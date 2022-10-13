Read full article on original website
Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
Cheyenne – For nearly three decades the Wyoming Game and Fish Department has recognized landowners who have demonstrated outstanding wildlife management and implemented habitat improvement and conservation techniques on their properties with the landowner of the year awards. These stewards open access to research and recreation on thousands of acres across the state. Seven landowners were recognized as the 2022 landowners of the year by Game and Fish.
