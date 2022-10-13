McAllen Police investigate auto-pedestrian death

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — McAllen Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The department’s media release said the accident occurred at around 9:16 p.m. on the 200 block of West Expressy 83 in McAllen.

Police reported the victim, identified as Russell Heath Cortez, 48, died from his injuries. His last known address was in McAllen.

The driver remained at the scene, according to the department’s media release. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.