2 Cheap Dividends (Growing 275%) Insiders Are Buying Hand Over Fist
We have plenty of cheap dividend stocks to buy today. But which ones are really bargains--and which are cheap for a reason?. The P/E ratio won't tip us off. We're heading into a recession. That "E" stands for earnings. Profits can disappear quickly if we're not careful. Let's look past...
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
2 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
The 2022 year hasn't been kind to software stock investors. Many formerly high-flying stocks have slumped on worries of a growth slowdown ahead. Elevated valuations in late 2021 also helped set the stage for big declines this year. But those short-term challenges are no reason to abandon a sector that's...
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
SolarWinds (SWI) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
SolarWinds SWI shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks. The increase in...
Business First (BFST) Stock Jumps 5.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Business First (BFST) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $22.70. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.6% loss over the past four weeks. The performance...
Splunk (SPLK) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Splunk (SPLK) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $74.04. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.7% loss over the past four weeks. The stock price...
FELE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target
In recent trading, shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $86.50, changing hands for $87.04/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Got $1,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
In the current market downturn, it's been challenging to find growth stocks capitalizing on large opportunities and also achieving profitability. This combination is the holy grail for growth investors. It generally indicates a company with a profitable business model that can flourish because it's taking market share in a lucrative industry.
Strength Seen in LG Display (LPL): Can Its 9.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
LG Display LPL shares soared 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.03. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from...
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Stock?
Investors in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation ACRE need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Oct 21, 2022 $7.50 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Here's How Investors Can Find Strong Finance Stocks with the Zacks ESP Screener
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
Analysts See 23% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of USEQ
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (Symbol: USEQ), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $37.82 per unit.
Should JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/29/2015. The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over...
Why Fox Corporation Stock Plummeted on Monday
Blockbuster mergers between major companies can often get investors excited. But that certainly wasn't the case Monday with the potential tie-up of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) and its close corporate relative, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS). Although the latter's share price bumped up modestly on the scuttlebutt, market participants traded both classes of Fox's stock down at rates approaching 10%.
Why Wayfair Stock Is Down 83% This Year
It wasn't long ago that Wayfair (NYSE: W) stock was a favorite on Wall Street. The e-commerce giant, which specializes in home decor and furnishings, posted soaring growth through the early phases of the pandemic. Those gains combined with a cost-cutting effort put the company on a seemingly unstoppable path toward ever-expanding earnings.
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18th:. Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP: This company which is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street
If you're looking for stocks that could make big moves to the upside in a relatively short amount of time, there are more than a few options available. Record-breaking inflation levels, rising interest rates, and fear of a recession on the horizon are all weighing down stock prices right now.
