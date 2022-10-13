Read full article on original website
Related
I work remotely on a sailboat. I travel the world, bathe in the sea, and go snorkeling whenever I want.
Theresa Feulner is a psychologist who works remotely on a sailboat. In her free time, she's either hiking, relaxing on the boat, or exploring a city.
Solo Female Travel Destinations in the USA
Are you planning to travel solo and you’re wondering where you should go for solo female travel in the USA? Keep on reading to see some of our top suggestions for solo travel destinations in the USA.
How to explore France’s beautiful Loire region, car-free
By now, we all know that French cities are handily accessible by train. I bet that, at least once, you’ve taken the Eurostar to Paris. You’ve known the glorious ease of the seamless arrival straight into the city’s heart; felt the satisfaction of travelling more sustainably, without the heftier carbon footprint of flying or driving. Perhaps you’ve even ventured to Gallic cities further afield, getting to Lyon, Marseille or Avignon by rail.
Time Out Global
A new Orient Express train is launching – here’s a sneak peek
To the glee of vintage train fans around the world, earlier this year it was announced that several carriages from the original Orient Express were being refurbished and brought back to life. Having rediscovered them in a Polish railyard, a luxury travel firm has unveiled plans to relaunch 17 original carriages in 2025 as the Nostalgie-Istanbul-Orient-Express.
Sea sense... and wave goodbye to your winter blues with cruises lasting up to 75 days and costing from just £57 per night, from the Caribbean to the Antarctic
In centuries past, well-heeled Britons escaped the cold and smog at home by shutting up their houses and heading to cheerier climes. If ever there was a time to let history repeat itself this is it. Think about it: on a winter cruise you can bask in the sun (even in Antarctica!) while the ship's crew take care of all the chores you would normally face at home, as well as treats such as delivering drinks.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Courmayeur, Valle d’Aosta, Italy By Stefania Grasso
Notre dame de la Guerison is a small delightful sanctuary located in Val Veny, in Courmayeur, in Valle d’Aosta, Italy. It is named after Mary the healer and frequented by many mountaineers who have succeeded in Mont Blanc climbing. It is located right next to the Brenva glacier, now withdrawn.
Comments / 0