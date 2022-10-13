Even the mightiest can fall: Group B teams prepare for one final fight for Worlds 2022 quarterfinals qualification

Read full article on original website
Team Spirit flex their pre-Rio muscles with Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals victory
Team Spirit CS:GO roster has taken down the Brazillian paiN gaming squad 2-1 to win Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals. Despite this being a smaller tournament, the win showcases Spirit’s potential for the upcoming Rio Major. The CIS squad fought through a series of mainly South American rosters to take...
How to watch the 2022 Magic: The Gathering World Championship
Wizards of the Coast will showcase the 2022 Magic: The Gathering World Championship in Las Vegas at Magic30, but only on Twitch since the set is closed to the public. The gathering has returned for the 2022 MTG World Championship, for players at least. Similar to recent Magic Worlds tournaments, the event will be played on MTG Arena in a closed setting that isn’t open to the public. The XXVII World Championship will take place from Oct. 28 to 30 at the same time as Magic30 in Las Vegas. A total of 32 players have earned a seat at Worlds, competing in three formats to determine the 2022 world champion and a slice of the $500,000 total prize pool.
European Apex Legends loses one of its most beloved teams as Mande steps away from SCARZ
In the world of competitive Apex Legends, you won’t find more beloved competitors and streamers than Mande. Along with longtime teammates Taisheen and rpr, Mande had a reputation for being one of the most positive and fun-loving pros in the international Apex world. Unfortunately for fans, they won’t be...
Xiaohu’s Akali cuts down flickering LCS hopes at Worlds 2022 with heartbreaking victory over 100 Thieves
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Well, North American League of Legends fans, the curtain has finally closed on the region at...
GamerLegion: Meet the Rio Major-bound team that slayed G2 at the RMR
The Regional Major Ranking series for the IEM Rio CS:GO Major 2022 was one of the most memorable and surprising since the new Major qualification system was introduced just a couple of years ago. Two titans of the game in Astralis and G2 fell short of qualifying for the Major...
Riot to make Worlds 2022 Crystal Rose chromas easier to obtain during tournament’s knockout stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. If you’ve been watching every game of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship but have...
Losers of groups had an abysmal record versus teams who advanced to the knockout stage of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The group stage of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship came to a conclusion yesterday,...
100Thieves keep NA hopes alive, takes down CFO confidently to earn their first win of Worlds
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. 100Thieves kicked off the last day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship group stage...
After all that, the LCS actually won the head-to-head against LEC at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LCS, despite failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the 2022 League of Legends...
DWG KIA get the all-clear ahead of Worlds 2022 knockout stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. DWG KIA have recovered from COVID-19 after several players and staff tested positive for the virus...
‘I’ve thought about it’: EternalEnvy isn’t closing the book on his Dota 2 pro career just yet
At the height of his Dota 2 career, Jacky “EternaLEnVy” Mao was an excitable wildcard. He was a player who could turn a game around off the back of a delightfully absurd play, or throw it. The Canadian carry and midlaner famously won The Shanghai Major with Team...
Royal Never Give Up lose 8 straight games, drop to lower bracket at TI11
This TI is shaping up to be one of the most exciting events in the Dota 2 scene as of late. It can be boiled down to several great matches that we have been seeing all throughout the group stage between several evenly-matched teams. This includes the great performance by Team Liquid and Team Secret after their LCQ wins all the way up to the upper bracket at the main stage. But not everything has been great so far.
Cloud9 reportedly replaced G2 Esports in VCT Americas league after Carlos controversy
As a result of a controversy surrounding former G2 Esports CEO Carlos Rodriguez and his support of Andrew Tate, Cloud9 replaced G2 in the VALORANT Americas league, according to a Dexerto report. If true, Riot had apparently planned to exclude one of the most popular organizations in the world and...
Upset explains why Fnatic didn’t reach their ‘full potential’ at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After bombing out of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Fnatic’s AD carry Elias “Upset”...
Riot Games acquires record-breaking Australian developers famous for mega MMO tech
The League of Legends, VALORANT, and Legends of Runeterra developers have now spread their already strong reach across Australia’s gaming landscape. Riot has acquired Wargaming Sydney, the game developers responsible for some incredibly popular games like World of Tanks and World of Warships. Wargaming Sydney holds a Guinness World...
Here are the matchups for Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After 50 games across eight electric days in New York, the group stage of the League...
Rogue breaks EU week 2 curse at World Championship, secures win against VCS champions
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The LEC champions are undefeated in Group C of the League of Legends World Championship after...
Lean, mean, killing machines: These teams secured the most kills during the Worlds 2022 group stage
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Teams will say that kills are not everything in League of Legends, and that, to some...
‘We won’t keep it for sure’: Xakoda confident Virtus.pro will shuffle Dota 2 roster after TI11 failure
Virtus.pro failed to qualify for Dota 2’s The International 11 after falling short of the mark at The International 2022 Last Chance Qualifier. They lost to Team Secret in the Upper Bracket Final and Team Liquid in the Lower Bracket Final, who both ended up qualifying for the prestigious event.
Realms rise and collapse: Empyrean skin line coming soon to League of Legends
League of Legends Patch 12.20 is set to go live in a couple of days on the official Riot Games servers worldwide. This means it’s once again time for Riot to reveal what’s next for League. And today, we got a glimpse of the Empyrean skin line that’s coming to the game with Patch 12.21 on Nov. 3.
