NY voters put crime ahead of inflation in midterm election, boosting Zeldin to within 4 points of Hochul
Likely voters in New York believe the crime epidemic is the most pressing issue heading into the midterm elections, a Quinnipiac University poll finds.
Republican Lee Zeldin just four points behind New York's Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul: New poll shows race in deep blue state going down to the wire
Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin is perilously close to New York incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul in another Empire State poll. A Quinnipiac survey released Tuesday found that Zeldin is just four points behind Hochul in the ultra-blue state - 46 percent to her 50 percent - among likely voters. Earlier this month, a Trafalgar Group survey found Zeldin trailing by just two points.
Zoning reforms part of Mayor Adams’ plan to make NYC the ‘City of Yes’
Mayor Eric Adams has proposed three sprawling amendments to the city’s zoning code that he says would transform the Big Apple from a mess of red tape to a “City of Yes.”. The amendments are aimed at making it easier for the public to do business in the city, along with spurring housing development and easing the transition to clean energy. The proposals range from eliminating restrictions on rooftop solar panels and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, to removing antiquated dancing restrictions, to limiting existing parking requirements for new residential development.
