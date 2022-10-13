ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

The Weekend Update…informative or insulting?

The Weekend Update is not your typical community newsletter. “An 18 year old was mega intoxicated trying to get into the wrong address,” an Oxford Police Department (OPD) Facebook post from Aug. 29 reads. “When the police officer arrived, he did not grasp the whole uniform look and asked the officer ‘what year are you in school?’”
School district levy creates controversy in the community

Voters in Butler County will have a new issue on their general election ballot in November. For the first time since 2004, Talawanda School District (TSD) is proposing a levy to help with operational services. Pat Meade, president of Talawanda School Board, said the funding will go toward busing, salaries,...
