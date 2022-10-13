ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, WV

Let’sTalk Sports LIVE from Princeton HS

By Brandon Eanes
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fDTF8_0iXbaURv00

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Join Rivers Upchurch LIVE from Princeton High School for our Week 8 episode of Let’sTalk Sports!

ACT reports lowest average test score in over 30 years

For our Week 8 Game of The Week we will take an inside look at this week’s AAA Mercer-Raleigh County matchup, Woodrow Wilson HS @ Princeton HS! We will be joined by players, coaches and students from both schools to see how they are feeling leading u to the big game!

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 PM in Princeton! Don’t miss it!

Click here or more 59News Digital Content

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

WV Schools working to improve test scores

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — ACT scores are down across the country. The national average score for high schoolers in the class of 2022 was 19.8, the lowest average score in more than three decades. For students here in the Mountain State, having a low score can greatly impact their ability to go to college. The […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Ann Magnuson presents Halloween Special at Carnegie Hall

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A show of spooky songs and stories is coming to Lewisburg on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Charleston native Ann Magnuson will be hosting a Halloween event at Carnegie Hall titled “Halloween SurRURALism”. Magnuson teamed up with West Virginia Music Hall of Fame Director Michael Lipton and local musicians to conjure up […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
WELCH, WV
WVNS

When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Railroad Days Making a Stop in Hinton soon

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Hinton Railroad Days is returning to the area this week. The event was cancelled for two years due to the pandemic, but it is back and better than ever. With its return, there is a lot of anticipation and excitement. These festivities aren’t all there is to be excited for. The […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley to host scarecrow decorating contest

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Do you want to win a contest while helping make Beckley a little more festive for Halloween? Well, now is your chance with the City of Beckley’s second annual scarecrow decorating contest on October 22, 2022! During the first contest in 2021, there were more than 20 scarecrows decorated and hung […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Bridge Day comes back successfully after two-year pause

LANSING, WV (WVNS)–Bridge Day took a two-year hiatus due to staffing problems and the pandemic. It was a day full of excitement. Tim Naylor, Executive Assistant for the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce said all events on Saturday took off without a hitch. “It was big. The Taste of Bridge Day was crowded, Bridge Day […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

DUI Simulator visiting high schools in Mercer and Monroe County

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The DUI Simulator Program was restarted today, October 17, 2022 by the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration to visit local high schools in Mercer and Monroe County. The DUI Simulator will visit Princeton High School on Tuesday, October 18 and Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and James Monroe High School on […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Free Thanksgiving dinners to be served hosted by Open Heart Ministries

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Thanksgiving dinners, which will be ready, hot, and free will be served by Hessed International Ministries of Bluefield. The dining hall doors at the Open Heart Ministries’ Community Resource Center will open at noon, and will be closing at 6:00 P.M. The Resource Center, the former […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Active Southern WV Bridge Day 5K Run

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Saturday, October 14, 2022 at 9 A.M., the Active Southern West Virginia Bridge Day 5K RUN will take place. The race begins on the north side of the New River Gorge Bridge and ends at the court house. 400 racers are expected, and volunteers will be at all the street intersections […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Heart of God Ministries hosting vaccine clinic October 20

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The PAAC Covid-19 Surge Testing team is hosting a free Covid-19 walk-in testing, booster, and vaccine clinic in Beckley this Thursday. On Thursday, October 20th the free testing and vaccination clinic will be at the Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S. Kanawha St. in Beckley. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Annual Dictionary Project returns in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Every child deserves an opportunity to receive everything they need to have a great education and one event in Mercer County aims to do just that. Concord University along with Bluefield State University have partnered with Princeton Rotary Club to host the annual Dictionary Project at Mountain Valley Elementary School on […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Public voting machine test in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Amid fears of voting machine fraud and tampering, one local county commission is hosting a public voting machine test on Friday, October 21, 2022. The ExpressVote and DS200 are the machines that will be used in the November 8, 2022 General Election. The Summers County Commission will conduct a public test […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Chili Night returns to Fayette County alongside Bridge Day

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — While Bridge Day is filled with festivities and food out over the New River Gorge, once the sun goes down and the event concludes, it is time for chili. The annual chili night was canceled for the last few years as well. Fayetteville CVB is ready for the event to […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Roads to Prosperity to replace Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County and more

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Replacing the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County is among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Replacement of the Coalwood Bridge in McDowell County will be paid for with funding from Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

New art exhibition at Beckley Arts Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Friday, October 14, 2022 is the opening reception of the upcoming art exhibition at the Beckley Arts Center. This is an exhibition of artwork by current Concord University faculty and guest artists. Faculty: Jamey BiggsKevin BenningtonAngela MeronChase Bowman Adjunct Faculty: Rita MontroseSterling Snyder Visiting Artists: Michael KlineCourtney MartinTom BartelBrad SchwiegerBoomer MooreJen […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Thousands expected for Hinton Railroad Days

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is celebrating its Railroad Days event, starting a week from today! The highly anticipated Railroad Days event starts on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This hallmark fall event in Summers County has been absent for the past three years, and people are excited to have it back. The […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley announces date for annual Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley set a date for this year’s Christmas Parade, along with a new theme: “Candy Canes and Christmas Treats”. This year’s parade will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The parade itself will start at 11 A.M. Line-up will begin at 9 A.M. at Park Middle School […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy