Read full article on original website
Related
This Rustic Colorado Hotel Lands on List of Best Places for a ‘Mini-Moon’
Have you heard the term, "minimoon?" If not, you probably have not heard of this great spot to have one in Colorado, either. Need a getaway to get back to where you started?. You won't be seeing any mini, yellow henchmen, Minions, on your getaway into the Colorado mountains, but you will find relaxation, luxury and a cool saloon.
Got A Sweet Tooth? Voodoo Donuts To Open Another Spot In Colorado
If you love doughnuts, one of the best places to get them anywhere in the country is a place called Voodoo Doughnuts and they're expanding with their 15 location overall and their 4th here in the great state of Colorado. With locations already on Araphoe and 30th in Denver along...
This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree
This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
The 2 Biggest Pumpkins Ever Grown In Colorado Are Now On Display
There are pumpkins and then there are ginornous gourds that break records. This is a story of the latter. Not one but the two biggest pumpkins in Colorado history are now on display thanks to two growers here in Colorado. First, let's start off with the second largest pumpkin in...
Colorado Halloween Drive-Thru Light Show Is Open And It Looks Awesome
A new Halloween drive-thru light show in Colorado has made its debut just in time for the spookiest season of all. Here's where to find this Halloween holiday treat. You've likely noticed your neighbors getting their spooky inflatables up in their yards put up. That means it's almost time for one of the most fun days of the year, Halloween. Not only do you get to dress up and be someone else for a day, or multiple days depending on how many different Halloween events you participate in, you can get wild and decorate your home too. While my particular neighborhood doesn't have near the Halloween decorations up as it will for Christmas, it seems like more and more people are getting into the spirit these days. Another sign that people are loving Halloween more than ever? There's now a very Christmas-like Halloween Drive-Thru light show right here in Colorado, and it looks super cool.
Tasty + Delicious! Voodoo Doughnuts Announces New Store Opening In Colorado
One of the most popular doughnut shops in the U.S. is expanding with a new location in Colorado. According to a post from Voodoo Doughnuts, the famous chain of doughnut shops has decided to open a new location in Boulder, Colorado. What Are Voodoo Doughnuts?. Voodoo Doughnuts is a donut...
Colorado Sky Watchers Preparing For Spectacular Meteor Shower Peak
Colorado sky watchers and star gazers should have their eyes fixed on the nighttime sky if they want to see a spectacular meteor shower. The annual Orionid meteor shower is currently underway but will peak on October 21. The Orionids shower is one you don't want to miss because NASA calls it "one of the most beautiful showers of the year." The meteor shower is active from September 26 until November 22.
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
How much has Colorado’s homeless population increased compared to rest of US?
Stacker examined data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's and Urban Homeless Assessment Report to see how homelessness rates changed from 2020 to 2021, the latest data available.
Ideological divide in full display as Ganahl presses Polis in third debate
The philosophical chasm between Gov. Jared Polis, who seeks reelection, and Heidi Ganahl, the Republican challenger, was in full view on Sunday night, as the two candidates clashed over crime, energy and taxation in an hour-long debate that could help form the electorate's vote in November. Ganahl sought to put Polis on the defensive throughout the debate — a highly choreographed ritual in America's grand experiment in representative democracy — that occurred at a crucial moment of the election season, just before voters start getting...
Get a Flavor-Filled Experience at These Front Range Hookah Bars
Hookahs are water pipes that are used to smoke specially-made, sweetened tobacco. At hookah bars and lounges, there's usually a pretty wide variety of flavors to pick from, ranging from fruity to decadent, and even some exotic choices. Oftentimes, the tobacco is paired with flavored tea, which adds to the overall experience.
This Denver Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Colorado
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
20 Quick And Easy Ways To Piss Off A True Coloradan
We here in Colorado are a pretty lucky bunch. We live in a great state where the quality of life for the most part is pretty great. Are there issues? Absolutely just as there are in every other state in the U.S. Something that I've found out being one of...
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition 126: Should Colorado restaurants be allowed to sell to-go cocktails forever?
DENVER | During the pandemic, the ability to order a couple to-go margaritas with your takeout dinner helped boost Colorado restaurant’s revenues at a time when restrictions on in-person dining devastated local eateries and their staff. That ends in July 2025. Proposition 126 would keep it going. It would...
2 Colorado towns named to top 10 best U.S. towns for slumber
The experts focused on slumber over at the Sleep Foundation have ranked the 10 best cities when it comes to supporting healthy sleeping habits.
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
Please Stop Doing This at Red Lights in Grand Junction
You’ll encounter all kinds of drivers on Colorado roads – here are 25 of them. 27 'I'm So Grand Junction That I...' We All Know Are True. Scroll through 27 "I'm so Grand Junction that I..." examples that we all know to be true.
sentinelcolorado.com
Proposition 124: Colorado voters will decide whether retail liquor stores should be able to open more locations
DENVER | There are only three Total Wine & More stores in Colorado, when in other states, like Florida and California, there are dozens. That’s because Colorado’s liquor laws allow retailers have only three locations in the state. Starting in 2027, that number jumps to four stores under existing statutes.
Colorado city ranked as 3rd 'best place for sleep' nationwide
According to Sleep Foundation, three Colorado cities are among the best spots to get a good night's sleep in the country. In order to make the determination, Sleep Foundation partnered with Sleep Cycle, which is a sleep tracking device, to literally quantify quality of sleep by looking at factors like time spent in bed, time spent in deep sleep, and snoring. They also considered data from the CDC and US Census, including factors like health insurance rates and doctor visitation.
New Immersive Experience Brings The Magic Of Disney To Colorado
Get ready to experience the world of Dinsey Animation in a brand new light. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the creators behind the Immersive Van Gogh experience that has been visited by millions, are teaming up to open and operate the first-ever "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience". About...
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0