Warren County, NC

Free COVID-19 testing continues

The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues this week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The schedule for the remainder of the week is as follows:. • Tuesday, Oct. 18: 9 a.m.-3...
Lancaster Farming

His Ancestors Were Slaves, But Now This Hemp Farmer Owns the Plantation

Fourth-generation North Carolina farmer Patrick Brown not only bought the farm, he purchased the plantation his great-grandparents toiled upon as slaves. “The plantation that my ancestors originated on, that they actually helped build ... I own that plantation now,” Brown, who grows industrial hemp and specialty crops, said during a recent phone conversation as he traveled to Washington, D.C. “We're setting up an agritourism division on that portion of our land so that we can educate young future farmers of America, teach course curriculum and have seminars and weddings and a bed-and- breakfast.”
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
WFAE

What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair

Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
WRAL

Human skeleton found in Wilson County

ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Opioid trafficking counts lodged; DWI count

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Thursday Sergeant M.H. Worrell and Agent C.W. Batchelor conducted a follow up on a complaint of drug activity in the area of Woodberry Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Georgia Avenue. Martin said drug activity was...
WRAL

What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?

WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
High School Football PRO

Ahoskie, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The John A. Holmes High School football team will have a game with Hertford County High School on October 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
WITN

Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard. Rocky Mount police said after the 63-year-old woman ended up at UNC Nash Healthcare, she was...
cbs17

Woman shot while in car drives herself to Rocky Mount hospital, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman drove herself to a hospital after she was shot in broad daylight in Rocky Mount Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 2600 block of N. Wesleyan Boulevard, which is a few blocks south of North Carolina Wesleyan University, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
WNCT

Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
WRAL News

20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home

ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
