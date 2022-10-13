Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Announcing the TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 20 companies on the Disrupt Stage
Disrupt runs Tuesday through Thursday, October 18-20 in San Francisco.. The agenda is packed full of the heavyweights of the industry hashing it out on stage stage with TechCrunch Editors. Newsmakers, luminaries and founders will take the stage to share insights and breaking news. For 2022, TechCrunch reworked Startup Battlefield,...
TechCrunch
Developers pour into crypto space despite stagnant markets
Although the crypto market capitalization is down about 58% year to date, web3 developers are pouring into the space. The report found that developer activity increased based on the number of crypto software developer kit (SDK) libraries being downloaded, smart contracts being stored on blockchains, and the growth in the number of decentralized applications (dApps) in the market.
TechCrunch
AI content platform Jasper raises $125M at a $1.7B valuation
CEO Dave Rogenmoser tells TechCrunch the funding will be put toward building out Jasper’s core products, improving the customer experience and bringing Jasper’s technology to more apps. Led by Insight Partners with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, IVP, Foundation Capital, Founders Circle Capital, Coatue and HubSpot Ventures, it’ll also support Jasper’s ongoing effort to fold the Outwrite brand under its own, he said, and unify the two companies’ offerings in 2023.
TechCrunch
Nigerian banking-as-a-service platform Maplerad raises $6M, led by Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures
Fintechs offering BaaS services in the U.S. and Europe, such as Unit, Rapyd and Treasury Prime, have achieved significant scale due to the developed banking systems they enjoy in their markets. However, their counterparts are trying to replicate this growth in less advanced banking systems like Africa, where the demand and scalability of such products are unproven.
TechCrunch
V3 Ventures launches to put €100M into startups in health, beauty and food
After putting around €50m into VC initiatives globally, it’s now embarking on being the kick-starter LP in a new VC fund dubbed V3 Ventures, the idea being to invest up to €100m into founders and brands directly. While being independent of Verlinvest, V3 will still be able...
TechCrunch
Indian edtech giant Byju’s raises $250 million in fresh funding
The new funding valued the Bengaluru-headquartered startup at $22 billion, the same figure at which it raised a financing round in March this year, a person familiar with the matter said. The company, India’s most valuable startup, declined to comment on the valuation but said Qatar’s sovereign fund, Qatar Investment...
TechCrunch
2023 VC predictions: Finding an exit from the ‘messy middle’
Companies can no longer raise $5 million to $10 million seed rounds with nothing but a deck and the assumption that revenue multiples will skyrocket beyond historical norms. The VC landscape has started to bifurcate, and it will continue to do so during 2023 both for fundraising and investments. Fundraising:...
TechCrunch
Advances in fit technology could minimize those onerous online returns
However, everyone’s body shape is different, and very few of us are built like a fit model, so how the outfit looks on the person modeling the clothes online and how it fits an individual person can also be radically different. Startups and big retailers have jumped in with...
TechCrunch
UK launch startup Orbex closes fresh funding in push to first orbital launch next year
Orbex is developing a 19-meter (62 foot), two-stage microlauncher called Prime. The company rolled out its first full-scale prototype of the orbital rocket back in May, calling it the “first of a new generation” of launch vehicles capable of carrying very small satellites to space. Once operational, Prime will have a payload capacity of 180 kilograms to low Earth orbit.
TechCrunch
Shares of Korean internet giant Kakao slide after fire disrupts service
The blaze at the SK C&C data center, which houses the servers of Korea’s two largest internet companies — Kakao and Naver — disrupted Kakao’s messaging, ride-hailing, payment and game apps, and Naver’s internet search and news services, over the weekend. Some disruption is ongoing...
TechCrunch
Snapcommerce grabs its cape and becomes Super
The company, which raised $85 million last year, describes its SuperCash card as a “first-of-its-kind, debt-protecting card” that provides users with rewards and cash back in a way that enables them to build credit. Here’s how it works: anyone can apply for the card — there are no...
TechCrunch
Streaming data processing platform RisingWave lands $36M to launch a cloud service
Wu founded RisingWave in early 2021, after working on streaming processing and database systems for over a decade at companies including IBM and Amazon Web Services. While at AWS Redshift, Wu says he noticed that existing database systems like AWS Redshift, Snowflake and BigQuery couldn’t efficiently process of streaming data, while existing streaming systems were generally too complicated to most companies to use.
TechCrunch
Meta gets final order to sell Giphy from UK antitrust watchdog
The decision follows a ‘stay of execution’ for Meta this summer, after the U.K.’s Competition Appeal Tribunal sent the case back to the antitrust regulator to be reassessed following a procedural finding that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had not provided full, un-redacted disclosure to Meta representatives of documents related to its decision.
TechCrunch
DuckDuckGo’s beta Mac app is open to public with new features
With the new Duck Player, YouTube will still register views, however, none of the videos will contribute to a user’s YouTube advertising profile, so they don’t see personalized ads. Other new features include pinned tabs, a bookmark bar, the ability to view locally stored browsing history, immediate access...
TechCrunch
Online travel giant Booking.com faces antitrust probe in Spain
The national competition regulator said today that it will look into whether certain practices by Booking.com constitute an abuse of a dominant position in the provision of intermediation services to hotels — and therefore whether it is imposing unfair trading conditions on hotels located in Spain and imposing commercial policies that may have exclusionary effects on other online travel agencies and online sales channels.
TechCrunch
Turo is expanding car-sharing to Australia
This is Turo’s second international expansion this year. In June, Turo expanded to France after acquiring competitor OuiCar, and the company expanded to New York State in a move that aims to cater to post-COVID travel needs. Australia reopened its borders to international travelers in February, and the government has been coaxing a slow and steady tourism recovery. Southern hemisphere summer is fast approaching, and with it hopefully international tourists looking to escape winter and drive around the country in a cheap rental. At the same time, car owners might be inclined to host their vehicles on Turo’s platform and make some extra cash amid continued inflationary pressures.
TechCrunch
Want to tip for your Amazon delivery? Drivr is a new app for that
Now a new startup called Drivr is launching to try to close that gap. Drivr is a crowdsourced tipping platform that uses data science to map drivers to neighborhoods, and then creates tipping pools to collect monthly contributions from residents in those neighborhoods, with the sum then divided up among drivers serving those areas proportionately based on how many deliveries they’ve made there. Drivr has built apps for the two sides of its marketplace: residents to tip money, and drivers to sign up and collect those tips, and it’s launching first in the city of Santa Cruz, California, before looking to expand elsewhere in the U.S.
TechCrunch
Meta announces legs, Hulu raises prices, and Microsoft embraces DALL-E 2
Want it in your inbox every Saturday morning? Sign up here. LEGS: The company formerly known as Facebook held its Meta Connect conference this week, where it announced everything from a $1,500 VR headset to a work-focused partnership with Microsoft. Here’s the full roundup of all the news. The thing Zuckerberg seemed most excited about? His metaverse is getting legs.
TechCrunch
India launches 75 digital banking units across rural areas in financial inclusion push
The digital banking units, set up in collaboration with over 20 public and private banks, are brick-and-mortar outlets that are equipped with tablets and internet services to help individuals and small businesses open their savings accounts, access government identified schemes, perform verifications, make transactions and avail loans and insurance. The...
TechCrunch
This Week in Apps: Play Store revamp, Google antitrust suit updates, BeReal’s real traction
Global app spending reached $65 billion in the first half of 2022, up only slightly from the $64.4 billion during the same period in 2021, as hypergrowth fueled by the pandemic has slowed down. But overall, the app economy is continuing to grow, having produced a record number of downloads and consumer spending across both the iOS and Google Play stores combined in 2021, according to the latest year-end reports. Global spending across iOS and Google Play last year was $133 billion, and consumers downloaded 143.6 billion apps.
Comments / 0