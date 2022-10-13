The two most productive offenses and the two stingiest defenses in Division II football for 2022 matched wits and brute force in the 2022 ASAA Division II State Football Championship Game on Saturday at Service High School. The Lathrop Malemutes with two, third quarter touchdowns, outscored the Soldotna Stars 21-18...

SOLDOTNA, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO