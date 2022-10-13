ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cuba Gooding Jr. won’t serve jail time in forcible touching case

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G4pS1_0iXbRjYd00

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. will not serve jail time after pleading guilty earlier this year to a lesser charge in his forcible touching case in New York, according to multiple reports.

Gooding pleaded guilty to a single count of forcible touching in April. Authorities charged him with groping and forcibly kissing three women at different Manhattan nightclubs in 2018 and 2019, The Associated Press and The New York Times reported.

On Thursday, prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding, 54, has stayed out of trouble in recent months in addition to completing alcohol and behavior modification counseling as required by a conditional plea agreement reached in April, according to the AP. The agreement allowed Gooding to withdraw his misdemeanor plea and plead guilty instead to a harassment violation.

The actor, who rose to fame with a starring role in the 1991 film “Boyz n the Hood,” was sentenced Thursday to time served, the Times reported. He still faces a pair of civil suits accusing him of abuse, according to the newspaper.

Allegations against Gooding surfaced during the #MeToo movement, in which several prominent figures in Hollywood — including producer Harvey Weinstein and “That ‘70s Show” star Danny Masterson — were accused of sexual misconduct.

Gooding had earlier pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor counts and denied any wrongdoing, the AP reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.Gooding Jr pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Cuba Gooding Jr. Avoids Prison In Forcible Touching Case After Guilty Plea

Cuba Gooding Jr. has avoided prison time in his forcible touching case after complying with the terms of a plea agreement, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The actor pleaded guilty to a lesser harassment violation on Thursday as part of a deal.He was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City nightclub in 2018. Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding completed what was asked of him including six months of alcohol and behavior modification counseling as well as not being arrested again. Balbert received "positive reports for the last...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KULR8

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

The FBI had a 270-page file on the late Aretha Franklin after spying on her for 40 years. The Queen of Soul - who died of cancer in August 2018, aged 76 - was reportedly the target of surveillance, subjected to false phone calls and had her inner-circle infiltrated by spies, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone from the organisation.
Black Enterprise

Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail

A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper Da Breadman Sentenced To 23 Years For Drug Trafficking

Houston, TX – Houston rapper Jermaine “Da Breadman” West has reportedly been sentenced to 23 years in prison for various drug trafficking charges. According to KPRC-TV, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed West received over two decades in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids after pleading guilty to 10 counts of drug trafficking in the Houston area on April 6.
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias

Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
TVOvermind

Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow

Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed

Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
KGET

Judge rules Osuna competent, criminal proceedings reinstated

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge in Kings County on Wednesday ruled Jamie Osuna is competent to stand trial in the death of his cellmate and ordered criminal proceedings reinstated. The ruling comes more than a year after a psychiatrist found Osuna had been restored to competency after spending months in a state hospital. In […]
KINGS COUNTY, CA
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
85K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy