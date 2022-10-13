ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Even the mightiest can fall: Group B teams prepare for one final fight for Worlds 2022 quarterfinals qualification

By Ethan Garcia
dotesports.com
 5 days ago
dotesports.com

Team Spirit flex their pre-Rio muscles with Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals victory

Team Spirit CS:GO roster has taken down the Brazillian paiN gaming squad 2-1 to win Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals. Despite this being a smaller tournament, the win showcases Spirit’s potential for the upcoming Rio Major. The CIS squad fought through a series of mainly South American rosters to take...
dotesports.com

How to watch the 2022 Magic: The Gathering World Championship

Wizards of the Coast will showcase the 2022 Magic: The Gathering World Championship in Las Vegas at Magic30, but only on Twitch since the set is closed to the public. The gathering has returned for the 2022 MTG World Championship, for players at least. Similar to recent Magic Worlds tournaments, the event will be played on MTG Arena in a closed setting that isn’t open to the public. The XXVII World Championship will take place from Oct. 28 to 30 at the same time as Magic30 in Las Vegas. A total of 32 players have earned a seat at Worlds, competing in three formats to determine the 2022 world champion and a slice of the $500,000 total prize pool.
dotesports.com

European Apex Legends loses one of its most beloved teams as Mande steps away from SCARZ

In the world of competitive Apex Legends, you won’t find more beloved competitors and streamers than Mande. Along with longtime teammates Taisheen and rpr, Mande had a reputation for being one of the most positive and fun-loving pros in the international Apex world. Unfortunately for fans, they won’t be...
dotesports.com

GamerLegion: Meet the Rio Major-bound team that slayed G2 at the RMR

The Regional Major Ranking series for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major 2022 was one of the most memorable and surprising since the new Major qualification system was introduced just a couple of years ago. Two titans of the game in Astralis and G2 fell short of qualifying for the Major...
dotesports.com

After all that, the LCS actually won the head-to-head against LEC at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCS, despite failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 League of Legends...
dotesports.com

DWG KIA get the all-clear ahead of Worlds 2022 knockout stage

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DWG KIA have recovered from COVID-19 after several players and staff tested positive for the virus...
dotesports.com

Royal Never Give Up lose 8 straight games, drop to lower bracket at TI11

This TI is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events in the Dota 2 scene as of late. It can be boiled down to several great matches that we have been seeing all throughout the group stage between several evenly-matched teams. This includes the great performance by Team Liquid and Team Secret after their LCQ wins all the way up to the upper bracket at the main stage. But not everything has been great so far.
dotesports.com

Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset”...
dotesports.com

Riot Games acquires record-breaking Australian developers famous for mega MMO tech

The League of Legends, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra developers have now spread their already strong reach across Australia’s gaming landscape. Riot has acquired Wargaming Sydney, the game developers responsible for some incredibly popular games like World of Tanks and World of Warships. Wargaming Sydney holds a Guinness World...
dotesports.com

Here are the matchups for Worlds 2022 quarterfinals

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After 50 games across eight electric days in New York, the group stage of the League...
dotesports.com

Rogue breaks EU week 2 curse at World Championship, secures win against VCS champions

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LEC champions are undefeated in Group C of the League of Legends World Championship after...
dotesports.com

Realms rise and collapse: Empyrean skin line coming soon to League of Legends

League of Legends Patch 12.20 is set to go live in a couple of days on the official Riot Games servers worldwide. This means it’s once again time for Riot to reveal what’s next for League. And today, we got a glimpse of the Empyrean skin line that’s coming to the game with Patch 12.21 on Nov. 3.

