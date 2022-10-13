ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beyonce Collaborators, Country Titans: Who Will Be the First-Ever Grammy Songwriter of the Year?

The newly created Grammy Award for songwriter of the year is shaping up to be a tight race, with 62 potential nominees in contention, including such major hitmakers as The-Dream, Amy Allen, Natalie Hemby (pictured above, L-R), Justin Tranter, James Fauntleroy, Shane McAnally, Ali Tamposi, Kat Dahlia, Edgar Barrera, Omer Fedi, Scott Harris, Tobias Jesso Jr., Desmond Child, and dozens more.
Black Thought and Danger Mouse Deliver Pensive Ode to MF Doom in ‘Belize’ Video

The hip-hop duo Black Thought and Danger Mouse delivered a pensive ode to the late musician MF Doom in the music video for “Belize,” which appeared on their recently released collaborative album Cheat Codes. Super-producer Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton filmed the video under the direction of UNCANNY, also...
Camerimage Festival to Honor ‘Empire of Light’ Director Sam Mendes

EnergaCamerimage, the international cinematography-focused film festival, will honor Oscar winner Sam Mendes with the Special Krzysztof Kieslowski Award for Director during its 30th anniversary edition, which will run in Toruń Poland Nov. 12-19. The helmer’s “Empire of Light,” starring Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (‘The Favourite,” “The Lost Daughter”)...
Jack Harlow Recruits Drake, Jayson Tatum, and Thousands of Fans for ‘Like a Blade of Grass’ Video

Jack Harlow’s last few music videos have been high-production events — he served as a motivational speaker and business executive in “Nail Tech,” then made some stealthy moves through the night in “First Class” and took over the Kentucky Derby with Drake in “Churchill Downs.” But the newly released video for “Like a Blade of Grass” taps in with the direct source of the rapper’s star power.
Inaugural ‘The Grio Awards’ to Honor Tyler Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Dave Chapelle and More

Allen Media Group’s African American-focused news, lifestyle, sports and entertainment platform theGrio has announced the inaugural The Grio Awards. The black-tie event will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, October 22th with co-hosts comedian Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs. The award show’s inaugural honorees are slated to...

