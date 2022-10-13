ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $192M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $192,903,276 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: bc1qlkdlchlylfdkspvevnlqqlmt4l222hwva2z3n7. $192 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: #. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Surges 500 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 500 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 1.70% to 30,137.28 while the NASDAQ rose 3.11% to 10,642.80. The S&P 500 also rose, gainng, 2.48% to 3,672.05. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate...
Complete Exit For Exxon From Russia, Microsoft's Layoffs, Another Setback For Boeing's Potential 737 MAX 7 Approval, Visa & Mastercard Under FTC Probe: Top Stories Tuesday, Oct. 18

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM reportedly has made a complete exit from Russia after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties. Exxon's decision to leave Russia ultimately comes after seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not clarify if it...
Fire & Flower To Raise $16M In Private Placement And Loan Agreement With Alimentation Couche-Tard

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. FFLWF FAF has entered into an amendment agreement with respect to certain amendments to the series C common share purchase warrants of the company issued to an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ANCTF In connection with the amendment agreement, ACT and the company have entered into: a loan agreement in respect of an $11 million principal amount loan to the company and a subscription agreement to purchase common shares of the company for aggregate proceeds of approximately $5 million.
Analyst Ratings for The RealReal

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on The RealReal REAL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Where Howmet Aerospace Stands With Analysts

Howmet Aerospace HWM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $38.5 versus the current price of Howmet Aerospace at $32.915, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Microsoft To $315? Plus This Analyst Slashes PT On Mastercard

Deutsche Bank cut Microsoft Corporation MSFT price target from $330 to $315. Microsoft shares rose 2.3% to $242.87 in pre-market trading. Raymond James cut Mastercard Incorporated MA price target from $417 to $406. Mastercard shares rose 2% to $301.00 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo lowered American Tower Corporation AMT price...
World's 2nd Richest Person Sells Private Jet, Fed Up With People Tracking It On Twitter: 'No One Can See Where I Go'

Luxury-goods company LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton's LVMUY Bernard Arnault sold his private jet to stop Twitter accounts from tracking his travels. What Happened: Fed up with Twitterverse tracking Arnault's every move via his private plane, the world's second-richest person on Monday on French radio station Radio Classique said LVMH sold its private jet, reported Bloomberg.
Why Nvidia Shares Are Rising

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.69% to $118.68 Monday morning. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Nvidia, are trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. Major indices are higher as stocks rebound following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Better-than-expected quarterly results from Bank of America have also lifted sentiment going into the earnings season.
Crude Oil Has Squandered All Of Its Gains

The commodities market starts the new week in October with attempts to stabilise. The Brent barrel had previously "sagged", but is now returning to USD 92.40. It turns out that the entire positive effect of the OPEC+ decision to reduce black gold production quotas for November has now been exhausted.
What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 3.15% to $142.71 going into the close of Monday's trading session. Shares of large-cap US tech companies are trading higher amid overall market strength as stocks across sectors gain. Quarterly earnings from US banks and a UK tax policy reversal have helped lift equities today. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Apple, are also trading higher amid a fall in treasury yields, which has otherwise pressured growth stocks in recent sessions.

