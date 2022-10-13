Read full article on original website
Beyonce Collaborators, Country Titans: Who Will Be the First-Ever Grammy Songwriter of the Year?
The newly created Grammy Award for songwriter of the year is shaping up to be a tight race, with 62 potential nominees in contention, including such major hitmakers as The-Dream, Amy Allen, Natalie Hemby (pictured above, L-R), Justin Tranter, James Fauntleroy, Shane McAnally, Ali Tamposi, Kat Dahlia, Edgar Barrera, Omer Fedi, Scott Harris, Tobias Jesso Jr., Desmond Child, and dozens more.
Joy Behar Has Odd Take On ‘Real Housewives’ Coming Out of Jail “Looking Fabulous” on ‘The View’: “Why Am I Dieting?”
Joy Behar had an interesting take on Andy Cohen insinuating at BravoCon that the relationship between Bravo and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has come to an end following her guilty plea for a telemarking scheme that primarily targeted elderly people. During today’s episode of The...
Black Thought and Danger Mouse Deliver Pensive Ode to MF Doom in ‘Belize’ Video
The hip-hop duo Black Thought and Danger Mouse delivered a pensive ode to the late musician MF Doom in the music video for “Belize,” which appeared on their recently released collaborative album Cheat Codes. Super-producer Brian “Danger Mouse” Burton filmed the video under the direction of UNCANNY, also...
Selma Blair Chokes Back Tears After ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Exit Due to Health Concerns: ‘My Heart Is Broken’
Each season, “Most Memorable Year” night is the most emotional episode of “Dancing With the Stars.” Monday night’s episode was no different when the evening came to an end with Selma Blair and Sasha Farber saying goodbye to the competition. In a pre-recorded packaged, Blair...
Camerimage Festival to Honor ‘Empire of Light’ Director Sam Mendes
EnergaCamerimage, the international cinematography-focused film festival, will honor Oscar winner Sam Mendes with the Special Krzysztof Kieslowski Award for Director during its 30th anniversary edition, which will run in Toruń Poland Nov. 12-19. The helmer’s “Empire of Light,” starring Academy Award winner Olivia Colman (‘The Favourite,” “The Lost Daughter”)...
Jack Harlow Recruits Drake, Jayson Tatum, and Thousands of Fans for ‘Like a Blade of Grass’ Video
Jack Harlow’s last few music videos have been high-production events — he served as a motivational speaker and business executive in “Nail Tech,” then made some stealthy moves through the night in “First Class” and took over the Kentucky Derby with Drake in “Churchill Downs.” But the newly released video for “Like a Blade of Grass” taps in with the direct source of the rapper’s star power.
Inaugural ‘The Grio Awards’ to Honor Tyler Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Dave Chapelle and More
Allen Media Group’s African American-focused news, lifestyle, sports and entertainment platform theGrio has announced the inaugural The Grio Awards. The black-tie event will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday, October 22th with co-hosts comedian Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs. The award show’s inaugural honorees are slated to...
What people are saying about The Curse of Bridge Hollow, the #1 movie on Netflix
In The Curse of Bridge Hollow, one of the newest Netflix movies to debut on the streaming giant, Marlon Wayans plays a dad who hates Halloween and who has to team up with his daughter (played by Priah Ferguson) in order to save their town. The conflict in this Halloween-themed...
16 Hilarious Tweets About Olivia Wilde's Alleged Scandalous Salad Dressing For Harry Styles
"A decade ago a girl in class told me about a new boyband, and now I have spent all day hearing about Olivia Wilde’s salad dressing."
James Corden Getting Banned From A Restaurant For Being Rude Is Now A Hilarious Meme
"James Corden is banned from my mom's house."
