Andalusia Star News
Police arrest suspect on obscenity charges
The Opp Police Department has arrested a suspect on obscenity-related charges that included sending materials to a minor. Jason Travis Lane, 45, of Opp, made contact on Facebook with a covert account operated by an investigator with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office in Bonifay, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 16.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigating skeletal remains found off Apalachee Parkway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation is underway after what is believed to be human remains were found near Apalachee Parkway, said a Facebook post by the Tallahassee Police Department. The post described the remains as “skeletal” and said preliminary findings indicated the remains were human. It also stated that...
WJHG-TV
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man will be sentenced after being found guilty of possessing a controlled substance that the body turns into GHB, also known as “scoop” or “water.”. John Virgil Murphy, 46, was found guilty on of sale or possession of a...
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for DUI after running from police
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to pull him over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 11 p.m. Saturday, they attempted to pull...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 15-16, 2022
Steven Ramsey, 32, unknown address: Burglary to conveyance, theft from vehicle- property other than vehicle, loitering or prowling, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug, possession/use of drug paraphernalia: Marianna Police Department. John Church, 49, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Miranda Kenner,...
wtvy.com
Cottonwood man charged with abusing dozens of dogs pleads guilty, ending long-running case
COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - The case facing a Cottonwood man once charged with nearly 100 counts of animal abuse and neglect is finally over. Jerome Wesley Hughes recently pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor charges and a judge dismissed other counts, ending the seven-year ordeal. Having already served a prison sentence...
WCTV
Eastbound I-10 in Gadsden County fully re-opens hours after major crash
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Eastbound Interstate-10 in Gadsden County was shut down for hours on Monday afternoon following a major accident. The incident unfolded around 1:30 p.m. after three tractor-trailers and a sedan collided on the Interstate. Crews had to work to free someone from the wreckage, said Florida Highway Patrol Master Cpl. Patricia Jefferson-Shaw. That person was later airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
Tallahassee Police Department: Pedestrian injured following traffic incident
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a traffic incident that occurred early Sunday morning.
TPD investigating human remains found on Monday
The Tallahassee Police Department are investigating after human remains were found Monday afternoon.
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Bainbridge
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Bainbridge, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). The body of a man possibly in his early 20s was found Monday morning on a property on Fifth Avenue. Both BPS and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating. There were several...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for October 17, 2022
Benjamin Stuart: Driving while license suspended revoked: Sentenced to a $400 fine or ten days in jail. Chelsey Ray: Trespass after warning, possession of methamphetamine: $500 cash bond. Clinton Corbett: Fugitive from justice- waived extradition. Clifford Canty: Battery domestic- conditional release. Richard Coulliette: Intent threat to do violence- $500 bond,...
BCSO: Two arrested after violence threats at Rutherford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, around 8 a.m. Friday morning, a student reported that they received a message on Snapchat that there would be violence on the campus of Rutherford High School Friday. The school was placed under lockdown and about 40 minutes later, two phone calls were […]
Two men dead following single vehicle accident on I-10 in Gadsden County
Two men are dead following a vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Gadsden County Friday night. For an unknown reason, the tractor trailer maneuvered from the outside lane into the inside lane.
Wreck shuts down 19th Street near Jenks Avenue
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — First responders were on the scene of a serious wreck in Panama City Monday afternoon. Officials on scene said 19th Street was shut down near Jenks Avenue as crews respond to the crash. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the incident. Motorists should avoid the area. This is […]
WCTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: A man attempting to burglarize vehicles in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a man pulling on car door handles and attempting to burglarize them if they were left unlocked. Officers responded to the 1300 Block of Castlenau Court Saturday morning around 3:30 due to burglary reports. Soon after the officers arrived, they located...
Local deputies help patrol in Desoto County after Hurricane Ian
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nine Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Desoto County last Thursday. Sheriff Edenfield joined them on Saturday and returned on Wednesday. He said many of the Desoto Sheriff’s Office deputies had been working ten to twelve days straight. His guys relieved some of them by providing security in the disaster […]
WCTV
FAMU closes housing purchase, adds 118 on campus beds for students
The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car. Charles Roop has a look at some of the top tech stories from the week of Oct. 10-16, 2022. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Oct. 16. Updated: Oct. 16, 2022...
wtvy.com
Houston County Sheriff’s Office on threat of rainbow fentanyl to Halloween
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s colorful and looks like candy, but it could have deadly consequences for your children. There are concerns of rainbow fentanyl winding up in Halloween candy buckets. Every year we hear of new dangers posed to children while they’re trick or treating, this year it’s...
WJHG-TV
Suspect shot near Sneads
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A suspect is injured after a shooting near Sneads, according to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told officers responded to an incident near Sneads Thursday morning, and during the course of the investigation, shots were fired by law enforcement. Jackson...
wtvy.com
Lawsuit: Cottonwood woman allowed drunken shooting at her home
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A young man wounded in a shooting alleges that a Cottonwood woman, who allowed underaged drinking at her home, is among those responsible for his serious injuries. Jonathan Tyler Welch filed a lawsuit on Thursday claiming that Savanah Rickrode permitted 20-year-old David Townsend, who police say...
