Chicago man, pistol-whipped, fights off armed would-be carjackers

By Erik Runge, Neshmia Malik
WGN News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was pistol-whipped during an attempted car-jacking incident in the city’s Uptown neighborhood late Wednesday night.

According to police, 35-year-old Patrick Stanton and his partner, Brittney Hines, were packing their car in the alley at the 5100 block of North Glenwood just before 11:00 p.m. when two men in masks and hoodies approached them demanding their keys.

Hines said, “The moment I caught a glimpse of the guy coming around the car I was like this isn’t the right thing going on here.”

Stanton was then pistol-whipped by one of the individuals while Hines tried to hide behind the car.

“I ducked it pretty well, but he still clipped me in the back of the head,” Stanton said.

Stanton said he believed the person using the gun didn’t really want to use it though they swung it at him, they never really pointed it at him, which changed his perception of the incident.

A woman apart of the would-be carjackers then took the gun and fired two shots, one hit the car, while two of the men fled.

“It was actually incredibly close both me and her assailant coconspirators,” Stanton said.

The woman just fired shots at the car and ran away. Patrick said he played last night over in his head and says he was either stupid or smart.

Stanton said he then pushed the other would-be car-jacker in the car and held him there while he honked the horn to get people’s attention. He said his neighbors started yelling and called police. The man then escaped.

Stanton suffered a concussion but is otherwise in good condition. Hines was not hurt.

The couple is set to be moving to Milwaukee Thursday. They were packing their belongings when the incident occurred.

Police do not have a good description of the suspects but both Patrick and his partner stated that the attempted carjackers looked young.

WGN News

