Greenwood, IN

Woman killed, another injured in rollover crash on I-65 in Greenwood

By Lucas Gonzalez, James Howell Jr.
 5 days ago
GREENWOOD — A woman died after her vehicle overturned in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday in Greenwood, police say.

Responders were dispatched sometime before 11:45 a.m. to the crash, which happened near the exit ramp to County Line Road, according to Indiana State Police.

Sarah Dowdle, 36, of Milltown became stuck in the vehicle and was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP. A male passenger was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation determined the pick-up truck ran off the roadway to the right for unknown reasons into the grass ditch, then back onto the roadway. The truck slid sideways and began to roll several times.

There was no indication of what caused the truck to leave the roadway, according to ISP.

Only one vehicle was involved.

Indiana State Police, the Greenwood Police Department and the Greenwood Fire Department responded to the scene.

