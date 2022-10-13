Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Free COVID-19 testing continues
The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues this week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The schedule for the remainder of the week is as follows:. • Tuesday, Oct. 18: 9 a.m.-3...
cbs17
Wilson to launch ‘sip and stroll’ in downtown social district next week
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Wilson is joining others, including Raleigh, by soon launching a downtown social district that will allow relaxed rules for drinking alcohol in certain areas and times. The social districts, which are also called “sip and stroll” areas, are growing among towns and...
As chaos erupted at their kids' school, these dispatchers stayed calm
The long wait to find out if their children were okay was a difficult time for parents. This time was made even harder on dispatchers who sent emergency crews to their children's school.
Lancaster Farming
His Ancestors Were Slaves, But Now This Hemp Farmer Owns the Plantation
Fourth-generation North Carolina farmer Patrick Brown not only bought the farm, he purchased the plantation his great-grandparents toiled upon as slaves. “The plantation that my ancestors originated on, that they actually helped build ... I own that plantation now,” Brown, who grows industrial hemp and specialty crops, said during a recent phone conversation as he traveled to Washington, D.C. “We're setting up an agritourism division on that portion of our land so that we can educate young future farmers of America, teach course curriculum and have seminars and weddings and a bed-and- breakfast.”
'It's not enough': Older adults in Triangle say Social Security benefit doesn't offset rising costs
In effort to combat surging inflation, the Social Security Administration announced its largest cost of living adjustment in nearly 40 years of 8.7%. The move is going to put about $150 more per month into the pockets of those using Social Security starting in January. Raleigh resident Pat Byers, 71,...
Deputies investigating bomb threat at North Edgecombe High School
All staff and students are safe after leaving the school at 7589 N.C. 33 NW in Tarboro, according to the sheriff’s office. This is an ongoing situation. The sheriff’s office is expected to release more information. Refresh the page for the latest information.
WITN
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
WRAL
Human skeleton found in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Opioid trafficking counts lodged; DWI count
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Thursday Sergeant M.H. Worrell and Agent C.W. Batchelor conducted a follow up on a complaint of drug activity in the area of Woodberry Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Georgia Avenue. Martin said drug activity was...
wfmynews2.com
Officials urge you to turn on emergency alerts following Raleigh mass shooting
Guilford County has an alert system called GEANI. If you turn it on, you’ll get notified during any emergency situation.
Why? The most difficult question about Raleigh's mass shooting may never have an answer
One of the first questions communities ask after a mass shooting is why. It's a question resounding through Raleigh homes after five people were killed and two others wounded in east Raleigh on Thursday. The answer isn't always simple. Dr. James Bedford, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University...
WRAL
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
Ahoskie, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Ahoskie, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The John A. Holmes High School football team will have a game with Hertford County High School on October 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
WITN
Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard. Rocky Mount police said after the 63-year-old woman ended up at UNC Nash Healthcare, she was...
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
cbs17
Woman shot while in car drives herself to Rocky Mount hospital, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot in broad daylight in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
cbs17
Woman nabbed on felony charge after cocaine found hidden in dollar bill near Roanoke Rapids
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested on a felony cocaine charge last week after a broken headlight led to a car being pulled over by deputies in Halifax County, officials said. The incident took place in the early morning on October 8 in the area of...
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
