The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues this week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The schedule for the remainder of the week is as follows:. • Tuesday, Oct. 18: 9 a.m.-3...

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO