De Pere, WI

Bellin Health eases visitor restrictions

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay hospital is easing its visitor restrictions. Starting Monday, Bellin Health removed its visitation limits for most patients in its hospitals and clinics. Visitation in high-risk areas or for patients with communicable diseases will be at the discretion of hospital staff. The decision comes...
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh Boys & Girls Club breaks ground on $16 million expansion project

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club is breaking ground on a $16 million expansion. After buying 12 houses along Monroe Street over the past year, the club finally broke ground on a new building Monday. The expansion project will create more space for their elementary and school...
OSHKOSH, WI
Titletown District hosts Pumpkin Palooza event

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The day before the Packers take on the Jets at Lambeau Field, the Halloween spirit was on full display across the street at the Titletown District. The district hosted its annual Pumpkin Palooza event. Free pumpkin carving was the main attraction. There was also live music, games,...
ONEIDA, WI
Georgia-Pacific closes facility in Oshkosh, 38 jobs lost

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Georgia-Pacific has closed a facility in Oshkosh, putting 38 people out of work. According to a notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, the layoffs took effect on Monday. G-P promises to pay employees for at least 60 days, in accordance with state law. Employees...
OSHKOSH, WI
Chinook salmon run underway in Door County

DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- It was a frenzy of fish Monday morning at a Department of Natural Resources spawning facility in Door County. At a place called Strawberry Creek, Chinook salmon make their way upstream, to spawn. "Basically the first three weeks of October, they run out of Lake Michigan,...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin DNR launches waste site for firefighting foam containing PFAS

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Some Wisconsin residents -- like those in Peshtigo -- have been waiting years for a reliable water source due to PFAS contamination. Now, the state is making strides to remove one source of these dangerous chemicals. “Removing the foam from the firehouses will prevent its potential use,...
APPLETON, WI
Green Bay police investigating dog bite incident near park

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are looking for the owner of a dog that bit a juvenile Monday morning. The bite happened between 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. near Meyer Park at 425 Goodell Street. The dog is described as light brown with a white stomach and short...
GREEN BAY, WI
SCHEELS Fall Fashion Finds

Fall is in full swing and if you are in need of some new fall outfits, SCHEELS in Appleton carries everything you need from some of the top brands. Trisha Campbell joined Amy with a look at some of the styles they carry. Take a look. SCHEELS is located inside...
APPLETON, WI
Wind Advisory for Brown and several other counties

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and windy with scattered lakeshore showers. The high will be 45. Several counties are under a Wind Advisory. Door County is under a High Wind Warning. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 47. It will still be a bit breezy. Milder weather...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Green Bay police investigating hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian with non-life threatening injuries. Officers were called to the area of Eastman Avenue and N. Irwin Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday on the city's east side. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
ACT test scores drop to lowest level in 30 years

APPLETON (WLUK) -- The high school class of 2022 has the lowest ACT score in over 30 years. The national class average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. According to the ACT, the average test score in Wisconsin sits at 19.4. It's up from 19.1, during the 2020-2021 school year.
APPLETON, WI
PHOTOS: Snow covers fall colors in Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- While fall colors are at or near peak in Northeast Wisconsin, a winter color showed up Monday morning. A mix of snow and rain fell during the morning hours, giving people a glimpse into winter in mid-October. For some, it was a welcome sight, and for others, it...
WISCONSIN STATE
Lewis Black taking stand-up tour to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The King of Rant is returning to a Wisconsin stage. Lewis Black will be at the Meyer Theatre in Green Bay on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8 p.m. It's part of the GRAMMY award-winning stand-up's Off the Rails tour. Lewis uses his trademark style of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
GREEN BAY, WI
Old Dominion to play Resch Center concert

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- One of the most popular bands in country music is coming to the Green Bay area. Old Dominion will be at the Resch Center, Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. as part of its No Bad Vibes Tour with special guests Greylan James, Kassi Ashton, and Frank Ray.
GREEN BAY, WI

