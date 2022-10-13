ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soldotna, AK

Comments / 0

Related
radiokenai.com

Troopers Arrest Maintenance Worker For Indecent Photography At Pool Facility

Following a year-long investigation, Alaska State Troopers, on October 14th, arrested 33-year-old Soldotna resident Isaac Davis on four counts of Indecent Viewing or Production of a Picture, one count of attempted Indecent Viewing or Production of a Picture, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence. The charges stem from...
SOLDOTNA, AK
alaskareporter.com

Pierce stakes out positions in Homer debate

Former Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor and gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Pierce fielded questions about his platform Thursday, Oct. 6, during a candidate forum hosted by the Homer Chamber of Commerce at Land’s End Resort in Homer. The forum, which lasted for about an hour and a half, also featured Democratic...
HOMER, AK
radiokenai.com

Winter Weather Advisory For Freezing Drizzle Across The Kenai Peninsula

The National Weather Service in Anchorage is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Light wintry mix / freezing drizzle Saturday morning for Kenai, Soldotna, Sterling, Homer and Cooper Landing. A warm front is expected to move through Southcentral overnight through Saturday morning bringing a light wintry...
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

Lathrop Wins Division II Football Championship In Defensive Battle With Stars

The two most productive offenses and the two stingiest defenses in Division II football for 2022 matched wits and brute force in the 2022 ASAA Division II State Football Championship Game on Saturday at Service High School. The Lathrop Malemutes with two, third quarter touchdowns, outscored the Soldotna Stars 21-18...
SOLDOTNA, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy