Celebrate the QC’s German Roots with the German American Heritage Center and Hauberg Estate

Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. Legendary heavy metal artists who were finally inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, the musicians of Judas Priest bring their national tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on October 29, the hugely influential, Grammy-winning rockers currently celebrating, as her tour title states, “50 Heavy Metal Years.”

MOLINE, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO