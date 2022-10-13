Read full article on original website
The Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four surviving covered wooden bridges in Missouri and the oldestCJ CoombsBurfordville, MO
Beautiful Perryville, MO treehouse is one of Airbnb's most wish-listed rentals for 2022Ellen EastwoodPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
KMOV
Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening. Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.
lutheranmuseum.com
The Eldest of the Engelhart’s
I have written a few previous posts about an Engelhart family that lived in the area near Pocahontas. It was a very large family, one that apparently got together for several family reunions. The story today will be about the firstborn child in that family. She and two brothers were born in Austria before coming to America with her parents in 1875.
lutheranmuseum.com
Pastor Dies While Attending Convention in Altenburg
I have known some details of the story I will write today, and I have wanted to tell it for a while. Today is a good occasion to tell it. I do not often write a story that starts with a date of death, but in this case, that is about the only date I have for today’s main character, who died on October 14, 1892. I find the story of Theodor Buszin fascinating. This story centers around a gravestone found in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Altenburg marking the grave of a pastor who never served a church in Perry County, but died here.
mymoinfo.com
Perryville Man Killed In Traffic Accident
(Perryville) A Perryville man was killed last night in a traffic accident on Route N in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 39 year old Christopher Boland was driving north when his truck ran off the road on a curve and overturned. The patrol says he wasn’t wearing a...
Driver killed by metal through windshield identified
81-year-old Kathleen Bailey of Belleville, Illinois was westbound on Interstate 64 at Vandeventer last Tuesday when the metal went through the driver’s side windshield.
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
KFVS12
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
mymoinfo.com
Three Young Men Have Died Within A Week At The Prison In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Two more inmates from the Bonne Terre prison have died. That makes three inmate deaths at that correctional center in seven days. All three were young men, ranging in age from 28 to 38. The latest happened Monday. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says...
wpsdlocal6.com
Southern Illinois man arrested on drug trafficking charge in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Marion, Illinois, man has been arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky, on a drug trafficking charge, the sheriff's office says. In a news release sent Monday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the man was arrested last Thursday after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police investigating homicide as ‘very fragile situation’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police responded to a deadly shooting on Bellevue and Fountain street Saturday evening. The victim, 22-year-old Nathan Hinojosa of Cape Girardeau, was found lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Cape Girardeau police are not commenting on specifics on the homicide case.
KFVS12
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday night, October 16. Emergency crews were called to the crash at 7:25 p.m. on Route N, just south of Kramer Road. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 39-year-old...
KFVS12
Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner, suspect arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain Streets at 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the...
KFVS12
Military helicopter makes landing in Cape Girardeau
A look inside the Three Rivers College Rodeo in Sikeston, Mo. East Prairie School District boosting security ahead of game. Ahead of the football game this week, the East Prairie School District is boosting security measures. Court hearing for Caruthersville shooting suspect moved. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The court...
theijnews.com
NEW OWNERS AT VINTAGE CHARM
Mark Pashia and Shane Hornsey have purchased the ‘Vintage Charm’ Antiques & Resale shop at 109 North Missouri Street in ‘Downtown Potosi’. The new owners took over September 1st, 2022. The store continues to offer a wide variety of antiques and treasures. The antique shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 noon to 5 p.m.
kbsi23.com
Car overturns on Jackson Boulevard
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At least one car was involved in a crash on Jackson Boulevard, just beyond the high school, Friday afternoon. A reporter currently is en route and Fox23 will have updates as the day progresses. Stay tuned to our Facebook and Twitter feeds. Emergency crews arrived...
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest
One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
myleaderpaper.com
Two men allegedly shortchange cashier at Arnold store
Arnold Police believe an Office Depot cashier was the victim of a shortchange scheme perpetrated by two Hispanic men. The two are suspected of similar incident at other businesses in Jefferson and St. Louis counties. At approximately 2 p.m. Sept. 26, the two men allegedly scammed the cashier out of...
wfcnnews.com
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Woman Indicted For Stealing Unemployment Funds
(St. Louis) A Missouri state employee, who resides in Jefferson County, has been indicted on three federal felony charges. 63-year-old Vicky Hefner is accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, Hefner began work with Missouri’s...
northwestmoinfo.com
Updated: Bonne Terre Man Charged With Attempted Kidnapping of Girl Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed on a Bonne Terre man for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-six year old Austin Gaal is facing charges of kidnapping, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says Gaal approached the 14-year old girl as she exited the school bus at SE Sioux Lane and SE Mohawk Lane near Lathrop. Gaal allegedly told the girl he was supposed to pick her up. The girl resisted and went to a nearby residence to call her mother, who then contacted authorities.
