ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

AGCO Agriculture Foundation and Heifer Netherlands Announce a Two-Year Partnership to Reduce GHG Emissions using Climate-Smart Dairy Farming in Nepal

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40WXlv_0iXbSlHs00

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022--

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF), a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agricultural development, today announced a USD 250,000 grant to Heifer Netherlands (Stichting Heifer Nederland) to improve the sustainability, productivity and resilience of smallholder dairy farming families through the development of a climate-smart and productive dairy model in Nepal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005763/en/

Nepalese dairy farmer taking part in climate-smart project. (Photo Courtesy Heifer Netherlands)

The two-year partnership was chosen from hundreds of grant applications received in response to AAF’s climate campaign. The project is an integral part of the AAF’s strategic sustainability actions to support climate action within the context of agriculture.

Dairy farming is an important source of livelihood for rural people in Nepal, generating income, food and nutrition security and employment, particularly for vulnerable households. However, dairy livestock generate high amounts of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and contribute to climate changes, including erratic rainfall patterns and flooding that impact dairy farmers in Nepal.

Funded by the AAF, this project will help minimize existing GHG emissions from Nepalese smallholder dairy farming practices while improving productivity. It will also help smallholder dairy producers, particularly women, focus on climate-smart solutions. The project approach will combine several sustainable farming methods. Producers will learn to develop climate-smart feed management and animal husbandry systems that reduce enteric fermentation, improve the productivity of animals and sequester carbon emissions through fodder trees and proper manure management with clean energy production using biogas and organic fertilizer.

“Nepal remains one of the world’s least-developed nations. The majority of people live in rural areas. We want to prioritize actions for the direct benefit of these farmers’ livelihoods while supporting sustainable agricultural practices that maintain soil fertility, raise healthy livestock, and improve the environment. Across food chains, from livestock to crop production, climate change continues to have a significant impact on food security and livelihoods of farmers and their communities,” said Roger Batkin, Board Chair, AGCO Agriculture Foundation.

Over the next 24 months, the project will support beneficiary farmers (100 households/500 family members), dairy value chain actors, and dairy farmers across Nepal during the dissemination phase, rural communities, academia, research institutions and government and non-governmental institutions. In addition, the project will contribute directly to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2, 7 and 13 and indirectly to SDGs 8, 10, 12 and 17.

“We are very happy with the trust and financial support that the AGCO Agricultural Foundation is providing to Heifer Netherlands to implement the climate-smart dairy farming project in Nepal. This project will also contribute to the work of a large long-term program called ‘Milky Way Nepal’ that aims to transform the smallholder dairy sector into a fair, profitable and climate-smart value chain by 2030. The granted award is one of the first steps into realizing this ambitious program,” said Goossen Hoenders, Executive Director of Stichting Heifer Nederland.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About the AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF)

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (AAF), initiated by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) in 2018, is a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger. The foundation initiates impactful programs that support food security, foster sustainable agricultural development and build needed agricultural infrastructure in marginalized farming communities. AAF is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and operations are managed from Duluth, Georgia, USA. For more information, please visit https://www.agcofoundation.org/

About Heifer Netherlands

Heifer Netherlands is a non-profit organization registered in the Netherlands and is part of the International Heifer network working in more than 20 countries. Heifer is on a mission to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way by supporting and investing alongside local farmers and their communities. For more information, visit our website: www.heifer.nl/en/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005763/en/

CONTACT: Aryn Drawdy, Corporate Communications Director

aryn.drawdy@agcocorp.comIngeborg Geluk, Heifer Netherlands

Ingeborg@heifer.nl

KEYWORD: NEPAL UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC EUROPE NETHERLANDS GEORGIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY GREEN TECHNOLOGY FOOD/BEVERAGE ENVIRONMENT RETAIL MACHINERY FOOD TECH ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH WOMEN PHILANTHROPY OTHER NATURAL RESOURCES AGRITECH FOUNDATION AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER MANUFACTURING CONSUMER CLIMATE CHANGE SUSTAINABILITY ENGINEERING MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: AGCO Corporation

PUB: 10/13/2022 12:04 PM/DISC: 10/13/2022 12:04 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fiberon and Huttig Building Products announce partnership to expand distribution of Fiberon outdoor living products

MAUMEE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Huttig Building Products, a Woodgrain Company, one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products, has entered into a new distribution partnership with Fiberon, a leading manufacturer of composite wood-alternative decking and railing products. The partnership supports Fiberon’s continued growth in the outdoor living space, and significantly expands the company’s distribution through Huttig in the Southeast region of the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005085/en/ Fiberon and Huttig announce partnership and are ready to take Winter Buy orders.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Natron and Arxada Announce World’s First Large-Scale Production of Battery Grade Prussian Blue Materials

Natron Energy, Inc. (“Natron”), the global leader in manufacturing of sodium-ion batteries, and Arxada AG (“Arxada”), a global leader in innovative specialty chemicals, today announce the successful initiation of the large-scale production of battery-grade Prussian blue at Arxada’s facility in Visp, Switzerland. The world-class production facility will immediately begin supplying Natron with materials to produce up to 600 MW battery capacity annually. The initiation of Prussian blue production by Arxada follows the supply agreement between Arxada and Natron announced in Q1 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017006023/en/ Natron Energy CEO Colin Wessells stands next...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

India-led alliance bats for diverse solar energy market

BENGALURU, India (AP) — For countries to transition away from fossil fuels and toward cleaner energies like solar power, supply chains for components need to be more geographically diverse, officials said during a conference on solar energy in New Delhi said on Tuesday. Currently, 75% of components needed for...
The Associated Press

DentalMonitoring and People + Practice Partner to Offer Complimentary Solutions Helping Providers Utilize Remote Monitoring to Attract Digital Native Patients and Fuel Profitable Practice Growth.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- DentalMonitoring, the industry-leading company that has pioneered remote monitoring and artificial intelligence in the field of orthodontics, is partnering with People + Practice, a full-service digital marketing firm exclusively for dentists and orthodontists. This collaboration will help providers utilize remote monitoring to offer and, importantly, promote the convenience and quality that their evolving patient population desires in the treatment experience. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005686/en/ People + Practice noticed a sharp rise in interest from new patients when practices utilize innovative technology like DentalMonitoring, which complements the lifestyle of digital natives seeking the convenience and clarity of communication they have come to expect in every part of their daily lives.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Spectacular Array of Planar Display Solutions Installed at New Thunderbird School of Global Management

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Planar, a global leader in visualization technology, announced today that Thunderbird School of Global Management at Arizona State University (Thunderbird) selected the company as the display technology partner for its new global headquarters in downtown Phoenix. In celebration of Thunderbird’s 75th anniversary, the new five story, 110,000-square-foot, high-tech facility features an impressive selection of Planar display solutions, supporting the world-class institution’s mission of being the most technological and digital leadership management business school in the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005026/en/ Thunderbird School of Global Management visitors are surrounded by a custom 8.2-foot diameter LED sphere as well as a 360-degree LED video ribbon measuring 146-feet-long and 6.5-feet high, which is comprised of Planar® CarbonLight™ CLI VX Series LED displays and contiguous with a curved 26-foot-wide, 10-foot-high Planar CarbonLight CLI VX Series LED video wall installed directly below.(Photo: Business Wire)
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Britain ends visa requirement for citizens of booming Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — The British government said Tuesday said it was abolishing visa entry requirements for Guyanese, whose nation’s global importance has been rising with its growing oil and gas export capacity. High Commissioner Jane Miller announced the decision, which takes effect next month, saying it is...
The Associated Press

New Agreement with NASA Puts Relativity Space on Path to Operate One of America’s Largest Rocket Engine Test Facilities

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Relativity Space, the first company to 3D print rockets and build the largest metal 3D printers in the world, today detailed its plans to operate one of the largest rocket engine test facilities in the United States. Through an agreement with NASA, Relativity is significantly expanding its facilities and infrastructure at NASA’s historic Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi. The new facilities will support testing of Relativity’s entirely 3D printed Aeon R engines for its fully reusable 3D printed rocket, Terran R. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005590/en/ Relativity Space expands presence at NASA Stennis Space Center, leveraging over 150 acres for development of new rocket stage and engine testing facilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
547K+
Post
559M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy