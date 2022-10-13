Read full article on original website
Miyamoto-Unosuke Drum Museum
Founded in 1861, the Miyamoto-Unosuke company specializes in the manufacture, sales, repairs, and rentals of traditional Japanese drums and mikoshi, the ornate palanquin used in Shinto festivals. Their excellent quality has attracted a great deal of praise as well as an illustrious clientele of shrines, Buddhist temples, the Kabuki-za theater, and even the Imperial Household Agency’s music department.
Welcome to Atlas Obscura’s Most Haunting Halloween Ever!
We love October, a time of chills and thrills that builds all month to that spookiest of days, Halloween. Join us as we explore the wonder and weirdness afoot, from ancient monsters to very modern ways of studying fear itself. Join us for Tales of Terror, including ghost lights, cursed...
The Ancient Art of Kitchen Divination
THIS ARTICLE IS ADAPTED FROM THE OCTOBER 15, 2022, EDITION OF GASTRO OBSCURA’S FAVORITE THINGS NEWSLETTER. YOU CAN SIGN UP HERE. Long before anyone had Co–Star on their phones, people still wanted to peer into the future. “They didn’t have tarot cards or crystals. They would use whatever was available for them,” says Peter Muise, author of Witches and Warlocks of Massachusetts. In most cases, that meant one thing: food. In premodern Scotland, England, and North America, “there’s a lot of magic with apples, nuts, eggs, and cabbages, because that’s what people had around the house.”
Großer Refraktor (Great Refractor)
Overlooking the city of Potsdam, Telegrafenberg (Telegraph Hill) has been a hotbed for astronomy since the 19th century. An observatory was founded in 1878, and the construction of the Großer Refraktor (Great Refractor) furthered the scientific endeavors at this site. Completed in 1899, the massive double refractor telescope featured two openings, one measuring 80 cm and the other 50 cm. Unlike most of its contemporaries, this telescope was made specifically for astrophysical studies, arguably making this telescope and the surrounding area the birthplace of a new field.
I moved to Turkey on a whim and now work here remotely full time. I love the low cost of living and don't plan on returning to the US anytime soon.
After two days in Turkey, Jacki Ueng knew her life in California was in the past. Now, she explores, travels with $40 flights, and makes new friends.
Puzzle Monday: Heads Up Crossword
This Atlas Obscura–themed crossword comes from independent crossword constructor Brendan Emmett Quigley. He has been a professional puzzlemaker since 1996, and his pieces have appeared in dozens of publications. He’s also a member of the Boston Typewriter Orchestra. You can solve the puzzle below, or download it in...
The Daily Planet Theater
The world’s second-largest globe is located on Jones Street in Raleigh, North Carolina. It is part of the North Carolina Museum of Sciences, and free to see outside and inside. At its widest point, the globe measures 70 feet (21 meters) across. Inside the globe is a presentation space...
Podcast: Louie Mattar’s Fabulous Car
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we visit the San Diego Automotive Museum in California to hear about one man’s dream of creating the ultimate road trip car. Our podcast is an audio guide...
