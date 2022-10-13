ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World

We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction's signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
Disney Removes Magical Express Bus from Toy Set

Walt Disney World has recently eliminated a slew of services and perks that used to be free to guests, like Disney’s Magical Express bus transportation to and from the resort. Now, even the toy bus sets sold at Walt Disney World are being downsized. Disney Bus Toy Set —...
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Limited Time 25% Discount on Select shopDisney Merchandise

Starting this Thursday, October 20, through Monday, October 31, Annual Passholders will be able to take advantage of a limited-time, 25% discount on merchandise on shopDisney.com.
BREAKING: Opening Date Announced for Akershus Royal Banquet Hall at EPCOT

Akershus Royal Banquet Hall is officially reopening at EPCOT. Akershus Royal Banquet Hall in the Norway pavilion will reopen on November 4. Akershus serves Storybook Dining featuring the Disney Princesses. The meal is family-style with traditional Norwegian dishes, including Traditional KjØttkaker featuring Norwegian meatballs and the Kylling og Melboller, a Norwegian take on chicken and dumplings. They also serve American fare such as mashed potatoes and gravy, grilled salmon, and macaroni & cheese.
New Cinderella Castle 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet at Walt Disney World

Another Alex and Ani bracelet has joined their previously released 50th anniversary collection at Walt Disney World. We found this bracelet in Calypso Trading Post at Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort. 50th Anniversary Alex and Ani Bracelet...
Disneyland Resort Cast Members Preview MagicBand+ Interactions With World of Color

Select Disneyland Cast Members had an opportunity to preview the MagicBand+ interactions with World of Color at Disney California Adventure. The experience was shared on Instagram Stories by the Disneyland Ambassadors. In the short video clips, you can see the MagicBand+ changing colors and flashing lights with the show. Disney...
Witchy Decorations Added to Window on Center Street in Magic Kingdom for Halloween

While construction continues on Center Street, an offshoot of Main Street at Magic Kingdom, one of the street’s window displays has been updated. This window is below a sign for a non-existent china shop. This window used to hold a Goofy figure and jack-o’-lanterns. There’s now a mannequin...
Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set Materializes at Walt Disney World

Have you ever wanted to play a game of chess with the Ghost Host? Well, now you can with this Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set. We found this eerily elegant chess set at Memento Mori in the Magic Kingdom, as well as at Mickey's of Hollywood at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
Disney Executives Holding Retreat at Walt Disney World Resort

The Walt Disney Company’s executive leaders are holding a global retreat at Walt Disney World Resort this week, according to WDWMagic. Among the attendees are CEO Bob Chapek and Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro, along with leaders from Imagineering. For more information on booking your next trip with our...
NEW ‘Twilight Zone Tower of Terror’ Hollywood Tower Hotel Shirt Drops In

A new Hollywood Tower Hotel T-shirt is available at Tower Hotel Gifts, the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror gift shop in Disney's Hollywood Studios. As we noted earlier this year, most merchandise for the attraction no longer features "Twilight Zone" or "Tower of Terror" to avoid CBS licensing fees.
New Chef Figment Mug Available at EPCOT

Chef Figment is here to hold your most imaginative beverages… or just coffee, if you prefer. Chef Figment Mug – $14.99. The mug is shaped like Figment's head, complete with the horns of a steer...
Man Claims He Was Filmed in Imagination Pavilion Restrooms at EPCOT

A man says he was secretly recorded inside the Imagination pavilion restrooms at EPCOT this summer. The suspicious incident happened July 29 to a 43-year-old man from Virginia, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. The man was so concerned, he contacted Disney Security, and the...
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks

The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
New Huey, Dewey, and Louie Wallet and Ball Cap at Walt Disney World

If you love Donald Duck's nephews, you'll love this new Huey, Dewey, and Louie wallet and matching ball cap. We found them in Mouse About Town at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Huey, Dewey, Louie Wallet...
New Hulk nuiMOs Plush Debuts at the Disneyland Resort

You may not like him when he's angry, but you'll love him when he's cute! That's right, a new Hulk nuiMOs plush has arrived at the Disneyland Resort!. Hulk nuiMOs Plush – $19.99...

