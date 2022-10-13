Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Foothills Music Club’s October meeting explores composers ‘From M to M’
The October meeting of the Foothills Music Club was held at Tryon First Baptist Church on Thursday, October 13. The program, ‘From M to M,’ consisted of selections by composers whose name begins with the letter M. Composers represented were Milde, Massenet, Mozart, Glenn Miller, and Mendelssohn. Members...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Do Not Lose Hope’s 2022 Remembrance Walk has inspiring turnout
On Saturday, from 4 to 7 p.m., the 2022 Fall Family Festival and 8th Annual Remembrance Walk took place at Harmon Field. The Remembrance Walk is dedicated to helping end the silence and stigma of mental illness while shining hope on those who suffer. The Remembrance Walk started around 6...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Ache for a good cause
There’s a fall chill in the air, the leaves are changing into bright colors, and Halloween is just around the corner. That can only mean one thing: It’s time for “The Ache Around the Lake.”. Since 1991, the foot race known around here as “The Ache” has...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Working together to keep Polk County clean, beautiful and inviting
The Polk County Appearance Commission is an all-volunteer body serving under the authority of the Polk County Board of Commissioners. It serves in an advisory role providing guidance, grants, and leadership in matters of community design and appearance. Its members study the visual needs of the county, promote a public...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Fall has arrived; it’s good recycling weather
I’m often asked if I’ll be here if there’s a storm or very heavy rain. Polk County in their wisdom issues us rain pants and jackets in case it rains. Like the mailman neither rain nor snow nor sleet, figuratively speaking, will keep us from recycling. When the last hurricane came up the coast and it was blowing 40-50 mph in Columbus, recycling happened.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Car fire on I-26 stops Friday evening traffic
COLUMBUS––On Friday evening around 6:17, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on I-26 west. The fire occurred at mile marker 64. Officials at CFD had to shut down all westbound lanes in order to safely extinguish the fire. All lanes were reopened after about an hour. Officials say the cause of the fire had to do with the fuel tank in the vehicle.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Chase offense booms as big plays ruin Polk’s victory hopes
FOREST CITY – Boom. Boom. Boom. So sounded Friday evening the cannon that Chase fires after touchdowns. So went the Trojan offense in racking up those scores. The big plays that Polk County head coach Bruce Ollis worried about this week came to pass – and run. Chase had five touchdown plays of 50 yards or longer, those propelling the Trojans to a 48-27 victory over Polk County in a Mountain Foothills 7 clash in Allen Stadium.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Landrum loses battle for first place in region
In the game that would decide first place in AA Region 1, the Landrum Cardinals (4-4, 2-1) finished a distant runner-up in a 48-0 road loss to the Abbeville Panthers (6-2, 3-0). At Hite Stadium in Abbeville, SC, the young Cardinals team fought hard but could not gain traction in...
Comments / 0