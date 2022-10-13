Read full article on original website
Netflix’s ‘The Midnight Club’ breaks the record for most jump scares in one episode
Jump scare haters, beware of Netflix’s new series “The Midnight Club.”. The show, a horror mystery-thriller that debuted on October 7, has broken a world record for its plethora of jump scares, according to a news release from Guinness World Records. A jump scare describes the classic horror...
Netflix defends ‘The Crown’ after former prime minister describes Season 5 scenes as ‘barrel-load of nonsense’
Netflix has defended its hit show “The Crown” as a “fictional dramatisation,” after former British Prime Minister John Major slammed its depictions of his time in office as “damaging and malicious fiction” and a “barrel-load of nonsense.”. Major, who was prime minister from...
Taylor Swift’s new lyrics got a Times Square reveal
Taylor Swift takes over Times Square. To celebrate her upcoming album “Midnights,” Spotify and Swift are sharing some lyrics leading up to the release on Oct. 21. “Listeners around the world have spent many a midnight with Taylor Swift. Through life’s triumphs, celebrations, and hardships, Taylor’s music and lyrics have always been a source of comfort when the clock strikes 12 and beyond,” read a Spotify statement from. “This is why Spotify has teamed up with Taylor to exclusively reveal lyrics from her new album Midnights around the world leading into the album’s release.”
George Floyd’s family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after fentanyl claim
Kanye West’s latest controversial remarks could land him in a legal battle. The artist and entrepreneur, who has changed his name to Ye, spoke on a recent episode of the podcast “Drink Champs,” where he discussed the death of George Floyd and several other topics. “I watched...
