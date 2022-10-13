Nintendo News: Save on a Selection of Nintendo Switch Games in the Try Before You Buy Sale

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022--

There are hundreds of free game demos available in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo.com that you can download and enjoy, anytime and anywhere. And starting today until Oct. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you can save on the digital versions of select Nintendo Switch games that feature demos in the Try Before You Buy Sale. That means every game in the Try Before You Buy Sale has a free demo to download and sample!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005437/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

In the Try Before You Buy Sale you can save on a range of Nintendo Switch games, including titles like Metroid Dread , Yoshi’s Crafted World , Immortals Fenix Rising , KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series , WarioWare: Get It Together! and Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition . For the full listing of games on sale, which can be purchased and downloaded directly from Nintendo.com, head to Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch or visit the My Nintendo Store at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#try-before-buy/.

Remember that you can earn My Nintendo Gold Points* – awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC and Nintendo Switch Online memberships in Nintendo eShop or the My Nintendo Store.

The games featured in the Try Before You Buy Sale include:

Game

Discount

75%

75%

30%

80%

20%

40%

BOXBOY! + BOXGIRL!

30%

75%

25%

30%

40%

30%

30%

30%

70%

75%

30%

30%

66%

30%

75%

75%

50%

85%

80%

30%

75%

50%

25%

25%

67%

30%

30%

WarioWare: Get It Together!

30%

WHAT THE GOLF?

55%

30%

Why try one demo when you can play them all?

* Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005437/en/

CONTACT: Kody Kantor

Golin

213-335-5497

kkantor@golin.comEddie Garcia

Golin

213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com

KEYWORD: WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL ONLINE MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY GENERATION Z GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT WOMEN ONLINE RETAIL TEENS MEN MILLENNIALS ELECTRONIC GAMES ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER INTERNET MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Nintendo

PUB: 10/13/2022 12:00 PM/DISC: 10/13/2022 12:02 PM