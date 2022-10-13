Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
WDW News Today
Series 3 of Walt Disney World Fab 50 Figures Arrives Featuring Daisy, BB-8, Olaf, and More
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Series 3 of the Walt Disney World Fab 50 character figures has arrived at Walt Disney World. The figures are based on the 50th anniversary Fab 50 character statues found around the theme parks and come in a mystery box.
WDW News Today
Disney Removes Magical Express Bus from Toy Set
Walt Disney World has recently eliminated a slew of services and perks that used to be free to guests, like Disney’s Magical Express bus transportation to and from the resort. Now, even the toy bus sets sold at Walt Disney World are being downsized. Disney Bus Toy Set —...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Limited Time 25% Discount on Select shopDisney Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This week will be the perfect time to either start your holiday shopping or pick up that something special you have always wanted. Starting this Thursday, October 20, through Monday, October 31, Annual Passholders will be able to take advantage of a limited-time, 25% discount on merchandise on shopDisney.com.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Opening Date Announced for Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT
Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is officially reopening at EPCOT. Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway pavilion will reopen on November 4. Akershus serves Storybook Dining featuring the Disney Princesses. The meal is family-style with traditional Norwegian dishes, including Traditional KjØttkaker featuring Norwegian meatballs and the Kylling og Melboller, a Norwegian take on chicken and dumplings. They also serve American fare such as mashed potatoes and gravy, grilled salmon, and macaroni & cheese.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
WDW News Today
New Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Another Alex and Ani bracelet has joined their previously released 50th anniversary collection at Walt Disney World. We found this bracelet in Calypso Trading Post at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Resort Cast Members Preview MagicBand+ Interactions With World of Color
Select Disneyland Cast Members had an opportunity to preview the MagicBand+ interactions with World of Color at Disney California Adventure. The experience was shared on Instagram Stories by the Disneyland Ambassadors. In the short video clips, you can see the MagicBand+ changing colors and flashing lights with the show. Disney...
WDW News Today
Witchy Decorations Added to Window on Center Street in Magic Kingdom for Halloween
While construction continues on Center Street, an offshoot of Main Street at Magic Kingdom, one of the street’s window displays has been updated. This window is below a sign for a non-existent china shop. This window used to hold a Goofy figure and jack-o’-lanterns. There’s now a mannequin...
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Riviera Resort Merchandise Arrives At Walt Disney World Resort
We recently found some new chic merchandise at Disney’s Riviera Resort. With the European theme of the resort, this blue Corkcicle tumbler and Tommy Bahama pullover are nice additions to the merchandise collection. Disney’s Riviera Resort Corkcicle Tumbler – $39.99. This blue Corkcicle features the logo of...
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set Materializes at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Have you ever wanted to play a game of chess with the Ghost Host? Well, now you can with this Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set. We found this eerily elegant chess set at Memento Mori in the Magic Kingdom, as well as at Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
Disney Executives Holding Retreat at Walt Disney World Resort
The Walt Disney Company’s executive leaders are holding a global retreat at Walt Disney World Resort this week, according to WDWMagic. Among the attendees are CEO Bob Chapek and Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro, along with leaders from Imagineering. For more information on booking your next trip with our...
WDW News Today
National Geographic & Marvel Stores Replace WonderGround Gallery & The Dress Shop at Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs
Marketplace Co-op at Disney Springs offers a selection of small specialized shops for Disney merchandise. On our recent visit, we found that two shops have been replaced with new offerings. The WonderGround Gallery is now the National Geographic shop, while the Dress Shop on Cherry Tree Lane has been replaced by Marvel.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval Returning February 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort
Mardi Gras is officially back for 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort! The fan-favorite event will run from February 4, 2023, through April 16, 2023. The parade is confirmed to return, but a theme and new floats have not been announced. The concert series and international food booths will also return.
WDW News Today
NEW ‘Twilight Zone Tower of Terror’ Hollywood Tower Hotel Shirt Drops In
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Hollywood Tower Hotel T-shirt is available at Tower Hotel Gifts, the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror gift shop in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As we noted earlier this year, most merchandise for the attraction no longer features “Twilight Zone” or “Tower of Terror” to avoid CBS licensing fees.
WDW News Today
New Chef Figment Mug Available at EPCOT
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Chef Figment is here to hold your most imaginative beverages… or just coffee, if you prefer. Chef Figment Mug – $14.99. The mug is shaped like Figment’s head, complete with the horns of a steer...
WDW News Today
Man Claims He Was Filmed in Imagination Pavilion Restrooms at EPCOT
A man says he was secretly recorded inside the Imagination pavilion restrooms at EPCOT this summer. The suspicious incident happened July 29 to a 43-year-old man from Virginia, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. The man was so concerned, he contacted Disney Security, and the...
WDW News Today
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks
The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
WDW News Today
New Huey, Dewey, and Louie Wallet and Ball Cap at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love Donald Duck’s nephews, you’ll love this new Huey, Dewey, and Louie wallet and matching ball cap. We found them in Mouse About Town at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Huey, Dewey, Louie Wallet...
WDW News Today
New Hulk nuiMOs Plush Debuts at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. You may not like him when he’s angry, but you’ll love him when he’s cute! That’s right, a new Hulk nuiMOs plush has arrived at the Disneyland Resort!. Hulk nuiMOs Plush – $19.99...
