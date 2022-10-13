MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.— While some partied along Thorn Road in Marshall County near Walkerton Friday night, one family had to take cover as bullets went flying. “My six-year-old, who has autism, he’s currently asking, just about every time we talked with him, why the neighbors want to kill him,” said Noah Jacobs, whose home was shot up by stray bullets from neighbors.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO