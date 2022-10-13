Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FFLWF FAF has entered into an amendment agreement with respect to certain amendments to the series C common share purchase warrants of the company issued to an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ANCTF In connection with the amendment agreement, ACT and the company have entered into: a loan agreement in respect of an $11 million principal amount loan to the company and a subscription agreement to purchase common shares of the company for aggregate proceeds of approximately $5 million.

3 HOURS AGO