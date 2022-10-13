Celebrate the QC’s German Roots with the German American Heritage Center and Hauberg Estate

Read full article on original website
Knox College Interpreters Give Asylum Seekers a Voice
GALESBURG, ILLINOIS (October 17, 2022) — Asylum-seekers from Venezuela who arrived in Texas and were sent to Martha's Vineyard seem far removed from Knox College's Galesburg campus. But students minoring in Spanish translation and interpretation became part of the recent top news story. Robin Ragan, professor of Spanish, has...
Judas Priest: 50 Heavy Metal Years, October 29
Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. Legendary heavy metal artists who were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, the musicians of Judas Priest bring their national tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on October 29, the hugely influential, Grammy-winning rockers currently celebrating, as her tour title states, “50 Heavy Metal Years.”
Garron Bowers of Cambridge, Illinois, Among University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Summer 2022 Graduates
LA CROSSE, WISCONSIN (October 17, 2022) — The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed) Cambridge, IL. Garron Bowers, Bachelor of Science, General Studies Major. UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the...
Scott County Auditor Reminds Voters of Important Dates for the November 8 General Election
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 17, 2022) — Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminds voters that there are early voting options available to them, and that the deadline to return absentee ballots is on Election Day. “I want voters to be well informed as voting opportunities begin.”. Early Voting Options.
Pediatric Moderna Boosters Available This Week; Pfizer Pediatric Boosters TBA
ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS (October 17, 2022) — The Rock Island County Health Department is offering walk-in Moderna bivalent (Omicron) boosters to everyone six and older starting Tuesday, October 18, during the regular Moderna vaccination clinic. Hours are 9AM-12PM and 1-4PM. In addition, the health department continues to offer flu...
