fox32chicago.com
Man found dead in Aurora home, police investigating
AURORA, Ill. - Suburban police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home last week in west suburban Aurora. On Friday, shortly before 9 p.m., Aurora police responded to a home in the 700 block of Grove Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from fatal injuries.
2 Critically Injured in Unincorporated Lockport Shooting, Sheriff's Deputies Say
Two men sustained critical injuries when they were shot while sitting inside a vehicle Friday night in unincorporated Lockport, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. At approximately 8:23 p.m. in the 1600 block of Fairmount Avenue, deputies were called to a shooting in which multiple people had been struck while sitting inside a vehicle near a home, authorities said. Once they arrived, deputies began providing aid to both victims who were located outside the vehicle, the Will County Sheriff's Office stated.
3 killed, car catches fire in Gurnee crash
wlip.com
fox32chicago.com
starvedrock.media
Following Peru Head-on Crash, Police Charge Peru Man with DUI, Other Offenses
Once again, the Peru intersection of Route 251 and Shooting Park Road has seen an accident. This one happened Sunday night just past 6:30. That's when police say 52-year-old Scott Clark of Prospect Street ran head-on into another vehicle. Clark was hit with charges of DUI, disobeying a traffic light, and operating an uninsured vehicle.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man arrested after fleeing from police following crash
An Aurora man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle and fled from police early Saturday morning in Plano. 27-year-old Angel M. Leal, of Aurora, is charged with DUI, driving on a revoked licence, obstructing police officers, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and a few others.
Cougar fatally struck along I-88 in far west suburbs: state police
A mountain lion was found dead along Interstate 88 over the weekend after it was fatally struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said on Monday.
'I was panicking': Video shows Arlington Heights police officer save boy from choking
"I was panicking. And my husband saw it all happening in slow motion," said Christine Connolly, Colin's mother.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police warn of card skimmers at gas station
The Montgomery Police Department says that it has taken a report of card skimmers on the gas pumps at the Gas N Wash gas station located at 1055 Orchard Road in Montgomery. In a statement on Sunday, the police department advises anyone who used the gas pumps at the station to monitor their accounts. Police are not sure how long the skimmers were there. An investigation is ongoing.
wcsjnews.com
Minooka Police Investigating Attempted Gun Store Burglary
The Minooka Police Department responded to MMI Guns on Mondamin Street for an attempted burglary that occurred around 5:30 tonight. Police officials say four individuals tried breaking into the gun business, but were unsuccessful. Once police arrived, the four fled in a vehicle and no arrest were made. An ISPERN...
Elderly woman with dementia missing after leaving Algonquin residence
ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Police in Algonquin are looking for a missing woman with dementia last seen Monday. Police said Elizabeth Zahn, 83, was last seen walking southbound on Square Barn Road toward Huntley Road between 11:25 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. She was last seen wearing a black coat and...
nypressnews.com
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged with DUI in Lake County crash that injured 2
VOLO, Ill. - A Volo man was charged with driving under the influence during a May crash in Lake County that seriously injured two women. Christopher Uglinica, 19, is accused of crashing his car into a Honda SUV as it was pulling out of a driveway on May 26 in the 32200 block of Route 12 in the Volo area, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban man already facing criminal charges arrested for arson: officials
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A suburban man is being held on a $1 million bond for an arson incident at a business in Lake Forest. Last month, Nicholas Caban was arrested for allegedly possessing a defaced firearm. He was being held on a $100,000 bond and posted 10% to be released.
Video: Car owner flings himself on top of car during attempted vehicle theft
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dramatic video shows an attempted car theft in action in Edgewater. As CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez reported, witnesses say it's lucky no one nearby was hurt in the process. The incident happened on Thorndale near Broadway in the middle of the day Friday -- on a busy street full of small businesses. A few of the employees who were working at the time said they are still shaken up about it. It looks like a stunt out of a movie. In the images, widely circulated on social media, a man can be seen clinging to the top of the front...
87-year-old woman found dead at senior living facility was beaten to death, autopsy finds
An 87-year-old woman was found beaten to death in a senior living apartment building in Douglas on the South Side. An autopsy determined she was assaulted, and her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun, police say
CHICAGO - A Southwest Side alderman accidentally shot himself Monday afternoon in the Ashburn neighborhood, the Sun-Times has learned. Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th) suffered a gunshot wound to his wrist around noon while cleaning his gun in the 8200 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a Chicago police alert.
Man killed, woman injured in South Chicago shooting, police say
A 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were in a third-floor hallway when gunfire broke out.
