans again
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler, of Lansing, has been re-elected to lead the Tompkins County Republican party as chairman, according to a press release this week. In addition to Sigler’s reelection, he chose Erin Worsell as Vice Chair. Julie Oliver was elected to serve as treasurer and...
Gallery: Latinx Heritage Month Fiesta in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—Saturday saw the inaugural Latinx Heritage Month Fiesta, hosted and organized by the Latino Civic Association, draw plenty of attendees to Press Bay Court. The event featured performances, food and resource connections to Family and Children’s Services. The fiesta marked the end of Latinx Heritage Month, which...
Due to a bus maintenance backlog, TCAT forced to reduce service this week
ITHACA, N.Y. — Due to a shortage of mechanics, Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) has had to make service reductions which became effective earlier today. TCAT announced the reductions on Friday, citing a backlog of bus maintenance as the main cause. Currently, TCAT has only 7 of its 12 mechanic positions filled.
October deemed United in Kindness Month, while county further discusses homeless issues
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—October has been proclaimed United in Kindness Month to bring awareness to bullying and promote bully prevention strategies in Tompkins County, a decision made at last week’s Tompkins County Legislature meeting. Brandy Remington from the Bullying Task Force accepted the proclamation. “Thank you for this proclamation...
First budget hearing focuses on money for police department, unarmed responders
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca introduced its initial budget last week, and public budget hearings have already begun with a few fireworks at City Hall Wednesday night. The fireworks were metaphorical, of course—city budget season has a reputation of being a bit dry, which is what we’re here for. You...
An empty wing in Brookdale Ithaca, but no rush to fill
ITHACA, N.Y.—Sometimes, a story starts out with one prevailing premise, and it ends becoming something totally different during the legwork. This was one of those cases. The initial impetus for the article was an email from a concerned reader:. “I just moved a loved one into Brookdale Memory Care....
Bangs Ambulance workers begin unionization effort amid staffing, work condition concerns
ITHACA, N.Y.—Emergency medical services (EMS) workers at longtime Ithaca emergency response staple Bangs Ambulance have started the unionization process, the group announced Tuesday afternoon, under the banner of Bangs Ambulance Workers United. The announcement was made in joint press releases from the workers themselves and the Civil Service Employees...
Poll shows slight lead for Democrat Riley over Molinaro in Congressional race
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Tompkins County rarely sees Congressional polling: When the county was in a heavily Republican district represented by Tom Reed, there was seldom demand for such polling in recent years because Reed was normally a heavy favorite. Even this year, with redrawn district lines that have made a...
As office market shrinks, second Downtown site plans conversion to apartments
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s fairly well known at this point that the office space rental market nationwide has taken a tumble due to COVID. Remote work reduced the need for space, and the market never quite recovered even as the pandemic receded. That issue is compounded by the nature of...
Op-Ed: Ithaca needs a City Manager in November
This is an op-ed written by former City of Ithaca Alderperson Donna Fleming, who worked on the proposal idea during her time in office. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. An important referendum is on the ballot...
Bus drivers blare the horn, trying to sound off for change at TCAT
ITHACA, N.Y. — For Agnes Beck, being at the helm of a bus, being the person that makes the daily commute happen, has affirmed a simple truth: “There is a value to being a transit driver. There’s a value whether people think it or not.”. Although it...
Monday: Indigenous Peoples Day celebration being held in Dewitt Park
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. This Monday, October 10th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., we have an opportunity to grow community, learn, and take action here on Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ’ (Cayuga) land. This event takes place at Shawn Greenwood Park, formerly known as Dewitt Park*, at the corner of Buffalo Street and Cayuga Street.
Two housed at sanctuary church gain legal residency
ITHACA, N.Y.—The First Congregational Church of Ithaca (FCCI) recently celebrated the legal residency and move into permanent housing for its first sanctuary guests. Drucila Francisco Mateo and her young daughter, Guatemalan natives who fled to the United States to escape violence and poverty, came to the sanctuary church’s apartment in July 2020, where they resided until this past September, when Mateo’s residency was approved and the pair no longer had to fear deportation.
Weather: Midweek cool spell may result in a few snowflakes
ITHACA, N.Y. — Sorry, but you all knew that climatologically, it was coming sooner or later. A potent slug of cold air will slosh through Tompkins County during the middle of the week, and a few snow showers may be possible during the early morning hours as temperatures stay below normal. If it makes you feel any better, a substantial recovery to above normal temperatures is in the cards for next weekend.
Ithaca College investigating swastika found on campus
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca College is investigating anti-Semitic vandalism that was found on a storage room door on campus. In a message to the campus community, school president La Jerne Terry Cornish said she was “dismayed” over the incident. The swastika was reported on Oct. 6, found on a storage room door beneath Terrace Dining Hall, where supplies are kept for the school’s Kosher Kitchen—further amplifying the anti-Semitism of the gesture.
