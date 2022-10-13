The Ghost Club's Domenic Dunegan Reveals How Bruce Springsteen, Covid-19 Pandemic Shaped Band Amid New Single (Exclusive)

Read full article on original website
Johnny Depp Goes Public With Fresh Shave Transformation After Ditching Longtime Goatee
Johnny Depp is soaking up as much of a resurgence as possible following his win over Amber Heard in their defamation trial if you can consider that victory. Now he's out working on being a rock star, buddying up with Jeff Beck and preparing for an album. He's also doing...
TV Actress Vaishali Takkar Dead at 26
Beloved Indian actress Vaishali Takkar has died. Police confirmed Sunday that Takkar died by suicide "by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore." Known for her TV roles in Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," Takkar was 26.
Keke Palmer Breaks Silence Over Bill Murray's 'Being Mortal' Controversy
Keke Palmer opened up about Being Mortal. For the first time since Searchlight Pictures suspended production in April after a complaint was filed about co-star Bill Murray's inappropriate behavior, Palmer touched on her work in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut. With a month of shooting left in the air, Palmer said she was uncertain if Ansari would ever finish the film. "If somebody could figure it out, it would be Aziz," she told Variety's Marc Malkin at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday evening. "Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point, but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It's an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it." Despite not addressing Murray's controversy, Palmer alluded to the possibility of the show going on without him. "[Ansari] would probably have to do a major rewrite, but I know what we got was gold."
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
'Little Miss Sunshine' Star Abigail Breslin Reveals Domestic Violence Experience
Abigail Breslin spoke about an abusive relationship from her past as a way to raise awareness about domestic violence. The Little Miss Sunshine actress revealed on her Instagram page that she is a survivor of domestic abuse. Before sharing several slides about her story, she posted a trigger warning for her followers. "I want to put a massive TRIGGER WARNING before this post as it deals with SA/DV-related content. !!!!!!!," she wrote before recounting her painful experience. "As a DV survivor, I felt compelled to write a little bit about my story. I was in a very abusive relationship for close to 2 years," Breslin recalled.
'The Voice' Contestant Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Released
Nolan Neal, a singer who competed on The Voice and America's Got Talent, died on July 18 after ingesting a fatal combination of drugs. A Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office spokesperson told Page Six on Oct. 13 that the coroner listed Neal's cause of death as "acute combined drug toxicity." The manner of death was ruled an accident.
Singer Mikaben Dies After Collapsing During Concert
Celebrated Haitian musician Mikaben has died. The singer, real name Michael Benjamin, had been performing as a guest of the Haitian group Carimi at the 20,000-seat Accor Arena in Paris, France on Saturday, Oct. 15 when he collapsed on stage. The venue confirmed on Twitter, per The Guardian, that Mikaben "died after suffering a seizure on stage and despite the efforts of emergency services." He was 41.
'Blue Bloods': Jamie Reagan's New Job Revealed
The Blue Bloods team finally revealed what Sgt. Jamie Reagan's new role will be within the New York Police Department. It does not mean he and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan will no longer work out of the same precinct, but they will not see much of each other at work. In fact, they might never talk about work again thanks to Jamie's new job.
Ginuwine Causes Stir After Passing out at Criss Angel Magic Show Gone Wrong
Ginuwine and his reps are ensuring fans know the rapper is doing fine now after having a scare during a magic trick. While taking part in a rehearsal for a stunt on Criss Angel's upcoming series Magic with the Stars, the R&B star lost consciousness while submerged underwater. In a...
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks out About Brazen Home Robbery, Teases Break After 'SNL' Appearance
Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the burglary at her Los Angeles home on Friday as she prepared to host Saturday Night Live. According to TMZ, two men broke into the 27-year-old rapper's house through a glass door On Oct. 13, stealing money, jewelry, and electronics. The outlet reported Megan wasn't home at the time of the incident. The Los Angeles Police Department provided no information about the burglary or whether any suspects were in custody. Currently, the "Savage" rapper is in New York City for SNL, where she will host and serve as the musical guest on Oct. 15. On Friday, the star tweeted about the incident. "Material things can be replaced, but I'm glad everyone is safe," the star wrote.
Robbie Coltrane's Daughter Speaks out on Hagrid Actor's Death
Robbie Coltrane's daughter, Alice McMillan, made a heartbreaking post about her father's death on her Instagram Story on Saturday. It showed a photo of her standing behind her father while hew as seating, affectionately kissing the crown of his head. She added a black heart emoji to the picture, but did not need any other words to express her grief.
'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro Made Some Major Errors During 'Disney+ Night'
Dancing With the Stars might be on a new venue, but fans are still nit-picking every little mistake host Tyra Banks makes each week. During the Oct. 10 Disney+ Night episode, Banks and co-host Alfonso Ribeiro made a few obvious mistakes throughout the night. The Disney+ Night was also notable for ending in an elimination since past Disney nights have ended without one.
Jason Sudeikis Allegedly Used an Emotionally Abusive Tactic to Prevent Olivia Wilde From Seeing Harry Styles
Jason Sudeikis allegedly threw himself under Olivia Wilde's car to stop her from leaving to see Harry Styles, a former nanny who worked for the couple claimed in a new interview published Monday. The Don't Worry Darling director was allegedly trying to bring Styles a salad with her "special dressing," when Sudeikis tried to stop her. Sudeikis and Wilde quickly released a joint statement calling the nanny's claims "false and scurrilous accusations."
One Reality TV Pro Reportedly Wants to Quit His Show
Giovanni Pernice is reportedly considering hanging up his dance shoes on Strictly Come Dancing following his earliest exit from the BBC show in eight years following rumors of trouble between him and celebrity partner Richie Anderson. Sources close to the reigning Strictly champion told The Sun that Pernice is "embarrassed" about being second out in the competition after last year's win with actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.
Orlando Bloom Reveals Details About His Horrifying 'Near-Death' Experience
Orlando Bloom recently opened up and revealed details about a horrifying past "near-death" experience he had. For World Mental Health Day, the Lord of the Rings star took to Instagram to reflect on a situation he lived through at 19 years old, and how it impacted his mental health. "I was very fortunate to survive the fall because my spinal cord was still intact," Bloom said in an Oct. 10 Instagram video sponsored by UNICEF. "And when I was in the hospital, I was told for the first four days that I may never walk again. That was really the beginning of what was a long and painful journey for me into recognizing and understanding some of the patterns that had been in my life that led to me having numerous accidents."
James Corden Mistreated Restaurant's Servers, Owner Claims
A prominent restaurant owner in New York City has opened up publicly about his experiences serving late-night host James Corden. Keith McNally took to Instagram with two specific anecdotes about Corden mistreating servers and behaving cruelly in restaurants. McNally wrote that Corden was banned from his restaurants altogether, and later joked that he would lift that ban if Corden would let him host The Late Late Show on CBS.
'7 Little Johnstons': Jonah and Ashley Discuss Getting Back Together in Exclusive Finale Sneak Peek
After taking months apart, Jonah Johnston and his girlfriend Ashley are ready to give their relationship another chance. Jonah and Ashley reunite for the first time in months to discuss ending their break in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's season finale, and Ashley is pleasantly surprised by what she sees.
Rihanna Reportedly Records 2 New Songs for Major Movie
Rihanna's upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performance will just be the start of her return to the music scene. She is rumored to have recorded two songs for Marvel Studios' upcoming blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which opens on Nov. 11. The first Black Panther film also featured a star-studded soundtrack, headlined by Kendrick Lamar's Oscar-nominated song "All the Stars."
Disney+ Finally Adds One of Disney's Classic Shows
The Walt Disney Company archive includes thousands upon thousands of hours of television but very few of its 1950s classics are available to stream on Disney+. Thankfully, one of the studio's most iconic shows finally became available earlier this month, Zorro. Disney's adaptation of the Johnston McMulley character was a pop culture sensation in the late 1950s, thanks to the charismatic star Guy Williams and the non-stop swashbuckling action.
'Rings of Power' Viewers Upset Over Recent Reveal
Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series has had its ups and downs in its first season, but it lost many fans at Episode 6. That installment came with a revelation that left some viewers disappointed, believing it strayed too far from J.R.R. Tolkien's original work. Fair warning: there are spoilers for The Rings of Power ahead!
