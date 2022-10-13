ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads, FL

Andalusia Star News

Police arrest suspect on obscenity charges

The Opp Police Department has arrested a suspect on obscenity-related charges that included sending materials to a minor. Jason Travis Lane, 45, of Opp, made contact on Facebook with a covert account operated by an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Bonifay, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 16.
OPP, AL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested for DUI after running from police

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to pull him over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 11 p.m. Saturday, they attempted to pull...
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 15-16, 2022

Steven Ramsey, 32, unknown address: Burglary to conveyance, theft from vehicle- property other than vehicle, loitering or prowling, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug, possession/use of drug paraphernalia: Marianna Police Department. John Church, 49, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Miranda Kenner,...
MARIANNA, FL
WCTV

Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Gadsden County was shut down for hours on Monday afternoon following a major accident. The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. after three tractor-trailers and a sedan collided on the Interstate. Crews had to work to free someone from the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. That person was later airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Death investigation underway in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The body of a man possibly in his early 20s was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue. Both BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating. There were several...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for October 17, 2022

Benjamin Stuart: Driving while license suspended revoked: Sentenced to a $400 fine or ten days in jail. Chelsey Ray: Trespass after warning, possession of methamphetamine: $500 cash bond. Clinton Corbett: Fugitive from justice- waived extradition. Clifford Canty: Battery domestic- conditional release. Richard Coulliette: Intent threat to do violence- $500 bond,...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Two arrested after violence threats at Rutherford

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m. Friday morning, a student reported that they received a message on Snapchat that there would be violence on the campus of Rutherford High School Friday. The school was placed under lockdown and about 40 minutes later, two phone calls were […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Wreck shuts down 19th Street near Jenks Avenue

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on the scene of a serious wreck in Panama City Monday afternoon. Officials on scene said 19th Street was shut down near Jenks Avenue as crews respond to the crash. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Motorists should avoid the area. This is […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man pulling on car door handles and attempting to burglarize them if they were left unlocked. Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Castlenau Court Saturday morning around 3:30 due to burglary reports. Soon after the officers arrived, they located...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Local deputies help patrol in Desoto County after Hurricane Ian

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nine Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Desoto County last Thursday. Sheriff Edenfield joined them on Saturday and returned on Wednesday. He said many of the Desoto Sheriff’s Office deputies had been working ten to twelve days straight. His guys relieved some of them by providing security in the disaster […]
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Suspect shot near Sneads

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is injured after a shooting near Sneads, according to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told officers responded to an incident near Sneads Thursday morning, and during the course of the investigation, shots were fired by law enforcement. Jackson...
SNEADS, FL
wtvy.com

Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
COTTONWOOD, AL

