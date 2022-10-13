Defendant Sold Counterfeit Opioids Containing Fentanyl. This story tells how people unsuspectedly take Fentanly and overdose and die. An indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Central Islip charging Fernando Cooper, also known as “Pablo,” with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in Suffolk County more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which was contained in counterfeit opioid pills. Cooper, who was already in custody on state fentanyl charges, is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO