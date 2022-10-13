ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

abc57.com

Cass District Library's 'Library Spooktacular' set for October 28

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Cass District Library will host its Library Spooktacular event on October 28 at the library's main branch. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., families can enjoy trick or treating and an outdoor movie on the library's back lawn. Outdoor activities will be moved indoors if the weather...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
abc57.com

Mishawaka-Penn-Harris library hosts 'All Hallows Read' Tuesday

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library will host the All Hallows Read event on Tuesday to encourage readers to give spooky books a chance this fall. The event will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the library's Mishawaka location, found at 209 Lincolnway East. During...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Unity Gardens to host Port-A-Pit fundraiser

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Unity Gardens Inc. will be hosting a Port-A-Pit fundraiser to benefit the organization. The Port-A-Pit will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 28 at Unity Gardens Inc. which is located at 3501-3699 Prast Boulevard. Tickets can either be bought ahead of time...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

St. Joe County Public Library to host free legal information fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The St. Joe County Public Library is set to host a free legal information fair on Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The event is a partnership with Lawcademy, which aims to provide Michiana residents with information on common legal issues. The half-day info fair starts with...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Lane restrictions on Church Street underpass starting October 19

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place at the underpass on Church Street starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the City of Mishawaka. The northbound lanes will be restricted between Fourth and Seventh streets for curb repairs. Lanes should be reopened by 5 p.m. on Friday.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Meow Mission hosts 12th annual Alleys for Alley Cats fundraiser

SOUTH BEND, Ind.,--October 16 is Global Cat Day, and even if you don’t have a cat, you can support The Meow Mission at the 12th annual Alleys for Alley Cats bowling event. If you can spare some time, you can help strike down the number of new stray kittens by raising funds for the all-volunteer, nonprofit, trap/neuter/release program.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Transpo cancels one route for week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

‘Panic and terror’ as shots are fired at Marshall County home Friday night

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.— While some partied along Thorn Road in Marshall County near Walkerton Friday night, one family had to take cover as bullets went flying. “My six-year-old, who has autism, he’s currently asking, just about every time we talked with him, why the neighbors want to kill him,” said Noah Jacobs, whose home was shot up by stray bullets from neighbors.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Corewell Health South welcomes new primary care doctor

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- Dr. Eli Sager, DO, has been announced as the newest board-certified staff member at Corewell Health South, as of Friday. Dr. Sager is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his medical degree from their college of Osteopathic Medicine. His family medicine residency was completed...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
abc57.com

Two arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession in Plymouth

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Plymouth on Thursday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Novelty and Walnut streets. During the traffic stop, K9...
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

Driver injured in crash on Peavine Street

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- One person was injured in a crash on Peavine Street Sunday evening, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Around 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling east on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road, when the driver lost control in the curve, went down an embankment and struck a tree.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Notre Dame football players join YMCA for charity event

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - More than 80 Notre Dame football players were at the O'Brien Center in South Bend on Monday with the YMCA, signing autographs and hanging out with families. Monday's event was part of the Notre Dame Fund program, which partners Irish athletes with local charities. Irish...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Boil water advisory lifted in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The boil water advisory for residents on the northeast side of South Bend has been lifted. The city announced Saturday morning that water quality tests showed no signs of contamination.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Three arrested for allegedly firing bullets into home

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for criminal recklessness after they allegedly fired shots that unintentionally struck a nearby residence, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 7:43 p.m. on Friday, Marshall County dispatch got a call about a residence being hit multiple times by bullets in...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

