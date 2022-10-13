Bartlesville revitalizes downtown area

The City of Bartlesville is known for its historic buildings— one of those buildings is revamped and celebrating its debut this week.

309 South Dewey Avenue dates back to 1908 and through the years it's been a lot of things, even a hostel. But now, thanks to the Kallweits, the building is home to Palace Rooms, a bistro and lounge unlike anything else in town.

Owner Adrienne Kallweit told 2 News that opening the lounge wasn't the original plan for the building.

“I tried to find retailers to come in here. Really the idea of bringing in more revitalization downtown, and we were just not able to find somebody to move in so I kind of turned to my husband and said 'let’s give it a whirl and we started Palace Rooms," says Kallweit.

In addition to the lounge, six lofts are going in above the lounge and next to it, will be Lollipop's General Store. Kallweit says the lofts should be completed by the first of next year and Lollipop's should be done by the end of the year.

