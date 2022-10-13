Read full article on original website
Cass District Library's 'Library Spooktacular' set for October 28
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass District Library will host its Library Spooktacular event on October 28 at the library's main branch. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., families can enjoy trick or treating and an outdoor movie on the library's back lawn. Outdoor activities will be moved indoors if the weather...
Mishawaka-Penn-Harris library hosts 'All Hallows Read' Tuesday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library will host the All Hallows Read event on Tuesday to encourage readers to give spooky books a chance this fall. The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library's Mishawaka location, found at 209 Lincolnway East. During...
Applications open for Quality Improvement Grants for early childhood providers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's Quality Improvement Grant program, which provides funding to early childhood providers in South Bend. Grants between $500 to $15,000 will be offered to eligible early childhood care and education programs who apply online. Eligible programs include those located in...
Unity Gardens to host Port-A-Pit fundraiser
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Unity Gardens Inc. will be hosting a Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit the organization. The Port-A-Pit will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 28 at Unity Gardens Inc. which is located at 3501-3699 Prast Boulevard. Tickets can either be bought ahead of time...
St. Joe County Public Library to host free legal information fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The St. Joe County Public Library is set to host a free legal information fair on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The event is a partnership with Lawcademy, which aims to provide Michiana residents with information on common legal issues. The half-day info fair starts with...
The Humane Society of Elkhart County waiving adoption fees for pet food donations
St. Joe businesses preparing for the colder months — as temps... Schools, community leaders pushing drug free message ahead of... We could see our first snowflakes of the season today. Even as temperatures drop, risks for mosquito-borne illness remain... Overnight showers turn into rain/snow mix. Sunshine to start the...
Lane restrictions on Church Street underpass starting October 19
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place at the underpass on Church Street starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The northbound lanes will be restricted between Fourth and Seventh streets for curb repairs. Lanes should be reopened by 5 p.m. on Friday.
Meow Mission hosts 12th annual Alleys for Alley Cats fundraiser
SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--October 16 is Global Cat Day, and even if you don’t have a cat, you can support The Meow Mission at the 12th annual Alleys for Alley Cats bowling event. If you can spare some time, you can help strike down the number of new stray kittens by raising funds for the all-volunteer, nonprofit, trap/neuter/release program.
Transpo cancels one route for week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
‘Panic and terror’ as shots are fired at Marshall County home Friday night
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.— While some partied along Thorn Road in Marshall County near Walkerton Friday night, one family had to take cover as bullets went flying. “My six-year-old, who has autism, he’s currently asking, just about every time we talked with him, why the neighbors want to kill him,” said Noah Jacobs, whose home was shot up by stray bullets from neighbors.
Corewell Health South welcomes new primary care doctor
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- Dr. Eli Sager, DO, has been announced as the newest board-certified staff member at Corewell Health South, as of Friday. Dr. Sager is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his medical degree from their college of Osteopathic Medicine. His family medicine residency was completed...
Two arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Plymouth on Thursday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Novelty and Walnut streets. During the traffic stop, K9...
Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
Notre Dame football players join YMCA for charity event
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - More than 80 Notre Dame football players were at the O'Brien Center in South Bend on Monday with the YMCA, signing autographs and hanging out with families. Monday's event was part of the Notre Dame Fund program, which partners Irish athletes with local charities. Irish...
Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
Three arrested for allegedly firing bullets into home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for criminal recklessness after they allegedly fired shots that unintentionally struck a nearby residence, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 7:43 p.m. on Friday, Marshall County dispatch got a call about a residence being hit multiple times by bullets in...
Even as temperatures drop, risks for mosquito-borne illness remain high
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--- Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) causes inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. This year, there have been two cases in LaGrange County, one in Kosciusko County, and one in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The virus can only be spread through mosquito bites, which is why health officials...
